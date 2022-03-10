Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

Gerardine and Valerie Aherne were at the meeting to hear the Cork County Council plan for Charleville Courthouse.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacvha 11, 14, 15 ná 18 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €18,200 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €140: Connie Ó hAragáin, Cúl; a Bhuacaigh. €50: Nóirín Ní Shuibhne, c/o An Chrois. €20: Connie ó hAragáin arís. €20: €20: Antóin Ó Cuana, Ar-líne. €20: Seanachán Ó Loingsigh, Ar-líne.

The Late Donal Ring

The music world is a poorer place this week following the death of the legendary musician, Donal Ring. With a Réidh na nDoirí dad and a Cúil Aodha mum, the late Donal has many relatives locally as well as a host of fans.

The late Donal has played céili music with his brothers, Jerh and Michael all over Ireland, Scotland, England and many more countries during an unrivalled 70 years. He leaves a huge musical legacy, as his family continue to play and some of his grandchildren play with top country bands.

Although his stature in music circles was enormous, he remained humble and grounded and always spent Christmas Day playing for the sick in hospital. The phrase, ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís is widely quoted but is so apt in Donal’s case.

Deepest sympathy to his wife and family. Suaimhneas síoraí agus ceol na nAingeal go raibh aige.

Bua ag Fé 21

Míle comhghairdeas don fhoireann fé 21 a bhí ró mhaith do Cill Mhichíl ar an Satharn seo chaite sa Chraobhchomórtas fé 21 C Mhúscraí. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 4-6 in aghaidh 2-8.Gach ádh oraibh sa chéad babhta eil i gcoinne Acadh Eidhneach.

Lenten Sacred Space

Pobal Chill na Martra are indebted to Marie once again for the magnificent Lenten Sacred Space in front of the altar in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa. Take a moment to look and meditate as we journey through Lent.

Cóineartú

Gheobhaidh na daltaí as Ranganna a five agus six Cóineartú ar an Satharn seo, 12ú Márta. Tosnóidh an tAifreann I Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa ag 11rn agus beidh an searmanas i Réidh na nDoirí 1: 30in. Rath Dé orthu go léir ar an lá specialta seo.

Nuacht Peile

Tá deireadh seachtaine gnóthach romhainn le ceithre cluiche le h-imirt. Ar an Satharn, 12ú Mártra beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Acadh Eidhneach ag 4: 30in i bPáirc Uí Chuana sa Chraobhchomórtas fé 21 C Mhúscraí. Is i bPáirc Uí Chuan arís a bheidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Ceann a Mhaighe ar an Domhnach, 13ú Marta sa Chraobhchomórtas fé 17.

Níos déanaí sa tráthnóna ag 2:30in, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Ó Donnabhán Rossa sa Sraith. Beidh ar Cill na Martra fé 13 taisteal go Ruisín chun Acadh Eidhneach a imirt ag 1: 30in. Gach ádh oraibh lads.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto Results

There was no Jackpot winner numbers drawn 27, 30, 33. €50 Stephen and Flora Murphy, Carrigatou; €20 Mgt O’Connor, Lyroe; €20 Seanie Burns c/o Martin; €20 Niamh Mc Carthy, Castleview; Alan O’Shea, Coolkisha. Next weeks Jackpot €1,600.

Aghinagh G.A.A

U21 Round 2 Results: Aghinagh 5-14 Clondrohid 1-6. A fine display by our U15 in their first league match Vs Ahane Gaels held in Rusheen on Sunday morning saw them run out easy winners the final score was Aghinagh 5-15 Ahane Gaels 0-1. Well played boys.

Darts Tournament

There is a double darts Tournament in The Ploughman, Ballinagree on next Saturday afternoon March 12th at 3pm all welcome.

Vintage Tractor Run

The Tractor Run has been rescheduled to Sunday April 24th Registration from 12.30pm. Leaving the Village at 1.30. Entry €20 per tractor. Proceeds to Air Ambulance and Ballinagree Vintage.

Great weather for the Stations

I know there are no spring Stations again this year, and you would wonder if they will ever be held in houses again. I know the amount of work the men had to do outside preparing the yard whitewashing old houses and powerhosing everything and the woman of the house had the kitchen and the Parlour to give a lick of paint to. It was a great honour to have Mass in your house, with your neighbours and friends around you.

