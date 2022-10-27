Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Western Duhallow

John O' Shea presenting the Dromtariffe Golfing Society Memorial Cup to Pat O' Sullivan who won the Golf Tournament on Sunday. The Cup is in honour of the late Donal O' Shea from Cloghroe who was a member of both Kanturk Golf Club and Dromtariffe Golfing Society.

Abbie Buckley and Saskia Hughes from Ballydesmond checking out the Home Economics Room courtesy of Students Muireann O' Connor and Emma Healy and Teacher Kathleen Condon on Open Night at Boherbue Comprehensive School.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto Results

The lotto of €1,150 was won Michael O’Leary, Carrigathou. Numbers drawn 11, 14, 28. €50 Don McCarthy, Ballinamorrive. €20 Noreen Spillane, Ballinagree; €20 Mike O’Brien, Limerick; €20 Emma Langan, Rusheen; €20 Ned Hubbard, Inchalea.

Aghinagh G.A.A.

Junior C win–Congratulations Aghinagh who defeated Clondrohid on a score of 2-11 to Clondrohid 0-7

Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest

The Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest takes place this Halloween weekend in Ballinagree Village . Childrens Disco Childrens Fancy Dress Parade on Saturday night 29th. Music by Peter Lane and Blackwater Sound in the Laine Bar. On Sunday night there will be an Adult Fancy Dress with Music in The Laine. It promises to be a great weekend of Scarecrows, Live Music for Adults and Kids, Childrens Art Face Painting and much more. Raffle with great Prizes.

New Business Venture

Best of luck to Kathlyn Donovan, Coachford who has taken over the running of Paddy Macks Pub. She is wished the very best of luck and support.

Set and Ceili Classes

You are never too old to learn a few sets or some Ceili Dances. Come along to Clondrohid Hall every Tuesday night at 8pm and learn from Alan and have mighty craic.

Bonanza Sale Day

Macroom Senior Citizens are holding a Bonanza Sale Day in Fr Ryan Hall on Saturday November 12th from 11am to 3pm. Come along and grab a bargain, Christmas Gifts, Household Items, all new. Do your Christmas Gift Shopping and all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels.

BOHERBUE

Christmas

At a recent meeting of the Boherbue Festival Committee details regarding the turning on of the lights on the crib and big tree at the Square were finalised.

The large wooden crib which is roofed with shingles was designed and built by Con Breen and Michael O’Sullivan a few years ago and adds enormously to the spirit of Christmas which is welcomed by all age groups. The tree is delivered and put in position on the permanent base by Seán Kelly and staff.

The date for the switching on ceremony is Saturday, December 10, and the ceremony will be performed by the Macra National Queen, local lady Amanda O’Sullivan, Gneeves complete with her official sash and tiara. Amanda is an officer of the Banteer Macra Club.

The crib and tree will first be blessed by parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly at the ceremony which will commence at 8.15 p.m. Also present will be the local church choir and singers and musicians from the National School. More details later.

The committee consist of Donal Aherne, chairman; Liam O’Gorman, treasurer; Jim O’Hanlon, Eoin O’Keeffe, Charles Ankettell, Danny Moynihan, Tony Ankettell, Phil O’Sullivan, secretary.

Engagements

Congratulations to Miss Grainne Murphy, The Square and Mr Ian Power, Cork, who got engaged recently. Likewise to Mr Michael O’Connor, Coolclogher and Miss Megan Kiely, Killarney. Wishing many years of health and happiness to both couples.

Murphy’s Pharmacy

The winter flu vaccines are now available at the above on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout October.

The Covid Booster Clinic will continue to operate on ThursdaysAll-Ireland winners

Six young local men were members of the Banteer Macra na Feirme basketball boys’ team that captured all-Ireland glory in the finals played at the MTU Sports Centre in Tralee at the weekend.

The prize in addition to a trophy and medals included a holiday – what an achievement.

We congratulate Alan O’Connor, BJ Dunstan, Aidan Linehan, Darragh Ducey, Cathal Ducey and Adam Kanuache on a wonderful victory. Well done.

November

The Liturgy of the Word for those who died during the past year takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, November 3, at 7.30 p.m.

The blessing of the graves in the local cemetery takes place on Sunday, November 13, at 11.45 a.m.

Active Retirement

The local Active Retirement Group are off to the dogs on Saturday, October 29, at the Tralee Greyhound Track. The coach will leave Boherbue Church yard at 6 p.m., Kiskeamn 6.15 p.m., Ballydesmond 6.30 p.m. Further details from Noreen at 087 6914968 or Ned at 087 9228151.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 22, 27, 28 ná 29 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €24,800 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Jillian Uí Dhuinnín. Ar-líne. €50; Adrian Ó Cróinín, Ceann Droma agus an Astráil. €20: Niall; O Ceallaigh. Ar-líne. €20: Julianna Uí Shúilleabháin, Baile Bhúirne. €20: Evanne Ní Liatháin, Baile na Groí.

