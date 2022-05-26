Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Freemount

Paudie Cronin of Cronin Blocklaying, Kiskeam, presenting a set of Jerseys for the Sliabh Luachra Gaels Team to Club Chairman John O' Keeffe. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Robbie and Bob Howard of Howard's General Merchants, Ballydesmond, presenting a set of Jerseys for the Sliabh Luachra Gaels U13 Football Team to Club Secretary Seán Kelleher. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Social

After a very successful 2021 season, Aghinagh G.A.A. were always going to celebrate once Covid-19 restrictions lessened, and no doubt the 2021 social event in Rochestown Park Hotel didn’t disappoint.

Well over 200 people attended the event on Friday the 20th of May, showing the great appetite of the small parish to celebrate the Junior ‘A’ Mid-Cork League, and a first ever Junior ‘A’ Mid-Cork Championship.

Following the meal, several speakers discussed how significant an achievement was accomplished, and acknowledged the Trojan work of everyone involved in the club.

These speakers included Chairperson of the club Tadhg Twohig, club Secretary Anne O’Sullivan, Muskerry Secretary Enda Linehan, and Cork G.A.A. chairperson Mark Sheehan.

Afterwards, medals were presented to the successful teams, including 2019’s u21 team which won the U21 C Football Championship.

Magnificent plaques were given to management of those teams. DJ Mike O’Sullivan ensured that everyone was on their feet for the night.

The parish will be hoping for more silverware to celebrate this year, and that such a fantastic night can be replicated again sometime!

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner; numbers drawn 4, 22, 32. €50 Diarmuid and Breeda McCarthy; €20 Aisling Noonan, Knoockrour; €20 Gobnait and Aoife Hubbard; €20 Briana and Conor Shannon, Rusheen; €20 Julie Kenneally, Ballinagree.

Next week’s Jackpot €1,900

Fun Run/Know Your Neighbour Evening

The Aghinagh Macra 5K Fun Run & Know Your Neighbour Evening takes place on Sunday June 12th Tigh Ui Laoighaire Ballinamorrive.

Registration 1pm. Fun Run 2pm. B.B.Q. 3.30pm. Proceeds in aid of Macroom Mission of Love.

A great day for all the Family. Come and join in the fun

Used clothes collection

Fundraiser for Ballinagree N.S. Accepted items include clean clothes for re-wearable clean paired shoes (tied together), bed linen, curtains, belts, handbags, hats, scarves.

Please double bag and seal. Donations will be accepted at Dan and Marie Mac Sullivan’s garage Carrigagulla June 1st from 2 to 4pm; June 6th 7 to 9pm; June 9th 7 to 9 pm.

Great night in The Laine

There was a fantastic night in The Laine Bar last Saturday night twas just like old times before Covid, the house was packed and everybody enjoyed the fabolous Kelts from Millstreet, they were fantastic.

BOHERBUE

Cemetery Masses

The annual Mass in Boherbue Cemetery takes place on Friday, June 10 at 7.30pm. In Kiskeam on Monday, June 13, 7.30pm and Cullen on Thursday, June 9, again at 7.30pm. Gneeveguilla: Monday, June 27, at 8pm. Rathmore: Wednesday, June 29, 8pm. Knocknagree: Monday, July 4 at 8pm. Nohoval: Monday, July 18 at 8pm.

Junior ‘B’

Boherbue Junior ‘B’ footballers scored a comprehensive win over Lismire in the League at Boher on Thursday evening last.

On this occasion it was the defence that impressed the most with Liam Daly and Tony Guerin rock solid in front of goalkeeper Dermot Cremin who really looked sharp and accurate with his kickouts.

Bertie Buckley at centre-back was constantly involved with Colin O’Keeffe impressing at midfield.

It too was pleasing to see the versatile Kieran O’Connell making a welcome return, a player that has given sterling service to the club.

Team: Dermot Cronin; Ben Guiney, Liam Daly, Tony Guerin; Shane Flynn, Bertie Buckley, Anthony O’Connor; Colm O’Keeffe, Darragh Ducey; Kieran O’Connell, Cathal Ducey, Stephen Aherne; Alan Kanauche, Brian Herlihy, Liam O’Keeffe.

Subs: Sean Aherne and Peter Murphy.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 8, 18. Lucky dip €50 Conor McDermott, Gneeves. €20 each Gerry O’Sullivan, Tureenavoscane; Paddy McAuliffe, Lombardstown; Peg Healy, Kiskeam. Online €20 Lillian Breen, Gneeves. Sellers prize John O’Connell.

Knock pilgrimage

The annual pilgrimage to Knock shrine takes place on Wednesday, June 29. Details from Philomena on 029 76116 or Maura 76217.

Taize pilgrimage

The Diocesan Youth Pilgrimage to Taize takes place from Sunday, June 26 to Sunday, July 3. The cost is €600 and there are still a few places remaining. Contact Toma Kenny on 086 3683778.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 8, 14, 28 ná 32 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,400 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Pat Ó Mocháin, Gort an Éadan. Díoltóir: Siobhán Uí Mhocháin. €50: Dónal Ó Cróinín, Dún dá Radharc. €20: Máire Ní Chuana, Ná Cúla. €20: Síle Ui Fhaoláin, Cúl a Bhuacaigh. €20: Seosamh Ó Loingsigh agus Dónal Ó Nuanáin, c/o Tigh Ui Chríodáin.