The morning Stations were the best because when Mass was over and the dues collected, the parlour tables if there was room for two tables could accommodate at least twelve people, and after the meal people didnt hang about they went home, but if you had chosen to hold a night Station that was a different kettle of fish altogether because the drink would flow and the sing song would start and it would go on till all hours

But in saying all that The Station is part of our heritage and im hoping that people will decide to hold them in their homes again.

Eucharistic Adoration

Eucharistic Adoration will begin in the little Adoration Chapel Macroom on next Monday week March 14th after 10 am Mass until 8pm on weekdays and until 7pm on Saturdays. On Sundays after 11.30 Mass till 8pm Ring Mai at 026 41477 or Nuala at 086 1544075 if you could do an hour of your choice

Recent Bereavement

Sincere sympathy is extended following the death of the legend Donal Ring to Bridie, Mary, Breda, Frances, Dermot and Donal also to Donal’s brother Michael, sister Shelia and Francie, in-laws grandchildren and greatgrandchildren all his music and dancing fans all over Ireland Scotland and England. Go raibh agat Donal leaba i measc na Naomh

Music in Ballinagree

St Patricks Weekend Music in Laine Bar St Patricke Day DJ Mike March 19th Lee Sound. Music in The Ploughman St Patricks Day The Subs. March 18th The Booze Bros.

BOHERBUE

St Patrick’s Day

Thursday next is St Patrick’s Day with everyone looking forward to the return of the parade which gets underway directly after the 11am Mass.

Led by the Cullen Pipe Band it will commence at the East End and proceed to the Square where each group will be introduced to the public.

It will consist of all schools, clubs and organisations in their colourful dress along with vintage cars, tractors, and a big number of businesses who have committed to attend.

Last weekend some buntings and flags were erected throughout the Main Street and this along with the flags from the householders will add further colour to the occasion.

The decorations will be completed this week. The day itself gets off to an early start with music from the public address at the Square setting the scene for the day.

The Grand Marshal is Pat Courtney who along with members of his family are travelling from London.

St Patrick himself (Donal Curran) will be in full attire followed by the flag bearers.

Prior to Mass which will be celebrated by Fr Jim Kennelly PP, shamrock will be available free of charge compliments of the organising committee.

All in all, it promises to be a great occasion returning after a two year break due to Covid-19 and really looked forward to by all age groups.

Handball

Boherbue juvenile handballers were in action at the weekend with Carmel Kelleher and Tomas O’Connor winning their respective All-Ireland 40x20 under 16 semi-finals.

They contest the finals on Sunday week – best of luck.

Also, recently Tadgh O’Connor won the 40x20 Munster under-12 singles final while Aaron Breen who was partnered by Tommy Walsh, Mallow, narrowly lost out in the under-12 doubles final.

Congrats to one and all and their coaches.

Ukraine relief

Boherbue GAA Club wish to sincerely thank everyone for the fantastic support and response to their collections on Saturday last. Once again the Community have come up trumps as they were overwhelmed with the amount of items donated. Three van loads full to the brim left on Saturday last to the central warehouse in Killarney.

They extended their thanks to Breen Construction Joinery, Alan Lynch Construction and Niall O’Connor Groundworks for their vans to transport the goods. Special thanks to Annie Hegarty Murphy, Eileen Casey O’Connor, Tony Ankettell and Jack Murphy along with Club Secretary Steven Lynch who oversaw the project. It showed fantastic community spirit once again.

Active Retirement

Boherbue Active Retirement Group held their first get-together since the lockdown with a beautiful tasty dinner at the Buttery Restaurant adjacent to Super Valu.

Proprietor Orlaith Tompkins and staff were highly complimented afterwards for the high quality of both the food itself and the service.

It was a really enjoyable experience and the members of the group were glad to be back again with lots to talk about.

They will shortly be announcing plans for the year ahead.

Jackpot winner

Congratulations to Margaret (Maggie) O’Mahony, formerly from Knocknacurra who was the winner of €14,800 jackpot prize in the Dromtariffe GAA Lotto on Sunday last.

Celebration

Boherbue GAA Club will celebrate its County Championship victory plus honouring the 1972 champions at a special function in the Killarney Heights Hotel on Saturday, April 2nd. Meal will be at 7pm followed by dancing to the music of The Kelts. Tickets cost €40 and are available from Eileen Casey O’Connor 087 9800102, Steven Lynch 087 2795558, Con Breen 086 3500054 or Tim Murphy 086 3178812.

