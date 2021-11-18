Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Meelin

Boherbue ICA President Noreen O' Connell, Secretary Margaret Murphy and Treasurer Sheila O' Connor cutting the Cake at the guild's 40th Anniversary celebration at The Buttery Cafè, Boherbue.

Birthday boy Connie Buckley from Carriganima enjoyed a dance with Cáit Ring at the Fund Raising Dance in Knocknagree. Picture John Tarrant

Annie Doody was manning the Candy Cart at Boherbue Comprehensive School Open Night with SNA Nano Flanagan.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no winner numbers drawn 5, 10, 14; €50 Marie Spillane, Moulnahorna; €20 Michelle Duggan, Ballymakeera; €20 Willie and Norma Cotter, Dooneens; €20 Cotter family, Dooneens; €20 Alan Cummins, Aghineda. Next week’s jackpot €3,850.

Aghinagh Junior A

Commiserations on last Tuesday night’s exit in the first round of the County. There will be another day. The Parish is still on a high from the Junior A Final.

Ballinagree Vintage

The Vintage Tractor Run was cancelled again and Covid was the culprit. It’s worse it seems to be getting, even though most people are vacinated all the masks in the world doesn’t seem to knock a shake out of it. Hopefully the Vintage Run will be held around Christmas or early New Year.

Condolences

Sympathy is extended to the family of Con O’Sullivan, Knocknagown, Rylane who passed away suddenly during the week–to his sister Shelianephews, nieces ,sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and extended family. Con was great company a fine musician and singer. Ar dhé go raibha Ainm deilis.

BOHERBUE

Christmas lights

On Sunday morning last the local Festival Committee erected the Christmas decorative lights attached to the houses along the Main Street as well as putting in place the big crib at the Square which will hold centre stage for the festive season.

The big tree will be taking its rightful place shortly all ready for the official turning on of the lights which takes place on Saturday, December 4, at 8.15 p.m.

This year the format will be slightly different with the ceremonies taking place on a platform compliments of haulier Andrew O’Connor.

Afterwards, with the hall unavailable the committee have planned some additional festivities, weather depending, especially for the children to help make this annual event another memorable one.

The recently launched Go Fund Me page has received tremendous goodwill which is very gratifying and the group is extremely grateful for the support.

This is a once-off fundraiser forced upon the organisers by the Covid restrictions and remains open for subscription under Boherbue Festive Lighting. More details in next week’s notes.

Service

The annual service for those who died during the year takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday next, November 25, at 7.30 p.m.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 4, 11, 20 and 29. Lucky dip €50 Tony Walsh, Ruhill Road, Belfast. €20 each Steven Lynch, Gneeves; Dan Dennehy, Lisnaboy, Cullen; Michael Cronin, Gneeves. Online Kevin Murphy, East End. Seller’s prize: post office.

Clothes Collection

This Friday, November 19, is the deadline for the National School clothes collection fundraiser. All clean clothes, shoes, bags, bed linen etc can be dropped between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don’t delay – the collection is today Friday.

Pipe Band

The prizewinning Cullen Pipe Band are again back on the road after the Covid lockdown and looking forward to fulfilling many engagements in 2022.

Presently the band, who own their own premises adjacent to the local Community Centre area recruiting pipers and drummers for the upcoming season.

Beginners aged 10 years or over, boys or girls, interested in learning the bagpipes or drums are also welcome. For further information contact 087 2347651.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 5, 13, 17 and 21. Lucky dip €50 Anthony Dennehy, Kiskeam. €20 Daniel Fitzgerald, The Glen; Hugh and Joan O’Connor, Droumscarra; Kitty O’Mahony, Knocknacurra. Seller’s prize: Richard Dennehy.

