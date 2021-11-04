Around the Districts: Aghinagh Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Meelin

Author and Journalist Breda Joy making a presentation to Caoimhe O' Leary from Naas who won the Kanturk Arts Festival 2021 Short Story Competition.

AGHINAGH

Mid Cork Junior A Championship

On next Tuesday evening Aghinagh will meet Ballincollig in the final of the Junior A championship in Macroom. Aghinagh are wished the very best of luck.

And it will be a very nostalgic evening for the president of Aghinagh GAA Dan O’Connor as his late brother Bob was president of Ballincollig back in the day and they have a Pitch called after him Pairc Uí Conchúir.

Macroom AFC.

Well done to Caoimhe O’Brien Molly Murphy and Maisie Murphy, who played for Cork FAI Centre of Excellence against Waterford FAI Centre of Excellence in Waterford Institute of Technology recently.

Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner last week; numbers drawn 10, 20, 23; €50 William Ambrose, Cahirbaroule; €20 Gerard Hall, Online Ticket c/o Nancy McCarthy; €20 Donal O’Riordan, Coolalta; €20 John T Roche c/o Carrigdrohid Pub; €20 Jenny and Ingrid c/o the Ploughman. Next week’s jackpot €3,550

The Laine Bar

There was a very special night held in the Laine Bar last Saturday night to honour the Delaney Father and Son JJ and Jeremiah on their achievemment in Ploughing with horses over the past year with both winning All-Irelands.

It’s great to see the tradition of ploughing with horses continuing in Ballinagree where the Horgan Brothers were famous in their day.

All the other Ploughing regions came to support them on the night. Peter Lane provided some lovely music.

Recent bereavements

sympathy is extended to the wife and sisters of Ned O’Brien, Ballinamorrive and Massytown also to Fr John Keane on the death of his father. May God grant them eternal Rest.

Defibrillator Group

A meeting will be held in Tigh Uí Laoghaire Ballinamorrive on Thursday, November 4, at 8.30 p.m. All welcome to attend.

Blessing of Graves

Sunday, November 7, in Castle Street 2 p.m. St Colman’s Cemetery 3 p.m. Aghinagh Cemetery 4 p.m.

Recent Wedding

Congratulations to Anne Marie Looney and Jeremy Long, who were married recently.

BOHERBUE

Duhallow Championship title

Boherbue Junior A footballers continued on their history making journey at Knocknagree on Friday night last when they recorded their fifth Duhallow Championship title in a row with a 2-8 to 1-10 win over a gallant Cullen side.

As history tells us, to achieve a ‘five in a row’ is a daunting challenge and one that many great teams have floundered on.

On Friday last for long periods of the game it looked as if Boher’s hopes of the 2021 title were going close to the rocks.

Yes, the character of this group was being tested to the limit but like all true champions they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a late surge spurred on by a prize-winning Alan O’Connor goal.

The old Bridie Gallagher waltz ‘wasn’t it sweetest of all dear’ immediately came to the mind of many Boherbue followers who over the years too have had to swallow the bitter pill of a sudden defeat but who have literally being spoilt with the taste of success over the past half-decade.

The County Championship now looms and while they haven’t had much success in their previous journeys we wish them the best of luck en route.

But win or lose – being kings of your own territory is a far more enjoyable feeling.

The team management consists of coach/manager Conor O’Riordan and his fellow selectors Alan Lynch, Roger Casey and Kieran Linehan. See Sports pages in this newspaper for full match report.

On Saturday the Junior B side who had lost a few players to Fridays team lost out in their final to Kilbrin on a 1-8 to 0-8 scoreline. The ‘B’ management trio are Diarmuid Ankettell, Paul Shine and Dermot Hickey.

Congratulations and well done one and all.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 6, 11, 22 and 25. €50 Tracey Walker, The Beeches. €20 Barry Buckley, East End. Bridget Peters, Clonmel. Brian Enright Jnr. Online: Denis O’Sullivan, Tureenavoscane. Seller’s prize post office.

Blessing of graves

The annual blessing of graves takes place in Boherbue at midday on this Sunday, November 7, and Kiskeam at 12.45 p.m.

School draw

The October winners in the local National School draw were as follows: €5,000 Michael O’Connell, Killarney. €1,000 hotel voucher: Edmond Barrett, Scartaglen.

The November draw is the last of the preliminary rounds with the main draw for the four bed house in Killarney on January 3, 2022.

Tickets cost €100 and are available from the post office, School 087 4443780 or SuperValu or online: winyourdreamhouseinkillarney.com.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

26-10-2021: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 6, 16, 22 ná 24 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Mháirt, 26ú Deireadh Fómhair in Aire na nÓg. €100: Eddie Ó Duinnín, Cnoc Rua. Díoltóir: Siobhán Uí Dhuinnín. €50: Eibhlín Ní Chéilleachair, c/o Dairygold. €20: Bríd Uí Scanaill, Sliabh Riabhach. €20; Pádraig Ó hUrdail, Céim a Tairbh. €20: Jimmy, Donncha, Aoibhin agus Nóirín, c/o An Chrois.

