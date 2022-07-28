Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Western Duhallow

Children in Group 4 pictured with their Coaches Ewan Murphy and Norma Curtin at the Cúl Camp in Rockchapel.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto Results

Results from July 18th. There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn 17 29 31. €50 Jeremiah Kelleher Malahide online winner of €2,950. €20 Conor Lucey, Inchalea. €20 Paul Burke, M.C.P. €20 Peadar McSweeney, M.C.P. €20 Niamh McCarthy, Castleview.

Mushera Platform

Last dance on the mountain Sunday August 7th from 3pm to 5.30 pm Music by Tim Joe and Anne.

Bowling Champion

Congratulations to Denise Murphy, Ballinagree who won the Intermediate Ladies Munster Final against Juliette Murphy, Donoughmore last Sunday and is now heading to Armagh to play the All Ireland Final Best of luck Denise your Community is so proud of you.

Condolences

Deepest sympathy to Mary O’Shea, Umera and family on the sudden passing of Ted, God rest his soul.

Dancing in Berrings

Dancing in Berrings next Saturday night 9pm to 11pm music by Pat Daly.

BOHERBUE

Victories

Boherbue Intermediate footballers scored a 1-10 to 0-10 victory over Glanmire in the first round of the championship at Glantane on Sunday.

This was always going to be the one they needed to win and they duly obliged playing some nice football and kicking over some excellent points with the goal coming from Jerry O’Sullivan just after the interval.

Boher with Brian Murphy and John Corkery combining well at midfield looked well up for the contest and now await the next challenge when they face Millstreet in Cullen early in August.

See sports pages in this newspaper for full match report.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 18, 23, 28 and 30. €20 each John Cronin, Islandave; Denise Drumm, Tralee; Evie Breen, Boherbue. Online Denis O’Sullivan, Tureenavoscane. Seller’s prize Gertie Casey. Membership draw: €200 voucher Hames O’Connor. €50 each John O’Connell, Daniel Moynihan and Thomas Ankettell.

Mass times

Due to the fact that the parish of Dromtariffe no longer has a resident priest, the priests of the deanery Canon John Fitzgerald, Fr Jim Kennelly, Fr Pat O’Donnell and Fr Joe Tarrant will be serving the area which means that adjustments have to be made to facilitate this.

The main change in this parish is the Sunday Mass will from September 1 commence at 10.45 a.m. More details later as they become available.

JUNIOR ‘B’

On Sunday evening last, Boher Junior ‘B’ squad turned on the style to score a 3-14 to 0-11 home victory over Dromtariffe.

This was the result of an all-round team performance with Cathal Ducey showing tremendous form in attack. As the result suggests Boher were on top in all sectors of the field and played with great heart and spirit.

Team: Billy O’Gorman; Kieran O’Connell, Dan Daly, Ben Guiney; Oisin Healy, Daniel Moynihan, Bertie Buckley; Shane Flynn, Darragh Ducey; Anthony O’Connor, Timothy Murphy, Steven Aherne; Liam O’Keeffe, Cathal Ducey, Cormac Hartnett. Subs: Michael O’Connor, Peter Murphy, Aidan Lenihan. Management: Diarmuid Ankettell and Paul Shine.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

20-7-2022: Nior aimsigh uimhreachra 13, 20, 27 ná 28 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €22,000 ann ar 20ú Iúil. €100: Mairéad Ní Bhuachalla. Díoltóir: Gearóid de hÍde. €50: Siobhán agus Eddie Uí Dhuinnín, Cnoc Rua. €20: Colm Ó Mocháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. €20: Donncha Ó Murchú. Ar-líne.€20; Dermot Ó Foghlú, Tír Eiltín.

25-7-2022: Bhí €22,200 sa phota óir ar an Luan seo chaite, nuair a roghnaíodh uimhreacha 2, 5, 17 agus 30 ach ní raibh aon buaiteoir. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Evanne Ní Liatháin: Máire Uí Laoire: Donal Ó Corcra, c/o Eibhlín Ui Mhurchú: Laura agus Timmy, c/o Tigh uí Scanaill: Chris agus Niamh Ui Shuibhne, c/o Eibhlín Uí Mhurchú agus Siobhán Uí Ríordáin, Cnoc Rua.

Baptisms

Little twins, Tadhg Diarmuid Mc Sweeney and Stephen Brendan McSweeney were baptised recently in the presence of their parents, Stephanie and Cathal, older twin siblings Hannah and Paddy, grandparents and extended family. Saol fada agus sonas daoibh, Tadhg agus Stephen.

Cúl Camp

Bhí seachtain thar barr ag slua breá doine óga sa Cúl Camp an tseachtain seo chaite i bPáirc Ui Chuana. Mar is gnáth, bhí an aimsear ar fheabhas agus bhí sport agus spraoi ag gach éinne. Míle buíochas dos na ceannairí.

Sympathy

Ireland was bathed in sunshine on Sunday, July 17th, but a cloud of grief descended on our parish when the death occurred of Nora Twomey, Réidh na nDoirí.

A very hardworking lady, the late Nora was an ardent, generous supporter of all local events, whether parish, sporting or vintage and it was no surprise that unprecedented crowds attended the obsequies both in Réidh na nDoirí and Cill na Martra. She was laid to rest in Reilig Lachtain Naofa following Concelebrated Requiem Mass in Seipéal Réidh na nDoirí.

Sympathy is extended to her husband Donncha, daughters Siobhán and Mairéad, sons Denis and Richard, grandchildren , daughters in law Siobhán and Orla, son in law Paudie, sisters Joan and Margaret and extended family. Go dtuga Dia leaba di i measc na Naomh.

