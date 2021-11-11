Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

6th Class pupils from Kiskeam NS getting a tour of the Woodwork Room from Students Fionán Lane and John Dineen during Open Night at Boherbue Comprehensive.

AGHINAGH

Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner; numbers drawn 3, 33, 36. €50 Marian Manning, Laine Bar; €20 John Kelleher, Ballyverane; €20 Eileen O’Shea, Coolkisha; €20 Bobby Healy Rylane c/o The Ploughman; €20 Martina O’Shea, Coolacareen (online). Next week’s Jackpot €3,700.

Ballinagree Vintage Tractor Run

There will be a Tractor Run on Sunday November 14th at The Lainewith registration at 10.30am. There will be free spot prizes for those taking part and they will be drawn out before the Run at 12pm. It’s a much different Tractor Run to other years all due to covid.

Aghinagh’s super win

Congratulations to everyone who helped the Aghinagh team win the Junior A on Tuesday night last. Twas Aghinagh’s World Cup, and it’s the same for every other rural team in the country. It means more to all rural clubs as they dont have the numbers the city and town clubs have, and I think we are more united for it.

The team have since visited the schools in the parish where they got a massive reception from the students. Ryan called the same evening all excited for having fist pumped Liam Twohig. Isn’t it lovely for the kids to have their own local heroes beside Messi and Ronaldo. That first Junior A will be with them forever. All the neighbouring clubs supported Aghinagh in Macroom for the final.

Congratulations again and a very special Congratulations to Aghinagh GAA President Dan O’Connor and his wife Rose who are over the moon. They did it for you Dan.

Rylane School fundraiser

Rylane National School are holding a Christmas fundraiser on Saturday November 20th from 10am to 2.30pm.

This is a great opportunity to purchase some nice Christmas fare as there will be lots of Sstalls there and you will also be supporting our nearest neighbours raise funds for their school.

Teas and coffees and lovely baking will be available have a walk around and have a good old chat. your support would be greatly appreciated.

BOHERBUE

Go Fund Me page

Boherbue winter Festival Committee are presently finalising details of erecting the big tree and crib at the Square and the lights throughout the village for Christmas.

Thanks to so many people, especially the homeowners each year, all of this is made possible.

Because of the current climate with no possible opportunity to raise funds, a Go-Fund-Me-Page has been set up and the committee are asking for your support in helping to make Boherbue brighter and more seasonal looking at the Festive season.

We extend to you every good wish and invite you all to the ‘’Turning on the Lights’’ ceremony at the Square on Saturday, December 4, at 8.15 p.m. which will include the blessing of both items by parish priest Fr Jim Kennelly followed by entertainment and fun for all age groups.

Donations can also be given to committee treasurer Liam O’Gorman, chairman Donal Aherne or secretary Phil O’Sullivan. Merry Christmas and a ho. ho. ho.

Lotto

The numbers were 4, 11, 20 and 27. Lucky dip €50 Donal Casey Snr, Gneeves. €20 each Jane O’Callaghan, Reenagoshel; John Joe O’Neill, Galway; Humphrey O’Riordan, Clongeel. Online Marie Murphy, Donoughmore. Seller’s prize: Charles Ankettell.

Clothes collection

Boherbue NS have organised a clothes collection for Friday next, November 19. All clean clothes shoes, bags, bed linen etc can be dropped at the School Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Your support will be appreciated.

Church service

The annual service for those who died during the past year takes place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday, November 25, at 7.30 p.m.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 4, 9, 21 ná 29 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €20,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Eimear Ni Dhuinnín, Cuil a Bhuacaigh. Díoltóir: Diarmuid Ó Duinnín. €50; Mandy Uí Ailíosa, Ínse Líonán. €20: Pádraig de Brún agus Jabba, c/o An Chrois. €20: Tomás agus Máire Uí Mhurchú, Cathair Daithi. €20: Máire de Brún, Na Cúla.

Looney’s Cakes

Looney’s Cakes is another welcome service in our community, where Amanda Looney, Ráthúnach Thoir bakes and decorates special occasion cakes. We got a glimpse of her amazing creations on Molscéal@TG4 on November 1 She bakes for birthdays, christenings and weddings, creating and decorating just what the customer wants. Amanda can be contacted at amandalooney@gmail.com.

Duais Oireachtais

Míle comhghairdeas do Shiobhán Ní Mhuimhneacháin, Cúil a Bhuacaigh a bhuaigh duais airgead dá leabhar nua, Díoltas na Sí san Oireachtas.

Baptism

Little August Henry Manning, Cathair Céirín was baptised recently in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa in the presence of his parents, Doreen and Richard, big brother Curly and extended family. Saol fada agus sonas duit August Henry.

Nuacht peile

Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Áth Trasna ar an Satharn seo, 13ú Samhain ag 3in i nGleanntán sa cluiche leath cheannais sa Chraobhchomórtas Príomh Idirmheánach Chorcaí.

Ar an Domhnach, 14ú Samhain, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Naomh Abán i mBaile Bhúirne ag Meánlae sa Chraobhchomórtas Sóisear C Mhúscraí. Go n-éirí libh, lads.

Wedding

Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa was beautifully decorated on Saturday last for the marriage of Joanna Ní Loingsigh, Na Cula and Freddie Sheridan, Cavan. Saol fada agus sonas daoibh, Joanna agus Freddie.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Síle Lehane and family, Cnoc Sathairn following the death of her brother, John O’Riordan, Baile Mhic Íre. The late John will be fondly remembered in Cill na Martra as the builder of Scoil Lachtaín Naofa in 1980s. Go maire a anam sochair i suaimhneas Dé.

