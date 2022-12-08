Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Western Duhallow

Pupils at Ballydesmond NS had a huge welcome for Kerry footballers Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan when they visited the school with the Sam Maguire last week. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Ballydesmond National School Junior and Senior Infants pictured with Kerry footballers Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan when they brought the Sam Maguire to the school last week. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Draw

There was no Jackpot winner; numbers drawn 16, 23, 35; €50 Tara Grace & Olivia Twohig, Ballinagree. €20 James Buckley, Kilcolman; €20 Denis and Eileen Lynch, Knockrour; €20 Donal Riordan Coolalta; €20 Kevin Sullivan, Carrigulla. Next week’s jackpot €1,900.

G.A.A. Club Christmas draw

Winners in the Aghinagh G.A.A. Club Lotto Christmas Draw were as follows. Luxury Hamper - Eilish Kelly, Ballincollig; Michael Twomey Butcher - Neily and Margaret Lehane, Ballinagree; Bottle of Jameson - Matt and Julianne O’Leary, Coolnadane.

Cheque presentations

Ballinagree Community Alert & Car and Tractor Run handed over to local Organisations Cheques for £600 each on Sunday last.

Community Alert was handed over in the lovely Playground above the School. Ballinagree School cheque was handed over in the School Yard and Ballinagree Grotto was given at the Grotto. The recipients were absolutely delighted. A mighty Thank You from all the Organisations.

Macroom Bypass

Next Friday Macroom and its hinterland are looking forword to driving into Town without tailbacks and wasting petrol going through Town and hopefully getting parking spaces without doing a marathon from and too your car and without getting a parking fine looking forword to happier days.

New Baby

Congratulations to Sean and Lisa Twohig, Ballinagree who made a flying visit home from London last week with their little baby boy Michael Thade.

BOHERBUE

Christmas

Boherbue Festival Committee members who had earlier erected the street lights and large crib which is at the Square continued the good work on Saturday with the attaching of the lights to the big tree also at the Square which was put in position on Tuesday, November 29, by Seán Kelly and staff, Ballydesmond.

With the star on the top to guide you safely on your way and the lights shinning brightly the area looks charming and full of Christmas glee. This organisation although small in numbers are a very effective group.

The Christmas decorations along with the annual St Patrick’s Day parade are the two big public occasions and they both take a lot of organising.

But they are not afraid of the challenge with most of the group having over 25 years experience in this committee. New members have also joined and fitted in like a glove.

The one attribute that can be paid to the members is their ability to last the test of time and how adaptable they can be when the occasion arises.

Over the years they have been active in many other areas throughout Boherbue, such as organising the stewarding at funerals, decorating the church car park for Holy Communion, Confirmation, Missions, Jubilees, etc.

In addition, they have provided a public address system free of charge for the annual Cemetery Mass and at the open air Mass at the Araglen Nursing Home when weather permitted.

They do all this unknown to most but bearing in mind the words of a well-known poet – Charles J Kickham ‘for the love and honour of the little village’.

St Vincent de Paul

The annual church gate collection in aid of the St Vincent de Paul Society takes place before the 7.30 p.m. Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on this Saturday, December 10, Please give generously – your support will be appreciated.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 5, 20, 24 and 26. Lucky dip €50 Colin Lucey, Laharn. €20 each Connie the Pipe; Christopher O’Donnell, Aranmore Island; Conor McDermott, Gneeves. Online €20 Niall Murphy, Maule Ave, Melbourne. Christmas voucher: Noreen O’Connell, Lamanaugh; Anthony Buckley, Lamanaugh. Seller’s prize: Steven Lynch.

ICA Guild

Boherbue ICA Guild have arranged a Christmas Floral Demonstration with Sliabh Luachra Florists which takes place on Monday, December 12, at Kiskeam Community Centre commencing at 8 p.m.

The fee is €10 which includes tickets for a raffle. Everyone welcome.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Lotto 28-11-2022: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 17, 19, 22 ná 25 aon buaiteoir don phota oll-mhór le €25, 800 ann ar an Luan, 28ú Samhain in Aire na nÓg. €100: Fionnbarra Mac Coitir, Gort na Binne. Díoltóir: Eibhlín Uí Mhurchú. €50: Nóirín de Barra Ní Mhurchú. Ar-líne. €20: Tadhg Ó Cread, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh. €20: Con ó Caoimh, Lios Arda. €20: Fiona Ní Shúilleabháin. Ar-líne.