The draw takes place on Monday nights. Tickets available in local shops and pubs, ticket sellers and online through Clubforce.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 1, 8, 21 ná 26 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Colm Ó Murchú, c/o Firebird. Díoltóir: Peadar Ó Cróinín. €50: Éanna Mac Suibhne, Ceann Droma. €20: Kitty agus Michael Uí Chonaill, Carraig na Siúre. €20: Marie agus Tadhg Mac Suibhne, Ceann Droma. €20: Ellie Mae Nolan, Speedy’s Bar, Co. Ciarraí.

Golden Wedding

Kathleen and Christy Leahy, Doire FInín celebrated their Golden Wedding recently surrounded by their family and friends. It is a huge milestone on the road of life and not many reach it. Míle, míle comhghairdeas.

Céimiú

Rinne Maria Ní Loingsigh, Réidh na nDoirí, Mary Kate Ní Shuibhne, Cúil a Bhuacaigh agus Siobhán Ní Chéilleachair, Lios a Chraosaigh céimiú le déanaí ó Coláiste Muire Gan Smál. Míle comhghairdeas a chailíní agus gach rath oraibh as seo amach.

Greenshine

Well done to local family group, Greenshine, who have been shortlisted for a RTÉ Radio one Folk Award in the group section. This family have played far and wide and have been breaking into RTÉ playlists in recent times. Five groups in all are contesting this award, Greenshine, Moxie, Ye Vagabounds, The Whileaways and Villagers. Go n-éirí le Greenshine.

Duais do Méabh

Maith thú, Méabh Ní Chonaill, Leac Fhinín, a bhuaigh duais arís i mbliana san Oireachtas. Scríobh sí dán, An Préachán, a bhuaigh sa Chomórtas Liteartha an Oireachtais. Míle comhghairdeas Méabh.

Sympathy

Sadly, death struck again in the Mac Grath household, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. In January, Myley Mac Grath died, followed by his wife Peg in recent weeks. Born Peg Twomey in Cúil a Bhuacaigh, she began her nursing career in England. She was predeceased by her sister Noreen and brothers Matt and Dan. She is survived by her daughter and son, Ramona and Troy and their families and also by her sister Eileen, Johnny and the O’Herlihy family, Réidh na nDoirí. Codladh sámh Peg agus Myley.

Nuacht peile

Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Ceann a Mhaighe sa Sraith Sóisear A Mhúscraí ar an Aoine seo, 19ú Samhain sa Cloch Dubh ag 7: 30in. Gach ádh lads.

St Vincent de Paul

The local contact number for St Vincent de Paul is 087 9222465 and all enquiries are welcome.

Macroom Ploughing

As always, Macroom Ploughing will be the first of the New Year, when their match will take place on the first Sunday in January.

MEELIN

Meelin GAA

AGM 2021: This year’s AGM will take place on the 10th of Dec @ 7.30 at the pitch. Masks must be worn for this meeting. Will send a reminder closer to the time. Thanks .

U17 final result: Hard luck to St. Marks who lost out to Kildorrery on a scoreline of 2.6 to 2.11. Well done on a great year. Keep up the efforts. Well done to all players and mentors.

Spin and Win

On Friday 12th November winners were Tommy and Mark Noonan, Freemount, €100; Amy O’Sullivan, Knockscavane, €30; Galino Stefanova, Newcastle West, €45.

Confined weekly members lotto, winner of €100 was Willie Fitzgerald, Meelin.Well done to all winners. Next week’s jackpot is €5000.

Players for Friday 20th November are: Jack Collins, Meelin; Micheal Collins, Meelin; Orlaith O’Sullivan, Meelin. Best of luck to all.

Cork Penny Dinners Collection

Meelin community will take part in Cork Penny Dinner collections again this year. It will be held on the 5th of December from 1pm to 3 pm in Meelin Hall. All donations would be welcome. Dried foods, tinned foods etc would be ideal.

Check out Meelin GAA social media for accepted donations. Any queries please contact Cathy (0860624610) or Cathrena (0863312958)

Your news

Please note the email address for anything to be included in the Meelin notes is meelinnotes@gmail.com