Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Boherbue and Clondrohid

Josh, Derry and Cillian O' Sullivan called in to see Santa when he visited Newmarket

Ciara and Aisling Murphy and Kaitlyn McAuliffe chatting to Santa during his visit to Newmarket.

AGHINAGH

GAA Lotto

There was no Jackpot winner of €2,050 numbers drawn 9, 25, 27. €50 Margaret Buckley, Ballytrasna Carrig Pub. €20 Chris Duggan, Leades; €20 Kitty O’Connell, Fairhill; €20 James & Mary Murphy, Derryroe; €20 Alexander & Kay c/o Laine Bar.

Winner of Luxury Hamper: Sean Coleman Ballinamorrive Pub. Michael Twomey Butcher Voucher: Sean and Kathleen Coleman. Bottle of Jameson: Ann and Frank Keating.

Christmas Confessions in Aghinagh Parish: Tuesday December 20th at 7.30 pm. Penitential Service in Macroom Church and after all Masses on weekend 17th and 18th December in Aghinagh Parish.

Ballinagree Folk Group Carol Service

Ballinagree Church Thursday 22th Drcember at 7pm All welcome always a lovely night.

One Act Play

Glen Theatre Banteer presents One Act Play Foreigners followed by Concert by Billy O Brien and friends Saturday December 17th at 8pm

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy to the family of Peggy Cooper Farnaneswho died recently. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm deilis.

BOHERBUE

Christmas Masses

The Christmas Mass times in the parish are as follows: Christmas Eve: Boherbue 7.15pm. Kiskeam 8.30pm. Christmas Day: Kiskeam 10am. Boherbue 11am.

5K Challenge

Dr Ralph working at Dr Leader’s Surgery is doing the 5k per day challenge during the month of December with the Churchtown Road Runners AC.

This is to raise funds for the Irish Community Air Ambulance which is a vital service for the area. Please support and donate if possible at https://www.donate.ie/thechurchtownroadrunnersac. Donations can also be made with Philomena at Dr Leader’s Surgery.

A raffle will take place €5 per ticket and one of two framed original watercolour paintings by Dr Ralph is up for grabs.

Ceili

A Christmas ceili will take place on this Saturday, December 17th at the Old School House in Foyle commencing at 9.30pm. On stage will be Tim Joe and Anne. Enquiries to 087 6800819.

Christmas

Now that Christmas is just around the corner, I wish to thank all of you who contributed to both these notes and Western Duhallow throughout the past year.

Even though there are other forms of publicity, The Corkman newspaper is still eagerly looked forward to in many households and is like a weekly gift to all those living in other areas either in Ireland or elsewhere in the world.

Christmas this year is going to be slightly different. When December 25th falls on a Sunday it passes much faster, just like an ordinary weekend except for the Church ceremonies, gifts, decorations, visiting friends and neighbours etc.

Hopefully, the extreme cold spell will have moved on and people will be able to travel safely without fear of snow or ice.

Those who have left our shores for a life down under will probably be on the beach sipping cocktails on Christmas Day. Enjoy! We can manage without that but would appreciate the pleasure of taking a stroll and getting in some fresh air. Wherever you are, do have an enjoyable Christmas and the best of luck in 2023.

Handball

Next weekend, Carmel Kelleher, Coolclogher, a member of the local Handball Club will depart along with her teammates to represent Ireland in the US Junior Four Wall Nationals in San Francisco.

This is a wonderful honour for her and her family and we wish them all the best in their quest for honours and hopefully they will enjoy the experience.

Lotto

The numbers drawn were 6, 7, 17, 26. Lucky dip €50 Shane Flynn, Derrinatubrid. €20 each Denis O’Connell, Laharn; Billy Murphy, East End; Jim O’Connor, Knockacurra. Online €20 Eileen Casey O’Connor. Christmas voucher: Thomas O’Keeffe, Rathmore; Tony Ankettell, Gneeves. Sellers prize Charles Ankettell. The Club’s AGM will be on Friday, January 13th in the Clubrooms.

CLONDROHID

The following is Summary of 2022 events

ACTIVE RETIRED

They returned to gatherings slowly, after a bleak few years due to Covid. Art ,yoga, sewing, exercise, laptop classes, card playing, coffee mornings and of course the good old sing along were all back on the agenda. A great day out on Jack’s Mystery tour was held in May. Members travelled to Donegal with Mill street Active retired, also travelled to a tea dance in Springfort Hall. Their own day trip took them to Kinsale, Garretstown, and Copper Grove in Bandon. Outings arranged to Siamsa Tire, and to the Kilfinora Ceili band, Had their Christmas dinner in Mai Fitz’s in Dec. A great night was had by all, with 38 members attending, Great food, great service, and a great sing song to round off the night.

CLONDROHID DEV GROUP

This group got back to usual events after Covid. A big Thank You to all who help the committee to keep village neat, tidy, and litter free. They replaced the 2 rounded flower beds up by the pitch, and contributed generously to the new set down area for Clondrohid Nat. School in the pitch area. New recycled seats were also placed up by the pitch, on the Curra road and at the Bridge. Increased our marks in the Tidy Towns. A mural designed by our own Gerard Kelleher of the old creamery will be put on the wall of Dairygold behind the churns. The Adult Christmas/New Year Party will be revived, and will take place on Sunday Jan 22 in the Community Hall. Happy Christmas to all in Parish and surrounds.