Trócaire collection

Trócaire gratefully acknowledges gratefully €1,968 collected during Lent in our parish. Míle buiochas gach éinne.

Cill na Martra abú

D’éirigh go geal le Cill na Martra sa bhabhta deireanach de Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin i gcoinne Eadargóil Dé Sathairn seo chaite. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 0-15 i gcoinne 1-6. Míle comhghairdeas.

Sympathy

Réidh na nDoirí is a much poorer place following the death of Donal Vaughan. His storytelling, wit and wisdom were always enjoyed, whether talking of the past, discussing current affairs or analysing matches. Sincere sympathy to all who mourn his passing, especially Seán, Eileen, Pat, Mairéad, Conor, Irene, Jerry, John and Pat. Codladh sámh, Donal.

Ciorcal Cainte

Cuirfidh an ceannaire, Nóra fáilte is fiche roimh cách don Ciorcal Cainte sa Leabharlann, Maigh Chromtha ar an Déardaoin beag seo, 26ú Bealtaine ag 11: 30rn.

Tubrid Well

The annual Outdoor Mass at Tubrid Well, Millstreet will be held on this Friday, May 27, at 7.30 p.m. Fáilte roimh cách.

Sraith an Chontae Roinn 1B

Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Fánaith na Claise ar an Satharn beag seo, 28ú Bealtaine, ag 4in i bPáirc Ui Chuana. Gach ádh oraibh lads.

Ascension Thursday

Ascension Thursday falls on this Thursday, May 26and it was always eagerly awaited in former times, as it was a day off school. Often it meant a trip to town to get new sandals or summer clothes. After that, children began to count the days to Whit Sunday, hoping to go to the Whitsun in Baile Mhuirne.

Children were encouraged to listen out for the cuckoo and they had to hear the newly arrived bird with their right ear to get to the Whitsun. Perhaps, the real aim was to learn left from right.

Rogation days

In former times, Rogation days were observed on the three days before Ascension Thursday, when farmers and gardeners went to Mass on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before the creamery to pray for the growing crops on the farm and for a bountiful harvest.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First Prize went to Maureen Vaughan and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. The winning Ladies team was Margaret and Theresa O’Regan ,Kilmeedy. Best gents teams were: 1 Timmy Joe,and Frank O’Sullivan, Cullen. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount and Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. Best mixed team was :-Neily O’Connor,Freemount, and Nellie Mai,Foley,Glash. A spot prize was won by Kathleen Guinee, Glash,and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket.

The following won raffle prizes: 1 Mary Noonan, Freemount. 2 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. 4 Tim Aherne, Freemount. 5 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. 6 Neily O’Connor Freemount. 7 Daithi Burke, Meelin. Cards continue this Sunday night May 29th at 8pm.

Around the Fireside

It is with regret we announce the last programme of around the fireside will be broadcast on Monday night next May 30th at 10.10pm. The management of C103 Radio have in their wisdom decided to discontinue this weekly broadcast after over 32 years. This weekly programme started in 1990 in Freemount Heritage Centre, with Jimmy Reidy in the hot seat.

Over the past two years (during covid 19) Jimmy spent many hours each week going back over the archives to prepare a weekly programme for the listeners which was much appreciated by all especially during the lockdown.

Since 1990 people have come from all over Ireland to record programmes. When the first programme was recorded it was one and a half hours ,then it was reduced to an hour and a quarter ,then to one hour and finally to 50 minutes.

Over the past 32 years no one from management ever came to a recording if only to meet and encourage participants, many of whom never sat in front of a microphone before. In axing this programme it will be missed by a huge number of people especially by older people ,people living alone and by people living in Rural Ireland

Community Development open meeting

Following on from the recent AGM The next meeting of Freemount Community Development Association will be held on Thursday 26th May at 8pm. This is an open meeting, all are welcome to attend and discuss any relevant issues they may have. It is hoped that these meetings will continue on a monthly basis.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on the 29th of May for the much anticipated PJ Murrihy. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

And save the date as Peter Burke will play on Sunday the 5th of June.

Tidy Towns

We are delighted with the help so far on Monday evenings. Great work is getting done. Please join us on Monday night 30th May from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village. Please bring brush/spades etc to help out. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.

Please note that Tidy Towns won’t meet on the Bank holiday Monday 6th of June.

Darts Exhibition with World Star Rob Cross

There is a huge opportunity for junior members of North Cork Junior Darts to meet and play World ranked Darts Star Rob Cross in their club on the June bank holiday Monday.

And so the not so junior members are not left out, Rob Cross will hold an exhibition in the Haggart Bar And Grill on 6th June, Bank Holiday Monday evening. This is a fantastic event, so don’t miss out, a great evening’s entertainment will be had and as usual the food and drinks in the Haggart won’t disappoint either.

So if anyone would like to opportunity to play and meet Rob Cross, there are still a few spots left to fill, Contact Dave at North Cork Junior Darts FB page for details

First Holy Communion.

Many congratulations to the pupils of Freemount National School who celebrated their First Holy Communion on Saturday 21st May. The children were well prepared by their parents, teacher Ms Guiney and Fr O Farrell for their special day. They were blessed with a fantastic day and we are sure that they and their families had a great weekend.

Lego STEM Summer Camp

A Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496, email ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 13-19-20-34. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Breda Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 2. Gillian Doody, Broadford. 3. Sean O’Sullivan, Knockanglasse, Freemount. 4. Con O’Connor, Knockough, Freemount. 5. David and Conor Curtin, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,600. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com