Lotto 5-12-2022: Roghnaíodh uimhreacha 5, 10, 19 agus 27 ar an Luan seo chaite don phota óir le €26,000 ann in Aire na nÓg. Ní raibh na h-uimhreacha buacach ag éinne. Bhuaigh na daine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Diarmuid Ó Duinnín: Dara Ó Mangáin, An Réidhleáin: J.j.Mac Cárthaigh. Ar-líne; Con Ó Caoimh, Lios Arda agus Eibhlín Ní Chéilleachair, Lios a Chraosaigh.

Community Newsletter

When Nuacht an Pharóiste ceased in October, many members of the community felt its loss hugely. The tech savy people were able to source local news in club websites such as Ionad Áise Réidh na nDoirí, Craobh Lachtaín Naofa, Cumann Peile Chill na Martra etc.

Others resorted to local publications, such as The Leevalley, The Corkman and Pet Uí Chonaill’s page on Tuesday’s Echo. Thankfully, a young member of the community has undertaken to put together a weekly newssheet, under the heading of Nuachtlitir Chill na Martra agus Réidh na nDoirí.

The first edition had two pages of happenings, church news, results and fundraisers. Anyone who reads it can never say that nothing happens in Cill na Martra.

It will be available in both churches, Oifig a Phoist Réidh na nDoirí and Cois Cille. Anyone who sends an email to nuachtcillnamartra@hotmail.com will get a copy by email.

Comhrá agus Caife

Comhrá agus Caife is an informal gathering each Wednesday morning in Cois Cille from 10am to 12:30pm.

All are welcome to come when they can and leave when they like but plenty of chat, coffee and baking is assured. Fáilte is fiche roimh cách.

All Ireland Final

The footballing ladies of Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Baile Mhúirne playing under the banner of Naomh Abán are wished all the best and God Speed on Sunday next, December 11th, as they contest the All Ireland Ladies Football Final in Kilmallock at 1pm. Go n-éirí libh, a chailíní.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

GAA news

GAA followers from both Kerry and Cork and especially along the border areas were delighted to see that there are plans for the upgrading of the Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, the home of Kerry football.

The Austin Stack Park in Tralee is the Kerry official grounds but in reality, there is no comparison whatsoever between the two stadia.

Killarney for its size, location with easy access and above all for the professional way they host their fixtures, stewarding arrangements are head and shoulders above the rest.

Under the watchful eye of Billy Doolin, John Lenihan, Johnny Daly and Tim Ryan, I can state from experience that they were a pleasure to work with along the with the Safety Officer John Leane, a retired Garda. Stewards are always treated to a sit-down meal in a hotel on Munster Final day.

Killarney by name is an attraction in itself. There are numerous farmers and self employed who wouldn’t even dream of attending a final in Pairc Ui Caoimh, but come Killarney’s day and their off like greyhounds out of the traps. Lots of pubs and restaurants close together, great banter, jolly insults and all the fun at the fair.

For Cork people, it’s the one outing they look forward to, despite the results, Cork supporters are never found wanting. They will always be there in their numbers as colourful as ever.

Congratulations to the Kerry County Board and its chairman, Pat O’Sullivan for taking the correct route with this project. Afterall, Corkonians are entitled to the very best of everything and are never found wanting when it comes to spending their hard earned cash.

It is difficult to predict how long the development will take but I am confident when completed it will be a state-of-the-art stadium with options for numerous events to be staged there.

Rebel County Draw winner

Congratulations to Paddy H O’Connor, Droumscarra, who won €20,000 in the November Rebel County Draw. Paddy H has been a loyal servant to Kiskeam GAA over the years and thoroughly deserved his winnings.

Floral Show

Sliabh Luachra Florists will give a Christmas Floral demonstration at Kiskeam Community Centre on Monday next, December 12, commencing at 8 p.m. The fee is €10 which includes €5 worth of raffle tickets.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 11, 14, 20 and 25. Lucky dip €50 Kitty O’Mahony, Knocknacurra. €20 each Sinéad O’Riordan, Kiskeam; Claire McAuliffe, Kiskeam; Flor McAuliffe, Kiskeam. Seller’s prize Josie Casey.

Collection

The St Vincent de Paul annual church gate collection takes place before the 11 a.m. Mass in Kiskeam on this Sunday, December 11, Please give generously. All support greatly appreciated.

Penny Dinners

Kiskeam Community have arranged a collection point for the Cork Penny Dinners on Wednesday, December 14, between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the community centre.

Items required include Christmas gifts for children and adults, new toys, new clothing, gravy granules, tinned rice, salt, pepper, tinned fruits, cooking oil etc. Cash and cheques also welcome.

Details from Josie Casey 087 6780107; Mary F O’Connor 086 3067530; Marie Carroll 085 8828556; Den Casey 087 2743031.