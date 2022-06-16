Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

The O'Sullivan's, Esther, Mary and Norrie, all members of Duhallow Vintage Club were at the run, which ended at Charleville Golf Club last Sunday.

Celebrations are ongoing at Hickey’s Centra, Rathmore, where a lucky winner has scooped €500,000 in the Euromillions Lottery. Pictured are Eamonn Magnier (Manager), Donagh Hickey (Proprietor) and staff members Hannah Rahilly and Noreen Lehane. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto Results

The Jackpot was €2,050. numbers drawn were 1, 14, 42; €50 Scott Dennehy Horsemount; €20 Gret Buckley, Lahern; €20 Patsy Donovan, Barryroe; €20 Kevin Sullivan, Carrigulla; €20 Claire and Jack Manning, Coolnadane

Ballinagree Vintage

At a very enjoyable social evening in the Laine Bar last Saturday night Ballinagree Vintage presented a cheque for €2,850 to Donie Lucey representing Irish Community Air Ambulance, the proceeds of their recent tractor run. Pat Daly provided the music. A very large crowd enjoyed the music and the craic twas like old times before Covid.

Songs of Praise

An evening of Songs of Praise by Ballinagree Folk Group will be held in Ballinagree Church on Thursday June 16th at 8pm. Everybody welcome.

Keeping our Heritage alive

Mass at St Johns Well will take place on June 24th with dancing at the platform afterwards with music by The Lee Sound. No need to worry about the odd shower as the platform will be covered with a very good quality marquee so come along and enjoy the night.

Condolences

Sincere sympathy to Anna and the Connolly family, Drinagh on the passing of David. David was a regular visitor to Jackie’s Scriorth in the Laine. He was also a beautiful singer. Sympathy to the Kelleher family, Dromree on the passing of Mary. Also to Mary and the Moynihan family, Kilnamartyra on the passing of Connie; his parents Mary and Sean brothers and sister and extended family. May their souls rest in peace.

BOHERBUE

Golf Society

O’Mahony’s Point at the Killarney Golf and Fishing Club is the venue on Saturday for the local Golf Society’s annual outing where they will play for the Captain’s Prize. This year the Captain is Kay Bambury and it’s the Society’s only outing in 2022. Existing members or casual golfers who want to join for the day are all welcome. The tee off time starts at 12 noon with details available from Secretary John McAuliffe on 086 8562614.

GAA action

Boherbue Intermediate footballers travel to Macroom Town Park on Saturday afternoon where they play the home side in the semi-final of the Tom Creedon Cup.Throw in is at 4pm.

Pilgrimage

The annual Boherbue-Kiskeam pilgrimage to Knock Shrine takes place on Wednesday week, June 29. Contact Philomena on 029 76116 or Maura on 76217.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 5, 7, 8, 29. Lucky dip €50 Avo Murphy, Cullen, c/o Paul Shine. €20 each Louise O’Sullivan, Gneeves; Claire O’Connor, Freemount, c/o Paul Shine; John Biggane, Gurtearagh. Online €20 Tina Dunston. Sellers prize: Charles Ankettell.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

7-6-2022: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 1, 10, 12 ná 18 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,800 ann ar an Mháirt, 7ú Meitheamh. €100: Julianne Ní Shúilleabháinm Baile Mhúirne. Díoltóir: Breda Uí Chárthaigh. €50: Marie agus John, c/o An Chrois. €20: Nollaig Mac Donncha, Carraig an Ime. €20: Marie agus cairde, c/o An Chrois. €20: Pat agus Donie, c/o Firebird.

13-6-2022: Roghnaíodh uimhreacha 2, 9, 10 agus 26 ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg don phota óir oll-mhór le €21,000 ann ach ní raibh na h-uimhreacha buacach ag éinne. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Babs Power, c/o Uí Mhurchú: Tigh Ui Mhurechú; Siobhán Ní Ríordáin agus Jerry Ó Críodáin, c/o An Chrois: Evanne Ní Liatháin, Baile na Groí: Jack Ó Murchú, Cúil Aodha agus Séamus Ó ríordáin, Baile Mhuirne.

Corpus Christi Procession

An tAthair Joe is delighted to announce that the Corpus Christi Procession is back. It will take place on Sunday next, June 19th immediately after the 11:30 Mass. It will follow the traditional route and conclude with Benediction. Hopefully, houses along the route will be as decorated as in former years. Fáilte is fiche roimh cách, go h-áirithe, na páistí a fuair Céad Commaoine.

Lá na Gaeilge

Beidh Lá na Gaeilge ar siúl ar an Domhnach seo chugainn, 19ú Meitheamh sa Páirc Tramore Valley, Corcaqigh ag tosnú ar a h-aon a chlog. Tá an ócáid eagraithe ag Glór nan Gael agus is lá mór sport é do clainn agus páistí le Gaeilge. Tuilleadh eolas ó cabrini@glornangael.ie.Tá ticéidí soar in aisce ar fáil ó Eventbrite.

Baptism

Little Ciarán William Matt Calnan, Prothas was baptised recently in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa in the presence of his parents, Gobnait and Kieran, big sister Nora-Kate, grandparents and extended family. Saol fada agus sonas duit, Ciarán.

Lá na n-Athar

Guíonn Pobal Réidh na nDoirí agus Pobal Chill na Martra gach ádh ar aithreacha agus seanaithreacha ar an Domhnach seo chugainn, 19ú Meitheamh. Bíodh lá taitneamhach agaibh go léir.

Sympathy

The untimely death of Connie Moynihan, Páirc an Oileán leaves a huge void in the lives of his family as well as the entire Toon Road. The late Connie was a popular neighbour, colleague and sporting supporter and as a result enormous numbers attended the obsequies in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa. He was laid to rest in his beloved Gougane following Requiem Mass celebrated by an tAthair Joe.