CLONDROHID COMMUNITY HALL

They ran 2 very successful fundraisers. Seamus Begley and Jim Murray in March featuring very popular Lasrach and Drinking Habits by the Ahakeera Drama group in April, both were a great success. Also in March John Joes dancing had Michael Collins performing for Mother’s day. Blood Transfusion Service visit the hall regularly . Set Dancing, and Line Dancing continue on Tues and Thurs nights. Children’s parties are a regular occurrence at weekends. A great facility to have in any parish.

CARRIGANIMA

They hosted their usual St. Patrick’s Parade. CART BUS was very busy all year taking people on outings, and children to matches etc. A great service with obliging drivers. Mill street Tractor Run in aid of CART was held in October and once again a great success, €2,366 was raised. There was a bit of Summer Madness in Carriganima, when TR Dallas arrived and had everyone bopping in the open. Declan Nerney got a great welcome in August, and Seamus Moore likewise in Sept. Great craic and dancing.

WELCOME TO FR JIM GREENE

Clondrohid parish welcomed Fr. Jim Greene and wish him well in his new appointment. Unfortunately like all parishes, changes had to be made to the number of masses, and the times. Clondrohid Parish just has 2 Masses at weekends. Carriganima at 6pm on Saturday nights, and Clondrohid at 9.30am on Sundays.

FAMINE GRAVEYARD MASS

This annual event took place again, and Clondrohid welcomed back Fr. Wickham to celebrate it.

FIRST HOLY COMMUNION

This was celebrated in the Parish. Clondrohid on May 7 and Carriganima and Muinfliuch on May 14. A joyous occasion

MAY THEY REST IN PEACE

Clondrohid lost a lot of great parish people during the year, we remember them and all those who passed away as the year comes to a close. Ar dheis De go raibh a anamacha.

BIDS FAREWELL

Johnny Kelleher bid farewell to bus driving, a man of many talents. Hope you are enjoying retirement. The CE worker Connie O’Brien also retired, and we wish him well too, and we welcome the new CE worker John O’ Sullivan.

CEILI FUNDRAISER

In memory of Teddy Kelleher in aid of Daffodil (Night Nurses ). This event was held in the Abbey Hotel in Nov, with a large attendance. Over €10, 000 has been raised to date.

LAOCHRA OG

A very successful fundraiser The Chaser was held for the development of their new pitch took place in Nov. Thanks to the businesses and local families for their support, up to €45, 000 was raised.

MURAL ON OLD SCHOOL WALL

The Cork ETB board are arranging for a mural to be painted on this gable end wall commencing before end of year

GAA ROUND UP

After two COVID interrupted years all normal club activities resumed during the year . Clondrohid underage players played a record number of competitive games with some successes .In under 12 league shield final Clondrohid reversed an earlier league result versus Canovee to win a dramatic game in Carrigadrohid. At a wet and windy Newcestown in under 15 championship shield final Clondrohid defeated St. James. Under 16 final versus Crosshaven is still to be played. 3 club players Liam Hennigan,Cian Kelleher & Charlie Kelleher won the regional kicking skills competition & achieved 3rd position in the county final held in Pairc Ui Rinn. Club player Ross O’Brien won county Munster & All-Ireland under 12 road bowling titles His sister Darcy had great success as well.

Carriganima girl Lydia McDonagh won Munster & All-Ireland medals with Cork minor ladies football team. 7 local girls involved with Naomh Aban junior ladies football team county ,Munster winners & All-Ireland finalists with Noel McDonagh as trainer /coach.

Well done to all the Clondrohid girls playing their football with Macroom, and to their management with a Clondrohid input. They won the u 13’ Mid Cork Summer League, the u 14 Cork County Final and the Mid Cork Autumn League, the u 15 Mid Cork Summer League and the u 16 Cork Co Final.

The Camogie players had great successes as well Congratulations & well done to all. In a new group format Muskerry junior A championship Clondrohid played 3 games–being denied advancement to playoff stages by the concession of a last minute goal .

Former club players who passed away during the past year include Brendan O’Callaghan( minor & junior in 1970’s),Peter McSweeney(selector with 1995 junior A team) and Raymond O’Brien (underage player in 1970’s). May they all Rest In Peace.

In the upgrading of club facilities a new shed for club gym was constructed by Tim Lyons Engineering .New poles for training lights were erected with a county council amenity grant being much appreciated .

A St.Stephen’s Day charity game raised €1280 for Motor Neurone Disease Fund. Darkness Into Light raised €2061 for Pieta House. Some GAA players ran in the half marathon and had a shave dye fundraiser, in memory of Shane Murphy.

Clondrohid GAA Club had 7 winners in Rebels Bounty Draw during 2022. In conclusion the efforts of everyone who contributed to the running of Clondrohid GAA Club during the past year is greatly acknowledged and appreciated.