1-11-2021: Ní raibh na h-uimhreacha buacach ag éinne ag an tarrachar in Aire na nÓg ar an Luan seo chaite, nuair a roghnaiodh uimhreacha 4, 8, 15 agus 20 . Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Nóirín Alley, Baile Bhúirne: Siobhán Ní Ríordáin, c/o An Chrois: Treasa Uí Chuana, Cill Mhociaróg: Róisín Ní Shuilleabháin, Baile Uí Bhuaigh: Patsy agus Sandra Uí Shúilleabháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin.

Blessing of the Graves

The Annual Blessing of the Graves and Prayers for the Dead will be said in both Cemeteries on Sunday, November 7th. The prayers in Reilig Lachtaín Naofa will follow the 11;30am Mass and in Dún dá Radharc at 3pm.

Nuacht peile

D’éirig thar barr leis an bhFoireann fé 15 i bhFéile na nGael Chorcaí, Roinn a three le déanai. Bhuadar an cluiche cheannais ar Dún ar Aill leis an scór 6-7 in aghaidh 2-6 i bPáirc Uí Chaoimh. Míle comhghairdeas leis an bhFoireann agus a traenálaithe, Anthony, Dano agus Finbarr.

Sympathy

The unexpected death of Nellie Cahill, Watergrasshill severed a major link in the Cahill and Cronin families. It also leaves a huge void in the lives of her cousins, neighbours and friends.

Born in Ceann Droma, the late Nellie retained strong links with her native parish, despite leaving at an early age. As she was gifted with a great pair of hands, she was a master craftswoman, a keen gardener and a competent decorator.

She will be hugely missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Christy, brother Johnny, sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, and the extended Cahill and Cronin families. Naomh Gobnait, guidh uirthi.

Aoife ag imeacht

Is cúis brón a chlos go bhfuil bainisteoir an Ionad Cultúrtha, Aoife Granville ag bogadh go post nua san Ollscoil go luath. Ba cara í le gach éinne, go h-áirithe na daoine óga. Bhunaigh sí Ensemble Mhúscraí in aineoin Covid agus ní dhéanfaidh an ceol fhoireann seo dearmad ar Aoife. Gach rath ort, a Aoife san Ollscoil.

Wedding

Mile comhghairdeas to Jeremy Long, Lios a Chraosaigh and Anne Marie Looney, Rylane, who were married recently in St Colman’s Church, Macroom. Saol fada agus sonas daoibh, Anne Marie agus Jeremy.

Monuments to our Past

Monuments to our Past is the title of a new, fascinating book being launched in the Munstar Arms Hotel, Bandon on this Saturday, November 6, at 7.30 p.m.

The two authors, Kieran Doyle and Alan Ó Rourke spent three years tracking down 370 monuments all over County Cork commemorating events from 1914 to 1923. It includes monuments to soldiers of World War one, to those involved in 1916, the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Sadly, more civilians than combatants were killed during those nine years, but there are few monuments to them. Locally, we have a few of those monuments, Geata Bán, Béal a Ghleanna, Cul na Cathrach and Carraig a Phúca. As is often said, the new book is available in all good bookshops.

Dinner in the Ionad Lae

Dinners continue to be served in the Ionad Lae, Baile Bhúirne on Wednesdays only and bookings can be made by ringing 45559. However, meals are delivered to the elderly in their homes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Again, ring 45559 to book.

Dancing classes

Aideen Johnson is taking bookings for dance classes in Macroom at present and these can be made by email to ajdancebookings@gmail.com.

MEELIN

Spin and Win results

Winners were as follows. Marian and Nigel c/o High Street Bar €40. Meabh, Hannah and Charlie O’Keeffe, Newmarket, €30. Jim O’Sullivan, Midleton, €40.

Confined weekly members lotto, winner of €100 was Eammon Brosnan. Well done to all winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4800.

Players for Friday 5th November are: Seamus Hickey, Rockchapel. Sheila Fitzgerald, Meelin. Kevin and Caroline O’Doherty, Meelin.

Meelin GAA

U21 football win:Huge well done to St. Peters on winning the u21 football championship for 2021. They went to extra time against Kanturk but put in a fantastic performance. This means that both St Marks and St Peters have done the double in hurling and football this year. Such an amazing achievement. Well done to all players and both sets of coaches.

Congrats: Well done to the Lehane family who took part in Irelands Fittest family this year. Great efforts and we all enjoyed watching you on Sunday night. From all at Meelin GAA.

O’Neill’s shop - Christmas Gear 2021: The link for our O’Neills Christmas shop can be found on our social media accounts (Facebook). Might be a good gift option for people near and far.