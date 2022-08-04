Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Western Duhallow

Eye in the Sky image of members of Cork Music Station and Millstreet Vintage Club presenting a Cheque for €3,858 to Richard Walsh of Bumbleance (The National Children’s Ambulance Service) at Murphy’s Gala, Banteer, last Friday evening. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

AGHINAGH

GAA Lotto Results

Draw was on 25th July. No jackpot winner of €3,100 jackpot. Numbers drawn 19, 21, 29. €50 Helen and Tony Dineen, Shanakiel; €20 John Twomey, Rusheen; €20 Trish Murphy, Carrigagulla; €20 Aileen Delaney, Cahirbaroule; €20 Margaret O’Brien.

Mushera Platform

Dont forget next Sunday afternoon on Mushera Mountain from 3.30 to 5.30pm–no need to worry about the weather, we have you covered. This is the last Sunday dance on the Mountain till 2023. Let’s finish on a high. Music by TimJoe and Anne.

Berrings Music

Music next Saturday night Jerry Mc Carthy and Autumn Gold

Another All Ireland Comes to Ballinagree

Congratulations to Denise Murphy, Carrigagulla, Ballinagree who won the All Ireland Intermediate Bowling Championship in Armagh. She came home to huge celebrations in Ballinagree Village on Monday night. The Laine Bar was packed. Well done Denise you have brought honour to your family and your Community as well as your County.

Congratulations also to Ross O’Brien, Clondrohid who also won the All Ireland Under 12 Boys Road Bowling in Armagh. Ross is son of Suzanne and Darren O’Brien. Well done Ross.

First Anniversary Mass

Ballinagree Church was packed this afternoon for the first Anniversary Mass of Paudie Twohig. Paudie was a lovely friendly young man and a great favourite of Killarney and hinterland where he was a much loved and respected member of An Garda Siochána.

The Parish of Aghinagh and the people of Kerry came together this afternoon to remember and pray for Paudie for his wife Diane and children and for his parents and sibling and family, he was gone much too soon.

BOHERBUE

Miss Macra

Congratulations to Miss Amanda O’Sullivan, daughter of Jeremiah and Sheila, Gneeves and sister of Nathan, who was crowned International Miss Macra and the final held at the Annar Hotel in Thurles on Sunday night last,

This was a wonderful honour for an all-round talented young lady with numerous interests. As a profession she is a teacher at the Primary School in Ballyclough where she is highly respected.

Amanda is chairperson of the Banteer Macra branch having previously served as PRO Her interests include dramas, horses, walking etc. We congratulate you through these notes on behalf of the people of Boherbue and surrounding areas.

You were looking so well and glamorous, no doubt, you made the judges decision an easy one.

Volunteers sought

Daily life in both Boherbue and Kiskeam churches is now trying to get back to normal ‘the way we were’ as the saying goes. So, volunteers are needed for the Altar Society and collectors for the offertory collection.

If you wish to join the Altar Society in Boherbue, contact Theresa at 087 7657208.

Similarly, could any of the previous volunteers who acted as collectors and are available to continue doing so – or anyone who would like to volunteer to become part of a new rota please contact Ned in Boherbue at 086 8357993 or Tom in Kiskeam at 087 6468658. A new rota will be prepared shortly.

Mass Times

Further to last week’s announcement the Sunday Mass time in both churches is now back to 11 a.m. with the Saturday Vigil Mass at 7.30 p.m.

Engagement

Congratulations to Darragh Cashman and Megan O’Donoghue, Derryleigh, who got engaged recently.

Intermediate football

Boherbue Intermediate footballers face a stiff challenge this weekend when they play Millstreet in the second round of the championship on Sunday, 7 p.m. at Cullen. Best of luck.

CILL NA MARTRA

Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodain 2022

Bhí ceiliúradh go maidin istoíche Dé Sathairn I gCill na Martra nuair a d’fhill an fhoireann peile le Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin.

Fuair siad an lámh in uachtar ar Mhaigh Chromtha sa cluiche cheannais. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 2-10 i gcoinne 0-12.

Mile comhghairdeas gach éinne.

