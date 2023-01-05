Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Western Duhallow

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto

Result of Aghinagh Lotto Draw on December 27th: numbers drawn 16, 23, 36. There was no Jackpot winner. €50 Kevin and Carol Healy, Horsemount; €20 John and Maura Twohig, Horsemount; €20 Gerard Kelleher, Moulnahorna; €20 Sarah Scanlon, Carrigadrohid; €20 Chris Duggan, Leades Cross.

Annual Cic Fada

Congratulations and well done to the Senior winners Tadgh Sheehan, Conor Lucey and Euan Coughlan and the Junior winners Aoibheann Kelleher, Kayleigh O’Sullivan and Mia Noonan.

Jackie’s Christmas Scriorth

A huge crowd filled The Laine Bar on the last Wednesday night of December for a wonderful night of music, singing, storytelling and recitation. People travelled from all sides of the County travelled to The Laine and they werent sorry for the craic was mighty.

Ballinagree School Christmas Concert

The teachers and children of Ballinagree School can take a well deserved bow for the excellent Concert they put on in the Church the night before the Christmas holidays. A lot of practice went in to preparing for the Concert and the Children performed with enthusiasm, what a great nights entertainment.

Ballinagree Folk Choir

The Folk Choir put on an excellent display of Carols and Gospel singing in the Church the week before Christmas, The full Church were very appreciative and showed as much by the rounds of applause. The Choir consists of all age groups. It’s a pleasure to listen to them.

Happy new year

Wishing a very happy and prosperous 2023 to all readers of The Corkman.

BOHERBUE

Happy New Year

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the rest of 2023 was like Monday morning last, January 1 with the sun shining on Boherbue.

However, as we know it doesn’t always work out like that but let’s all hope for the best in every way in the year ahead. Happy New Year.

Handball

Congratulations to Carmel Kelleher, who as a member of the Irish team won the under-15 US Nationals and is the proud owner of a gold medal.

Carmel, partnered by Katie Jordan, Kilkenny, also won silver in the under-19 doubles. What an achievement, congratulations again and the best of luck in the years ahead.

The local club send wishes to all those who over the next few weeks will be taking part in the County Championship semi-finals and finals.

Wedding

The wedding took place on New Year’s Eve in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherbue of Killian, daughter of Jeremiah and Marie Breen, Gneeves and Christopher O’Donnell from Granmore Island.

The best man was Kevin O’Donnell with Daniel O’Donnell, Dean McGowan and Shane Boyle as groomsmen. The maid of honour was Nora Marie McGowan, a sister of the bride, assisted by bridesmaids Eilish Breen, Bridie Mullane and Andrea Coleman. Flower girl was Holly Breen with Riley O’Donnell and Cillian McCowan as pageboys. The celebrant was parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly assisted by altar server Aaron Breen. The reception was in the Kenmare Bay Hotel.

GAA club AGM

Boherbue GAA Club will hold their AGM on Friday, January 13, in the clubrooms at 8 p.m. It will be preceeded by Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception for deceased members of the club.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 7, 9, 11 and 13. Lucky dip €50 Dylan O’Sullivan, Glenbeigh. €20 each Donal and Gertie Casey, Gneeves; Donal Casey Snr, Gneeves; Frank O’Sullivan, West End. Seller’s prize: post office.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nollaig na mBan

Nollaig na mBan shaona do mhná Mhúscraí ar an Aoin e beag seo. Is oíche ceiliúradh é do mhná tréis obair dian na Nollag,go h-áirithe i gCorcaigh agus i gCiarraí. Bíonn císte specialta ag mná na Frainnce don ócáid. Galette de Roi a tugtar air. Bain taitneamh as an gceiliúradh.

Christmas cribs

As always, both Cribs in our Churches are beautifully and tastefully presented. They are well worth a visit, but time is running out. It is hard to believe that the Crib in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa is exactly ninety years old but looks like new thanks to safe storage and safe keeping. Special thanks to our Crib erectors and to all who decorate our Churches so tastefully each Christmas. Both buildings are so welcoming to all our Christmas viositors.

Lotto ar líne

Tá an Lotto ar fáil ar line anois ag smartlotto.ie/cill-na-martra-GAA. Tá ticéidí páipéar ar fáil cómh maith ó na díoltóirí, mar is gnáth.

Working over Christmas

While most of us relax and enjoy the Christmas break, spare a thought for the amazing, caring people, who work over Christmas. We think of nurses, doctors, firefighters, paramedics, gardaí, soldiers serving abroad and all in hospitality. Happy New Year everyone

Grúpa tuismitheoirí agus leanaí

Beidh an grúpa seo ag ath-tosnú ar an gCéadaoin, 11ú Eanair san Ionad Áise, Réidh na nDoirí ag 9:30rn. Fáilte roimh naoináin agus Mamaí. Tuilleadh eolas ó Arleen ag 087-9639293.

Sympathy

Cill na Martra lost one of its better farmers before Christmas, when Johnny Lucey, Cnoc sathairn died suddenly. The late Johnny was gifted with an exceptional pair of hands, enabling him to do so many tasks on the farm. As well as routine day to day work on the land, the late Johnny had the skills to carry out repairs, renovations and extensions to a very high standard. He was laid to rest in Reilig Lachtaín Naofa following Requiem Mass in the local Church. Sympathy is extended to his sisters Joan and Thomazena, brothers Connie and Denny, nieces and nephews and extended family.Dia go deo lena anam dílis.

Cór na Nollag

Buíochas ó chroí don Chór sa dhá Séipéal, a chan chómh binn dúinn Oíche Nollag agus Lá Nollag. Ní féidir dearmad a dhéanamh ar na ceoltóirí, a sheinn leo. Is suarach an Nollaig gan na Carúil. Míle, míle buíochas arís.

2023 Calendar

Macroom Senior Citizens have published a most attractive local calendar featuring amazing photographs of life in Muskerry. The pictures include Cluain Clud buffalo, a Cill na Martra personality and a magical photo of Caisleán Carraig a Phúca. It is very reasonably priced at €10 and it is available in the bookshops in Macroom and Baile Mhúirne, as well as many shops in town.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Sponsored Diet

Cullen and District Special Needs Association founded in 1979, continue their good work where each year they donate funds raised to a number of schools, etc, who cater for those with special needs.

They work in a quiet and unassuming way, but their operation is a very effective one and warmly greeted by all the recipients.

Their main source of income comes from their annual weight-in which helps both the organisation itself and the participants.

This year will be their 36th annual event and it commences in the community centre on Monday next, January 9, at 8 p.m. concluding on Monday, March 13, Each week participants will weigh-in privately.

It will be facilitated by Marie O’Sullivan, who has five years experience of helping both men and women to lose weight and over the past 18 months has studied and is certified as a Precision Nutrition Coach and is also a QTT and life coach.

Signed up members will have access to a confined Facebook page, it is the easiest way to study recipies, links and daily hints.

Everyone is welcome. It is a wonderful and generous organisation and deserving of support. Monday night 8 p.m. and be ready for action. More details in next week’s notes.

Wedding

The wedding took place in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen on Friday, December 29, of Stacey, daughter of Connie and Pauline Reen, Lamanaugh, Boherbue and Mr Eoin Lehane, Kanturk.

Best man was Trevor Osborne with Kieran and Aidan Lehane and Frank Clernon as groomsmen. Maid of honour was Clare O’Dwyer assisted by Jane Dennehy, Siobhán Dennehy and Helen Reidy as bridesmaids. The chief celebrant was parish priest Fr John Fitzgerald, assisted by parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly, Boherbue.

The couple will reside at their new home at Ardnageeha, Cullen.