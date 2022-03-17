Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid, Kilbrin and Rockchapel

Tadhg O’ Leary, Chairman of Boherbue Co-Op, presenting an iPad and €100 Voucher to Louise O’ Sullivan, Rylane, who was a prize winner in the Boherbue National School Raffle. Also included is Marie Casey, School Principal and Dominic Cronin, Co-Op Board member. The iPad and Voucher prizes were sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner numbers drawn 17, 29, 40. €50 Margaret and Pat O’Riordan, Shanakiel; €20 Aileen Corkery, Drombeg; €20 james and Mary Murphy, Derryroe; €20 Denis O’Riordan, Curraghanerla; €20 Martin Hubbard, Inchalea. Next week’s Jackpot €1,600.

St Patricks Day Cake Sale

A St Patricks Day Cake Sale is taking place in Ballinagree on March 17th from 10.3am onwards. This fundraiser will support activities and facilities at Ballinagree N.S.

Macroom Adoration

Adoration is back in the Little Adoration Church again. It is wonderful to go in to have a lovely quiet peaceful chat with Himself. Its been going on three years since twas there last, things are slowly coming back to normal.

Evening of Prayer for Ukraine

There will be an evening of Prayer for Ukraine in Ballinamorrive Churchon Friday night March 18th beginning with Rosary at 8pm till midnight.

St Patricks Day Parade

St Patricks Day Parade in Ballinagree at 12 noon sharp at Quay Wall. Please support.

Spring Stations

Monday March 21st 8pm Ballinagree Church; Tuesday March 22nd 8pm Rusheen Church; Wednesday March 23rd 8pm Ballinamorrive Church

Condolences

Sympathy is extended to Julia, Megan and Aaron Crowley, Ballinagree on the sudden passing of Seamus and also to his sisters and brothers and extended family.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Nior aimsigh uimhreacha 9, 22, 23 ná 32 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €18,400 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Mary Frances Uí Chríodáin, Prothas. Díoltóir: Bernie, c/o Oifig a Phoist. €50: Eoin Ó Loingsigh. Ar-líne. €20: Helene Ní Shuibhne, Cathair Daithi. €20: Pádraig Ó hIarlaithe. Ar-líne €20: Ann Uí Mhocháin, Ceann Droma.

Naomh Lachtaín

It is said that our patron saint, Naomh Lachtaín died on March 19 622, leaving Saturday next the 1,400 anniversary of his death. Following his death, his arm, which had healing powers, was encased in wood, becoming the famous Lámh Lachtaín.This reliquary can be seen, along with the Ardagh Chalice and the Tara Brooch in the Treasury Room in the National Museum in Dublin. An information sign will be unveiled in Donoughmore on Saturday next to commemorate Naomh Lachtaín at 11 a.m.

Cóineartú 2022.

Chuaigh daltaí ó Ranganna a Cúig agus Sé ón dá bhunscoil sa Pharóiste faoi Lamh Easpaig ar an Satharn seo chaite i dhá searmanas, ceann i Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí agus ceann eile i Sépéal Lachtain Naofa.Léigh an tAthair Joe an dá Aifgreann agus ba é a churn a páistí faoi Lámh Easpaig.

Bhailigh ceathrar is fiche daltai, a tuismitheoirí agus a clainn i Séipéal Lachtain Naofa don chéad searmanas ag 11rn. Bhí Ellen, Róisín agus Aodhagán I mbun cheoil don ócáid. Bhí triúr déag cailíní: Alice de Brún, Cláragh Ni Shuibhne, Clíodhna Ni Chéilleaachair, Clíona Ní Mhocháin, Ellen Ni Liatháin, Ellie Ní Uidhir, Julie Ní Mhocháin, Keely Ni Dhuinnín, Leah Ní Dhuinnín, Lily Ní Mhadagáin, Lucy Ní Chonnaill, Nicole Buttimeir agus Orlaithy Ní shúilleabháin. I measc na buachaillí bhí Brian Ó Céilleachair, Cal Ó Conaill, Jack Ó Goillidhe, Luke Ó Buachalla, Oisín Ó tuama, Ryan Mac Suibhne, Seán Ó Liatháin, Seán Óg Mac Suibhne, Seán Ó Tuama, Shane Ó Buachalla agus Traolach Ó Ríordáin.