Club lotto

The numbers in the Club Lotto on Sunday last were 6, 12, 21, 2. Lucky dip €50 Betysy Anne O’Connor, Ruhillmore.

€20 each John O’Connell, Laharn; Dan Lyne, Gneeves; PJ Walsh, Ruhill.

Online €20: Claire O’Connor, Coolclogher Avenue, London.

Sellers prize: Anthony Buckley.

CLONDROHID

Active Retired

This group held their AGM recently with a good attendance. A fairly full programme of events will be available over the next weeks and months, including exercises, and health classes, Laptop training, coffee mornings, card playing, outings, or just a good old chat with a cuppa. Margaret Buckley V chairperson welcomed everyone, remembered our esteemed chairman Teddy Kelleher, RIP.

Mary Keane, our hard working Sec gave a brief update on all that happened since last AGM, including the purchase of laptops, sewing machines, and camera, all grant aided by ETB. And Nellie White, treasurer gave an excellent detailed financial report. Breda Kelleher announced the donating of a Printer and Photocopier by the Development Group.

The following officers were elected for 2022 chairperson: Breda Kelleher V Chair: Margaret Buckley secretary: Mary Keane Asst Sec: Helen O’Brien treasurer: Jane O’Brien Asst treasurer: Nellie White Hall and Refreshments Committee: Kathleen Kelleher, Margaret Lucey, Maura Murphy, Kathleen O’Leary and Helen O’Brien. Organising Events Committee: Ann O’Connell, Sheila O’Riordan, Helen O’Brien and Kathleen O’Leary. Onwards and upwards for 2022.

Teddy Healy RIP

It was with deep regret that people heard of the sad passing of Teddy Healy last week, glowing tributes were paid to him on face book.

Teddy was a great community man, being involved in the original Field Committee in the 1980s, which led to the present playing field. He was a key man in the building of the Community Hall, where he later ran a very successful Sunday night card games.

He was always available in his Spar Shop, especially behind the meat counter, where he could be heard whistling any time of the day or night. Sympathy is extended to all his family. May he rest in Peace.

Carriganima St Patrick’S Day Parade.

This well run village event will take place on Friday, March 18. Parade commencing at 3 p.m. This year representatives from Air Ambulance Rathcoole will attend, as there will be a bucket collection for this very worthy cause. Your generosity will be greatly appreciated, as they need many cash injections. Music after the parade will be with the Diamond Sisters. Great evening assured.

Johnny bids farewell

Johnny Kelleher, well known in the village for his work, on schemes and voluntary. His ability to play football, road bowling, barrel walking to mention a few.

He drove busses for his brother Jerry, but his favourite was driving the school bus, which he did for 30 years or more. He was very mindful of all his ‘students’ and they all loved him, but unfortunately age catches up and Johnny had to hand over the reins last Friday. He will miss the camaraderie and they will all miss him. But we thank you Johnny for all your work and we wish you well in retirement.

Murray Begley Concert

Can ye all remember how delighted we were to be going to a concert in the Community Hall, despite the numbers having to be small. We were all set with preparations, but Covid struck again and all was cancelled, but take heart ‘its back’. Please mark Friday, March 25, in your calendar. The tickets you bought are still valid, so root them out and come along. Great night assured. Since restrictions have now been lifted, people who hadn’t purchased tickets can now get them locally, or E Mail Clondrohid2022@gmail.com.

GAA club news

Under-15s great win over Canovee last Sunday in Clondrohid. Great game boys. Score Clondrohid six seven, Canovee three eight.

Lotto – The three Early Bird yearly lotto tickets, the draw took place last week. There were 73 tickets in the drum and the three winners were Thomas O’Connor, Louise Corcoran, Siobhán Walsh.

Results for February 23: €70 Denise Murphy c/o Laine. €20 Patrick Casey, Rusheen; Jerry Dineen, Ballincollig; Marian, Claire, Jack c/o Laine; Margaret Crowley, Dromree.

Results for March 2: jackpot €7,600. €70 Margaret Crowley, Dromree. €20 Mary Cooney c/o Greyhound; Helen Kelleher, Aghabullogue; Ann McSweeney, Carrigphooka; Ann and Marcella Kelleher, Moulnahorna.