Cash for Clobber

Coiste Tuismuitheoirí Scoil Lachtain Naofa are collecting clothing, curtains, paired shoes, belts and hanbags at present to raise some badly needed funds. Donations can be dropped at the shed to the right of the school before November 25.

Prayers for the dead

Last Sundays beautiful weather enabled a large crowd attend the annual Prayers for the Dead and the blessing of the graves by an tAthair Joe in both our cemeteries.

Annual Mass for the recently deceased.

An tAthair Joe has announced that the annual Mass for the recently deceased will held on Thursday, November 25, at 7 p.m. in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa.

Chiropodist

The Chiropodist will be available for appointments in Cois Cille on this Saturday, November 13, Phone Joanna at 089 2164254 to book.

Tubrid Well

Mass will be celebrated at Tubrid Well on this Saturday evening, November 13, at 5 p.m.

CLONDROHID

Jim Murray/Séamus Begley concert

Clondrohid Community Hall is hosting a fundraising concert for the hall itself, on Friday, November 26. Jim Murray and Séamus Begley, always a sell out in any theatre nationwide, so very lucky to have secured this date locally.

In order to keep our supporters safe and secure, the following criteria will apply. This will be a reduced audience of approximately 200 tickets, €20 per ticket on sale from November 12 in local businesses and from committee members, advertisements will follow later with all the details.

The purchaser of these tickets needs to be vaccinated, and will be asked for certification to gain entry. All audience members are required to wear a face mask till seated, and are required to wear again if leaving that seat.

The committee are aware that many people have gone through a lot because of Covid in the past two years so they aim to provide an evening of entertainment in the safest environment possible, in exchange they ask for your support and cooperation.

Clondrohid Community Hall has heavily invested in updating their premises in the recent past, this was by way of grants from IRD Duhallow, Cork County Council, The National Lottery and you, our community by supporting those that use the premises either as classes, meetings or functions. This has still left a substantial deficit to be repaid before the next project can be looked at.

There probably will be a number of these fundraising evenings, which means, lots to do locally and lots of enjoyment ahead. Anyone, who would have liked to go to this concert, but for some reason can’t on the night might like to donate the €20 or less to this hard working committee to defray costs. Your help and contribution will be much appreciated. A Community Hall like that in Clondrohid is a major asset to have, and needs to be constantly upgraded to maintain standards. Thank you.

Blood donation clinic

Once again the blood Donor Clinic over the three days last week was a great success. They collected above the estimated amount which was fantastic, given that stock levels are very low at moment. They are looking forward to their next visit. Well done to all who donated and who helped in any way, It is much appreciated.

Holy Souls

Prayers and rosary were recited at the church Cross Graveyard in Clondrohid last Sunday evening, and they will be recited in Carraig a Staighre (Famine Graveyard) this Sunday, November 14, weather permitting at 3 p.m.

Lotto

Results for October 27 – €70 Denny Moloney, Kilnagurteen. €20 Callum O’Shea, Millbrook Close; Kelleher family, Clashmaguire; Mary Healy, Clondrohid; Denise Ahern, Aherlamore.

Results for November 3 – jackpot €4,400, €70 Nelius Murphy, Clondrohid. €20 Muireann O’Sullivan, Clondrohid; Tracy c/o Pat O’Brien; Siobhán Spillane c/o Ploughman Bar; Gary and Rebecca O’Brien, Coolnadane.

GAA news

Well done to the minor (under-18) footballers last week on their championship win over Iveleary in Cloughduv. The lads started the match with a good start with the first few points, but then Iveleary took over and went in at half time with a lead of 2-7 to 0-6. But with some inspiring words by the selectors and a few tactical masterstrokes, the lads really upped the ante in the second half and started to take control of the game with some well taken scores. Clondrohid finally took a lead of two points heading in to the last few minutes of the game. But it wasn’t over yet, Clondrohid defended a late goalmouth scramble and finally the full time whistle blew much to the delight of the anxious selectors, parents and supporters and Clondrohid won on a scoreline of 1-13 to 2-8.They await the winners of Aghinagh and Canovee in the next round.

A great morning of football was had on Saturday as the Clondrohid Cup tournament for under-12s took place in the GAA pitch. After some fantastic football it was the team captained by Ross O’Brien, who came away victorious and the shield was won by Conor Hourihane’s team. Well done to all who took part and made the day a fantastic success.

Our under-sevens had their final training session of the year on Saturday morning. We want to congratulate all our under-7s for participating in a great year of football. Well done all and enjoy the break before we see you all again next season. Also, a massive thanks to our sponsor, Christy Ring of Ring’s Garage Carriganima and great to be joined by Christy and Cait at the final session – great to see all the boys and girls kitted out in the new jerseys.

We finished off our under-9 football season last week with a treat for the kids, Orienteering in Warrenscourt and a great morning was had by all. Also it was Cian O’Donoghue’s last outing with us as Cian and his family are moving to Killarney, Cian has developed into a fine young footballer and his new football club are going to be so lucky to get him, we wish Cian and his family all the best, your teammates are going to miss you Cian.

Within the last week, work has begun to improve the parking area in the GAA grounds. We are installing kerbing along the grass edge running down to a new set down area just above the school. Once kerbing is completed the tarmacadam will follow, this will ensure a much safer drop off area for the national school pupils.

Laochra Og

It was a historic day at Castle Road, Cork camogie grounds last weekend for Laochra Og Hurling and camogie club, winning their first county title in under-16A County camogie. Their opponents were Castlemartyr, conditions were dreadful, but that did not deter this great bunch of players, who have proven that nothing is impossible, and dreams can come true. Well done to all involved with this team and their sponsors and supporters.

Aghinagh GAA

Well done to Aghinagh’s Junior A team, who captured their first Mid Cork Title under lights in Macroom last Tuesday night, defeating Ballincollig. Good luck in the county.