Nios déanaí sa lá ag 2in, chruinningh cúigear páistí, a tuismitheoirí agus a clainn i Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí don tarna searmanas.Bhí an Séipéal maisithe go h-álainn agus bhí Ger Wolfe i mbun cheoil Siad na páistí a fuair Cóineartú ná Adam Ó Cathasaigh, Gráinne Ní Thuama, Iarla Ó Laocha, Molly Ni Loingsigh agus Siobhán Ni Bhriain.

Mile, míle comhghairdeas dos na páistí, na tuismitheoirí, na múinteoirí agus na daoine a sheas leo.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Con and the Twomey family, Cluain Droichid following the death of Mary Twomey. Born Mary O’Leary, in Na Cúla, Cill na Martra, she is still fondly remembered locally, especially for her part in plays by Cill na Martra Dramatic Society. A Thiarna, beannaigh a h-anam.

Nuacht peile

Bhí Cill na Martra ró-mhaith do Ó Donnabháin Rossa ar an Domhnach seo chaite I Sraith Chorcaí. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór o-12 in aghaidh 0-10. Beidh Cill na Martra ar an gort arís Lá le Pádraig ag imirt Fánaithe Ilen i bPáirc Uí Chuana ag 1in. Gachg ádh oraibh lads.

Annual penitential service

The annual Holy Week Penitential Service is planned for Monday, April 11at 8 p.m., after a two-year absence.

CLONDROHID

Carriganima St Patrick’s Day parade

This well run village event will take place on Friday, March 18. Parade commencing at 3 p.m. No doubt this year’s parade will live up to its reputation, as always. Great to see it back again This year representatives from Air Ambulance Rathcoole will attend, as there will be a bucket collection for this very worthy cause. Your generosity will be greatly appreciated, as they need many cash injections.

Music after the parade will be with the Diamond Sisters. Great evening assured.

Fundraiser for Clondrohid Community Hall

Séamus Begley and Jim Murray will perform in concert in the Community Hall on Friday night, March 25. Drinks and finger food will be served from 7.15, donation accepted in lieu. The show will commence at 7.30 p.m., with pre-show entertainment, featuring Lasrach, who will entertain you for about 30 minutes. So come early to enjoy the occasion. Please note that tickets that were purchased for this show last Nov are still valid, so root them out and come along.

Anyone wishing to secure a ticket now can do so locally at Healy’s Spar, Tavern, Kelleher oils, Bell Inn, Enchanted Flowers, Sweeney’s shop Macroom, Laine Bar Ballinagree, Pub Carriganima or email Clondrohid2022@gmail.com. Tickets can be paid for on the night if necessary. Cost of ticket €20.

The Community Hall hopes to run events like this into the future, as they need a regular income to pay the bills and running costs. Due to Covid regular income diminished.

Blood donation clinic

Please mark it in your diary, they will be visiting the Community Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, May 25/26. Please ring 1800731137 to book an appointment. Thank you.

GAA news

Well done to all the under-nine footballers who took part in a football blitz in Pairc Ui Caoimh last Sunday. Great start to the new season with three teams taking part. Well done to all who travelled to support the teams.

Lotto results

Jackpot €7,600 €70 Siobhán Vaughan Cill Na Martra €20 Marita Fitzgerald Lioscreassig, Ted Cronin Mullinroe, George Kelleher Oakwood, Kath O’Leary c/o Spillanes.

KILBRIN

Village clean up

Thanks to everyone who helped with the litter clean up in the village last weekend and to Pat O’Leary for organising same and to the County Council for disposing of bags.

American Tea Party

Kilbrin N.S. parents association is holding an American tea party on May 28th. Funds raised will go towards a sensory room in the school. More details to follow.

Kilbrin N.S Open Evening

The school will also hold an open night on March 31st at 7pm.

Social Club

There will be music in the social club on St Patrick’s evening everyone welcome.

Remote studying/working hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Bernard Casey show

Tickets for this show are now sold out.

ROCKCHAPEL

‘The Righteous Are Bold’

Rockchapel Community Centre Committee are holding a fundraiser in association with the Abbeyside Players, who will present ‘The Righteous Are Bold’, a play by Frank Carney.

Directed by Merce Hobson, this three-act play is a phycological thriller that is sure to keep you entertained till the end. Set in the kitchen of a poor farmhouse on the western ridge of Croagh Patrick, early in 1945 it tells the story of a young woman who is possessed by evil spirits till exorcised by an elderly priest.

This will take place on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. For more information call check out the Rockchapel Community Centre Facebook page or contact any member of the hall committee. Your support would be greatly appreciated.