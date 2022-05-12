Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Ballyhea, Cill na Martra and Mourneabbey

Performers taking part in the Red Cross organised Ukraine Concert at St. Mary’s Seconday School, Mallow last week. Photo: Eugene Cosgrove

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

Special Draw for yearly paid up members (€500) was won by John Moynihan, Ballinamorrive. Jackpot was €1,300. Numbers drawn 12, 15, 29. No Jackpot winner. €50 Alan McCarthy, Ballinamorrive. €20 Mairead Corkery, Drombeg. €20 Jayden Crowley c/o Geraldine Kelleher. €20 Damien Burns c/o Martin. €20 Hugh and Marie Twomey, Rusheen.

Victory Social

Aghinagh G.A.A. Victory Social will take place in Rochestown Park Hotelon Friday night May 20th at 7.30 Tickets £40 from any Club Member Music D.J.Mike over 18s only.

Card Drive

Community Alert will hold a 35 Card Drive in the Ploughman Bar Ballinagreeon Friday night May 13th at 9pm to raise funds for Community Alert Entry. €10 Raffle on night Please Support.

First Holy Communion

Congratulations to all the First Holy Communion Children in the Parish of Aghinagh who received the Sacrament recently.

Rosary at the Grotto

There will be Rosary at the Grotto in Ballinagree every Thursday night at 8pm during the month of May.

Condolences

Sincere sympathy is extended to the Looney Family Kilpatrick on the death of Maureen. Go raigh agat Maureen leaba ith measc na Naomh.

Sing Song in the Laine

There will be a sing song in the Laine Bar next Sunday evening from 6pm to 9pm - come along should be a bit of craic.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

The month of May is Dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Confessions are heard on request. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass the Irish Catholic (€2.50) Sacred Heart Messenger (€2) Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

The celebration of Mass at the Holy Well – The Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered at 7.30 on Thursday, May 12.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on April 30 were 2, 14, 18. There was no winner of the jackpot of €8,000. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: John Bowles Charleville c/o Helen O’Sullivan, Louisa Carroll Cooleens c/o Mick Copps, Breda Crowley Ardglass c/o Breda Crowley.

Next draw is Saturday, May 7, for a jackpot of €8,100. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Golf classic – Date for your diary: Ballyhea GAA golf classic will be held on Friday, June 10, in Charleville Golf Club. Looking forward to seeing you again for what will be another great occasion for the club.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from six to 13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Intermediate League – Ballyhea camogie club intermediate team had a great victory away to Carrigaline recently. Final Score was 4-12 to 1-11. Next game against Clonakilty.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Tá €20,000 sa phota óir arís agus níor aimsigh uimhreacha 11, 14, 25 ná 32 aon buaiteoir ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Antóin Ó Cuana, Ar-líne. €50: Jack agus Louise Uí Shúilleabháin, Baile Uí Bhuaigh. €20: Colm Ó Mocháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. €20: Michelle Uí Shuibhne, Ceann Droma. €20: Nóirín Uí Shuibhne, c/o An Chrois.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Mary, Tomás, Niamh, Eimear, Fiona and Clodagh Ní Mhurchú, Cathair Daithi following the recent death of Kathleen Dromey, Kilmichael. Interment took place in Inchigeela Cemetery following Requiem Mass in St Enda’s Church, Johnstown. Suaimhneas síoraí tabhair di, a Thiarna.

Onóir na Gaeilge

Toisc an obair go léir, a dhein Caitríona Ní Chonaill, Leac Fhinín ar son na Gaeilge in Ollscoil Chorcaí, bronnadh gradam Onóir na Gaeilge uirthi le déanaí.

Tá sí ina eagarthóir ar an irisleabhar, Iris Breac cómhmaith agus bhuaigh sí gradam don scríobhnóireacht san irisleabhar seo.

Cómh maith le sin bronnadh Scoláireacht Áras Uí Thuama uirthi chun críoch maith a chur le seachtain iontach.

Tá Caitríona gnóthach faoi láthair ag ullmhú do Scrúdaithe an tSamhraidh. Míle, míle comhghairdeas.

Céad Commaoine

Beidh Céad Commaoine á fháil ag Ranganna a Dó ón dá scoil an deireadh seachtaine seo.

Ar dtús, beidh na páistí ó Scoil Lachtaín Naofa ag fáil Céad Commaoine ar an Satharn, 14ú Bealtaine ag 11 a chlog i Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa.

Is I Séipéal Réidh na nDoirí a gheobhaidh na páistí as Rang a Dó ó Scoil Réidh na nDóirí a Céad Commaoine ar an Domhnach, 15ú Bealtaine ag 9:30rn. Rath Dé ar na páistí go léir.

Craobh Lachtaín Naofa

Beidh Ceolchoirm le ceoltóirí oga áitúil ar siúlm san Ionad Cultúrtha, Baile Mhuirne ar an Déardaoin seo, 12ú Bealtaine ag 7: 30in. Beidh siad ag seinnt ceol cumadóirí áitúil agus tá soar cead isteach. Fáilte is fiche roimh cách.

Nuacht Peile

D’éirigh thar barr le foireann Chill na Martra sa tarna babhta de Corann Thomáis Uí Chríodáin an deireadh seachtaine seo chaite. Bhí 0-15 ag Cill na Martra I gcoinne 0-7 ag Raonaithe Nemo. Mile comhghairdeas agus gach ádh sa chéad babhta eile.

Rannta is Scéalta

Beidh sport, craic, ceol agus spraoi ag gach éinne ag an seisiún, Rannta agus Scéalta, sa Leabharlann Baile Mhic Íre ar an Satharn seo, 14ú Bealtaine idir one a chlog agus 2:30in. Caithfear clárú le tuismitheoiri.ie agus tá tuilleadh eolas ó 087 3762941.

Cluichí peile

Sraith an Chontae Roinn 1B Cill na Martra ag imirt Carraig Uí Laighin in Carraig Uí Laighiun ar an Satharn, 14ú Bealtaine ag 4in.

Sraith Sóisear A Mhúscraí: Cill na Martra ag imirt Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh I mBéal Átha ar an Domhnach, 15ú Bealtaine ag 2in.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Results – Date 06-May-22 Jackpot €10,700 Numbers 7, 15, 23, 24 No winner Lucky Dips: €20 Shane Mulcahy, Ballinvoskig; €20 Francais Atkison, C’morgan; €20 Cormac Looney, Burnfort; €20 Timmy O’Callaghan, Knuttery €20 Willie OConnor c/o JOD Results last week

Junior A Hurling League results – Clyda Rovers 0-20(20)–Fermoy 0-12(12) Clyda Rovers: 0-10 (10)–Churchtown/Liscarroll: 0-16(16)

Upcoming Fixtures - Sunday 16th May in Brinny @4:00 Senior Football League v Valley Rovers Wednesday 19th May in Mourneabbey @7.00pm Junior A Hurling League v Shanballymore Please support =