Rebel County Draw

Pat and Noreen, Cronin, Cathair Céirín had a magnificent win in the August Rebel County Draw. They took the top prize of €20,000. Another local man, Pádraig Moynihan, Páirc an Oileán had a smaller win. Míle comhghairdeas to Pat, Noreen and Padraig.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Gach ádh ar Mairéad, Aisling, Donagh, Seán, Finín,Aodhagán, Ellen agus Seán a bheidh ag iomaíocht sa bhFleadh Cheoil an deireadh seachtaine seo. Tá Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann ar siul sa Mhuillinn Cearr an tseachtain seo. Go dtéigh gach éinne slán.

Outdoor Mass at St Gobnaits

The annual outdoor Mass at Scrín Ghobnatan will be celebrated on this Sunday, August 7th at 3pm. As always, it is recommended to travel early, as huge numbers are expected. This Mass has been celebrated since 1979, when it was inaugurated by the late an tAthair Ó Briain.

Ted’s Opel Vauxhall Run

Ted’s 13th Opel Vauxhall Run is planned for Saturday, August 13th, setting off from the Mills, Baile Mhúirne at 10:15am. All Opel and Vauxhall vehicles are invited, regardless of age. The trip follows the most scenic roads around, passing through Réidh na nDoirí, Toonsbridge, The Gearagh and on to Gougane. After a break in Gougane, it is back to the Mills via Cúl Aodha for a barbeque and prize giving. As before,the chosen charity is the Dogs for the Disabled. Go dtéigh gach éinne slán.

Padre Pio Mass

The Annual Mass to celebrate the Ordination of Padre Pio to the priesthood will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Dennehy’s Cross, Cork on Sunday, August 7th at 2;30pm.Confessions will begin at 1:30pm, followed by Rosary, Anointing of the Sick, benediction and finally Mass. Fáilte is fiche roimh cách.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

A new beginning

Since the announcement that the Duhallow/Sliabh Luachra pastoral area was reduced due to a retirement, from five priests to four, much work has been done to ensure that all parishes will continue to have the same vibrancy and level of service.

A new weekend Mass rota will be introduced on September 3, with parishioners in the pastoral area having the option of five Vigil Masses and seven morning Masses.

Priests also have the pastoral care of 16 primary schools, three secondary schools, hospital, nursing homes, day care centres, along with baptisms, weddings and funerals, so it is more important than ever now that they get the support from the laity for the various parish committees there are, so many ways one can help, check out your local parish newsletter.

Mass times

Saturdays: Shrone 6 p.m.; Millstreet 6.15 p.m.; Knocknagree 7.30 p.m.; Kiskeam/Boherbue (monthly rotation); Derrinagree 7.30 p.m.

Sundays: Ballydaly/Cullen (weekly rotation) 9.30 a.m.; Gneevegilla 9.30 a.m.; Droimagh 10 a.m.; Boherbue/Kiskeam (monthly rotation) 11 a.m.; Ballydesmond 11 a.m.; Millstreet 11.30 a.m.; Rathmore 11.30 a.m.

Men of the South 1922-2022.

An important art exhibition which relates to the history of the locality opened at the Crawford Art Gallery, Emmet Place, Cork (near the Opera House) pm Saturday last, July 30, and continues till Sunday, September 25.

One picture called ‘The Republican Court’ drawn by Seán Keating portrays three judges, namely Thady Moynihan, Meens; Michael T Cronin, Droumscarra and Christy O’Sullivan, The Forge (now Post Offfice), Boherbue. The latter set up the Boherbue Company of the Irish Volunteers in 1915.

The artist Seán Keating was commissioned to paint this picture ‘The men of the South’ by Seán Moylan and stayed at the home of Murty J Culloty, Knockavoreen during that time.

Kiskeam Brass Band gave a recital at the official opening.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers were 1, 2, 3 and 8. Lucky dip €50 John O’Keeffe, Rock Cottage. €20 each Catherine O’Donoghue, Ballydesmond; Mary Murphy, Kiskeam; Ned O’Mahony, Knockavoreen. Seller’s prize Patsy Breen.