Sympathy is extended to wife Mary, daughter Natalie, sons Shane and Dan, parents Mary and Sean, sister Noreen, brothers John, Patrick and Brendan, grandchildren Leah, Kayla, Ceiden and Dylan and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

Míle comhghairdeas le Peileadóirí Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, a bhuaigh an Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta i mbliana don chéad uair. Maith sibh.

Sraith Fé 13

Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh ar an Satharn beag seo, 18ú Meitheamh I mBéal Átha ag 11 a chlog. Go n-éirí libh lads.

Corn Thomáis Uí Chríodáin

Sa cluiche leath cheannais, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Baile Caisleán Béara ar an Satharn seo , 18 ú Meitheamh ag 6 a chlog i Maigh Chromtha. Gach ádh lads.

CLONDROHID

IRD Board elections

Each year communities around Duhallow and Mid Cork region are invited to nominate members to be put forward for election to the board of IRD.

This year the Mid Cork elections will take place on Thursday, June 23, in the castle hotel Macroom at 8 p.m. The communities that are eligible to vote in this election are Carriganima, Clondrohid, Aghabullogue, Rylane, Ballinagree, Bealnamorrive, Inchigeelagh, Kilbarry, Macroom and Rusheen.

Following the elections, the floor will be opened for a community forum to discuss the needs and issues of the people of these regions. These discussions will inform the strategic plans and funding applications for the area.

These events are open to all community and voluntary groups in the area. For more info contact Helen O’Sullivan in IRD at 02960633 or helen.osullivan@irdduhallow.com Important to support this event.

CART Bus

The bus will run from the parish on this Sunday, June 19, to the Cork summer show. Bus departing Carriganima at 10 a.m. via Clondrohid.

All interested please contact 087 8794128.

Fundraiser for Irish Heart Foundation.

Last weekend and before was a busy time in Clondrohid, as some local GAA enthusiasts Nelius Murphy, Colin Murphy, Brian Corcoran, Stephen O’Riordan, John O’Connell, and Darren Dineen all ran in the Cork City half marathon.

Then on Sunday night, there was a shave and dye fundraiser in the Tavern. A great night was had by all, and great money raised. This was all done in memory of Shane Murphy on his 10th anniversary. RIP.

Clondrohid NS

A lot of activities in school over the past few weeks. The annual sixth class cycle made a welcome return. Third class entered the craft-a bike competition fourth class participated in a five-week science-in-a-box initiative fifth class headed off on a great tour to Kenmare. Fourth class competed a four-week cycle sense programme.

There was a great turnout and achievements at City Sports. Junior and senior infants learnt some cycling skills. The school was awarded its third Active school flag. Well done everybody.

Carriganima NS

Education Minister Norma Foley visited the school much to the delight of young and old. She raised the fifth green flag and visited their biodiversity and sensory garden. The Muintir na Tire school garden competition judges were very impressed. Well done all the school also welcomed 9n Ukrainean children at end of May, and they are all settling in well.

Muinfliuch NS

On Monday, May 23, the school was awarded with a National and a Regional award for Global Citizenship from Green School Ireland. The school was also awarded with their sixth Green school flag for Global citizenship. The school chose climate change as a global goal to study. It is a huge honour for this small school to achieve the national and regional award for Global Citizenship from Green Schools Irreland.

They had a great day of fun and success at the Cork City Sports. Their own sports day of sack, egg and spoon, three legged race, welly throwing, etc was great fun. Well done.

Lotto

Results for June 1: €70 Odhran O’Leary, Clondrohid. €20 Martin Cremin, Kilnamartyra; Barney McCarthy, Ard na Greine; Jim O’Leary, Codrum; Annette Cullinane, Kilpatrick.

Results for June 8.: jackpot €10,400 €70 Mairead Dillion c/o S Walsh. €20 Niamh Crowley, Clondrohid; Claire Lucey, Masseytown; Conor Spillane, Moulnahorna; Gerard Kelleher, Moulnahorna.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

CYCLE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The flagship of Irish cycling will take place around the roads of Duhallow and East Kerry on the weekend of June 25 & 26.

Based in Kanturk under the watchful eye of Danny Curtin and the O’Leary Stone Cycling Club the cream of both male and female cyclists of all age groups will be in action.

From the four corners of Ireland they will converge on Kanturk from where they will be put to the test like never before.

It starts on Saturday, June 25 with the Junior Ladies 9.30am; Junior Men 10.30am and the Senior Women 2.30pm in the afternoon.

The route will be Kanturk, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Kiskeamn, Boherbue and on to Ballymaquirke and back to Kanturk.

On Sunday, June 26 it’s the turn of the Senior Men who take to the road at 9am.

The route is on to Newmarket, Glash Bridge, Thade’s Cross, Brosna Cross, Brosna Village and right to Castleisland.

Before Castleisland,m they will turn left to Cordal and on to Knocknboul Cross, left in Ballydesmond, Kiskeam, Boherbue, Ballymaquirke, Kanturk where they will do a number of laps of the local circuit.

This is going to be a huge occasion on the sporting calendar, remember the date, don’t miss it!

Kiskeam Pre-school Services opening in September 2022.

Following an independent selection process we would like to confirm that Ms. Tina Dunston T/A Cherryblossoms Childcare has been appointed as the tenant in the prefab in situ on the school grounds in Kiskeam National School whom will now look to open a Pre-school facility and also additional services, if the demand exists, this coming September 2022.

Bookings for places are now being taken, and for further information please contact Cherryblossoms Childcare.

We wish Tina the best of luck and hope that all will support this facility that will undoubtedly be of huge benefit to our school and community as a whole in Kiskeam.