Singing winner

Míle comhghairdeas to Joe Mac Suibhne, Baile Mhúirne following his recent win in the Singing Competition at the Garry MacMahon Festival. Joe was singing a song composed by his former neighbour, Seán Ó Muimhneacháin. Joe is a very active member of Craobh Lachtaín Naofa of Comhaltas.

Buaag Fé 17

Bhuaigh Foireann Chill na Martra fé 17 Cluiche Cheannais Sciath na Sraithe ar an Satharn seo chaite i mBéal Áthan Ghaorthaidh. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór, Cill na Martra 3-13 i gcoinne Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh 1-14. Míle, mile comghairdeas lads.

European silver medal

Well done to Cristín Ní Dheasúna, Cúil a Bhuacaigh on winning a silver medal at the European Women=92s Boxing Championships on Saturday last. Cristín sailed through the quarter and semi- finals but lady luck favoured the Armenian boxer in the final, but only just, as it was a 2 to 1 decision. Míle, mile comhghairdeas Cristín. Cristín and and the other six Irish medal winners also won Team of the Tournament Trophy.

Ciorcal cainte

Cuirfidh an ceannaire, Nóra fáilte is fiche roimh cách ag an gCiorcal Cainte sa Leabharlann, Maigh Chromtha ar an Déardaoin seo, 27ú Deireadh Fómhair ag 11:30rn.

Autumn Stations

The Cill na Martra Autumn Stations will conclude in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa on this Thursday, October 27th at 8pm. The Station will be for the townlands of Prothas, Ínse na hAmhraí, Drom a Garraí, Ceann Droma, Lios Buí Beag, Áth an Chonnaidh and Lios Buí Mór. The Réidh na nDoirí station will follow on Friday, October 28th also at 8pm. The townlands of Ráth, Gort an Imeall, Cluainte Uí Chárthaigh, Doire na Ceartan, Cloch Aidneach, Leach, Doire Finín, Doireach, Gort na Binne, Réidh na nDoirí and Ráthúnach are included.

Mná Naomh Abán

Fuair Mná Naomh Abán an lámh in uachtar ar Raonaithe na Comairaigh ar an Satharn seo chaite sa cluiche Leath Chraobh na Mumhan, le cabhair cailíní Chill na Martra agus Réiudh na nDoirí. Míle, mile comhghairdeas a cailíní agus gach ádh sa Chraobh.

An t-Oireachtas

Beidh an t-Oireachtas ar siúl I gCill Áirne ón 2ú Samhain agus leanfaidh sé ar aghaidh go dtí an Domhnach 6u Samhain. Beidh iomathóirí ó Cill na Martra agus Réidh na nDoirí ag glacah páirt agus guímíd gach rath orthu. Go dteigh gach éinne slán.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Off to the Dogs

On this Saturday night its off to the dogs at the Tralee Greyhound Stadium for the members, supporters and friends of the Kiskeam GAA Club.

This is a night for all the family with side shows including face painting, bouncing castle etc. The first traps lift off at 7.45 p.m. A restaurant with a wifde ranging menu will be open and the evening also includes music for all tastes.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 17 and 27. Lucky dip €50 John P Murphy, The village. €20 each Mary O’Keeffe, Glounreagh; Mary Lane, Abbeyfeale; Margaret O’Keeffe, Glenlara. Seller’s prize Murphy’s Foodstore.

Floral demonstration

A Christmas floral demonstration with the Sliabh Luachra florists takes place at Kiskeam Community Centre on Monday, December 12, This is a Boherbue ICA promotion – more details later.

Graves

The Liturgy of the Word for those who died during the year takes place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on Thursday, November 10, at 7.30 p.m.

The blessing of the graves in the cemetery will be on Sunday, November 13, at 12.15 p.m.

Active Retirement

The coach travelling to Tralee Greyhound Track organised by the Active Retirement Club stops in Kiskeam at 6.15 p.m., and Ballydesmond 6.30 p.m. on this Saturday, October 29, Fashion Show.

Rathmore Community Centre is the venue for the Knocknagree Community Development Group Fashion Show which takes place on this Thursday night, October 27, with the first model stepping on the catwalk at 7.30 p.m.

There will be fashion for ladies and gents of all tastes, colours and designers. There will also be lots of spot prizes. Tickets available from Noreen 087 6270806 or Mairead 087 6427520.