Antrim to Allihies walk

Míle comhghairdeas to Geraldine Lynch, Cluain Clud who walk all the way from Antrim to Allihies to raise funds for Breakthrough Cancer Research.

On her way she walked through counties Antrim, Derry, Tyrone, Donegal, Fermanagh, Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

The 1,000 km trek took 41 days and each day’s photos on her Facebook page highlighted the amazing scenery and points of interest in our country. Her fund is still open and all donations welcome.

CLONDROHID

Summer Madness in Carriganima

Carriganima’s own ‘Live at Marquee ‘Mark the following in your diary: Sunday, August 14, the ever popular Declan Nerney, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. approx, and on Sunday, September 4, another great treat for ye, Séamus Moore. Spoilt for choice. Support and Enjoy.

Clondrohid Parish Active Retired.

This group taking a small break in August, but already have a programme lined out for the autumn. Included in this will be yoga, Sewing classes, Computer classes, Bridge classes, Tea Party in Mallow, Christmas outing, and of course the usual cards, singing, exercises, coffee mornings. All will be texted to members shortly Members don’t forget Dr Con’s historical walks through Macroom, meeting at Bridge at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday nights. Cost €5 for insurance.

Clondrohid Dev Group

The group would like to remind people to make a special effort to keep the area around your premises neat and tidy, as judging for Tidy Towns will be ongoing over the next few weeks. Watering and feeding very important during this warm weather. The village is looking very colourful at moment, keep up the good work. Well done to all.

Lotto

Results for July 13: Heartiest congratulations to Matthew McDonagh on his great €11,200 jackpot win. Enjoy Mattie and family. €70 Donie Kelleher Moulnahorna €20 John Cronin c/o B Kearns, Tom and M Creedon Bawnmore, Shane Browne Millstreet, Kath Twomey Carriganima.

Results July 20: jackpot €1,200 €70 Martin O’Mahony c/o MCP €20 Damien Burns c/o A Casey, Kay Healy Carrigphooka, Tom and M Creedon Bawnmore, Caroline Dineen the Tce Clondrohid.

GAA News

Well done to the under-nine footballer’s who took part recently in the Go Games summer blitz in Macroom, this was their second outing, they were in Carrigadrohid for the first one, well done to Macroom for organising this evening’s blitz and also to Canovee for the other one. Some great games were played against Macroom, Canovee., Kilmichael, Sliabh Luachra Gales and Donoughmore, well done to all the parents for attending the games and supporting the kids, well done to everyone

Well done to the under-9 footballers who took part in the final day of the Go Games summer blitz which was held in Pairc Uí Rinn last week, well done again to all the parents for supporting the kids, and a big thank you to Colm Crowley of Rebel Óg for organising these Blitzes.

Clondrohid under-17 Footballers were at home last week to Kilnamartyra in the opening game of the championship. Beautiful evening even though was very warm for the players. Kilnamartyra settled in to the game early with two scores. When Clondrohid thundered through for a goal, it was game on. Both teams exchanged scores in some great play which brought them to half time being level. Water was never more welcome for all. Second half resumed with Clondrohid taking the game to Kilnamartyra and keeping the scoreboard ticking over. Kilnamartyra were limited in their scoring chances by great defensive display by all. Clondrohid never let up and ran out deserved winners in the end. Well done to the panel of players.

Clondrohid under-13 Footballers played at home to Kilnamartyra in the league last weekend Even at a 10 a.m. start the morning had temperatures close to 20 degrees. Kilnamartyra made the better start with the first score. Clondrohid levelled immediately. Both teams shared the play for the next 10 minutes before Clondrohid got their first goal. Water breaks were agreed by all and this gave both teams a needed break. Game resumed with Clondrohid taking their chances and putting more of a distance between them and Kilnamartyra on the scoreboard. Half time came which had a scoreline of Clondrohid 1-5 to Kilnamartyra 0-2. Substitutions were made on both sides and game was resumed. The second half saw Clondrohid winning a lot of the battles and they proved too strong for Kilnamartyra and ran out comfortable winners. Thanks to all players, parents, and supporters for attending.

Congratulations to Junior A’s who defeated Dripsey last weekend on a score line of 2-8 to 0-4 Good luck in next match.

Liam McCarthy/Sam Maguire Cups – Two brilliant all-Ireland finals, and great to see both cups staying in Munster. Well done Limerick and Kerry. Enjoy the celebrations.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Kerry win

All through our years growing up we were told of the importance of living up to our responsibilities, how to always try and be generous and kind.

So it is in that context that this week in these notes that we extend our congratulations to all the Kerry supporters in the Western Duhallow area and indeed further afield on their all-Ireland senior football final victory on Sunday last when they pipped Galway in the closing minutes at Croke Park.

This was a real exciting contest with both teams having their moments of glory, but in the end it was the Kerry boys who took control and now have Sam back in the cupboard once again.

For the Cork supporters its some consolation I support that while two of their most famous sons Liam McCarthy and Sam Maguire won’t be home for Christmas, they will both be spending the festive season just down the road in Limerick and Kerry respectively.

2023 lies ahead and again it will be all systems go – competition is close and its doubtful if Kerry will be happy with ‘one in a row’ so the pressure is immediately back on them.

What a season it was, great contests with new names close to making the breakthrough, but for now all we loyal Cork supporters can do is ‘grin and bear it’ and it won’t be easy listening.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 10, 12, 18 and 27. Lucky dip #50, Nora McLoughlin, Knockerourke. €20 each Bina Cronin, Blueford; Denis Keane, Tureendubh; Séamus Carroll, Glounreagh. Seller’s prize Murphy’s Foodstore.