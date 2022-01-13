Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Ballyhea, Cill na Martra and Clondrohid

Sisters Teresa O'Shaughnessy, Freemount, and Eileen Buckley, Ballyclough, met up for a celebratory meal at the Vintage Restaurant in Kanturk on Women's Christmas night.

AGHINAGH

GAA lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner. €50 Rita and Johnny O’Sullivan Ballinagree. €20 Margaret and Pat O’Riordan, Shanakiel; €20 John Casey, Curraghawaddra; €20 Jade Kelleher c/o Laine; €20 O’Sullivan family, Curraghawaddra. Next week’s jackpot €5,050.

Macroom senior citizens calendar

Nora Casey has organised the printing and photos of the calendar with the co-operation of Pat O’Connell for Macroom senior citizens. They are on sale in Evelyns Frankie Twomey and Junes in Macroom but they are also on sale in every Village Shop in the Macroom Area and beyond. Please support as Sullane Haven, Meals on Wheels, and every other activity that is supported and financed by Macroom senior citizens.

Guess the weight of the Cake

The winner of the weight of the cake that was raffled in the Shopeen before Christmas was Noreen Healy Leades Cross. The winners of the Hampers were as follows: Eileen Lane Ballinagree; Bernie O’Callaghan, Anne O’Leary, Gillian Roache and Aurora.

Terry would like to thank everyone who supported the Shopeen and who gave donations during 2021 and hope they will continue to support the Shopeen in 2022.

Recent bereavements

Sympathy is extended to Julianne and the Kelleher family, Clondrohid on the recent death of Teddy. Ted has taught a lot of people to dance both young and any age who wanted to learn set dancing or just to enjoy the dancing of our young days. He will be greatly missed, not alone by his family, but by everyone that had the privilege to call him a friend.

Sympathy is also extended to the sons and grandchildren and family of Jack Murphy, Aghabullogue, a real gentleman. May they both rest in peace.

BALLYHEA

Church notes

Confessions will be heard after Mass after Mass. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Friday.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and After the 8.30 Sunday Mass.

Notice on Dues Envelopes – Many thanks to all who sent in their envelopes for 2021. Please return any outstanding envelopes to the sacristy or parochial house as soon as possible, so as to finalise the claim to be made against the Revenue Commission for 2021.

Receiving Holy Communion – For the time being, and in order to avoid unnecessary movements you are asked not to bring children with you to Holy Communion. Only those wishing to receive should approach the altar. When coming to Holy Communion, please do so on a seat by seat basis so as to maintain social distance.

Electronic Payments – Easter offerings, Dues, and Weekly offerings can now be made by using a Credit Card or PayPal. For this facility, please go to the Parish Website: ballyheaparish.com Access the ‘Donate’ button and follow the directions.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

Ballyhea Old Cemetery

Following on discussions regarding the maintenance of the old cemetery at Ballyhea, it has been agreed that the families who continue to use the grave-yard will provide for the annual maintenance.

Those families are asked to contact John Hawe at 087 6390087 who is compiling the list of families.

An annual subscription of €5 is deemed sufficient to cover expenses at present.

GAA club notes

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

Ballyhea Response Group

Ballyhea have set up a support group who will do shopping, collect prescription from Doctor or Pharmacy and offer support to anyone who might be feeling vulnerable, isolated, alone or worried in the midst of this health crisis.

Ballyhea Response Group has spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and strict hygiene protocols will be followed (e.g. use of disposable gloves, shopping bag and the pledge to never enter your home).

Please have your Doctor’s number on stand-by along with your Eircode. If you don’t know your Eircode you can let one of the following people know and they will get it for you.

The following are Emergency Contact Details: The National Covid-19 Helpline Number is 1850 24 1850. Senior Line can be contacted on 1800 80 45 91. ALONE is also offering Corona Virus advice at 0818 222 024. Emergency Numbers 112/999. Shoppers Contact Numbers – Mike Morrissey 087 205 14 36, Jim Codd 087 922 39 39, Helen O’Sullivan 086 326 33 59, Ger O’Shea 087 823 76 97.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

4-1-2022: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 2, 3, 21 ná 30 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €16,400 ann ar an Mhairt, 4ú Eanair in Aire na nÓg. €100: Caitlín Ni Loingsigh, Baile Mhic Íre. Díoltóir:Hazel Uí Mhurchú. €50: Ann Uí Chorcra, c/o Firebird. €20: Mags Burns, Maigh Chromtha. €20: Peggy Uí Luasa, Cnoc an Iúr. €20: Connie Ó Ríordáin, Sléibhín.

10-1-2022: Roghnaíodh uimhreacha 15, 22, 26 agus 29 ar an Luan seo chaite don phota óir le €16,600 ann in Aire na nÓg ach ní raibh aon buaiteoir. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid; Christina Uí Chróinín, Dún dá Radharc; Niall Ó Cróinín: Eilish Slater, Ar-líne; Laura, Jerry, Jabba agus Eddie, c/o An Chrois; Siobhán Uí Chárthaigh, An Chaol Choill agus Síle Uí Uidhir, Cloch Aidhneach.

Car Rally Win

In the recent Mitchelstown Motors Boggeragh Rally at Nadd, Gerard Lucey, Baile Bhúirne and his co-driver, J.J. Cremin, Inse na hAmhraí led in the first three runs but the last run didn=92t quite go their way and they finished in third place in an exciting race. Well done, lads

Goodbye to Fr. Patrick

As Fr Patrick leaves to study in Rome, he is wished all the best. Even though his stay in our midst was short, his gentle manner and his well thought out, meaningful sermons will be fondly remembered. Beir bua agus beannacht, Fr. Patrick.

Corcaigh abú

Thosnaigh Foireann Chorcaí 2022 le bua ar an Satharn seo chaite i Sráid na Cathrach. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór, Corcaigh 2-9 i gcoinne Co. an Chláir 0-10. Maith sibh agus gach ádh I gcoinne Port Láirge an tseachtain seo.

Road Safety

It was good to hear that Cork roads were safer in 2021 than any other year since records began sixty years ago. Eight people lost their lives on Cork roads last year and while it is so sad, it is a huge drop from twenty four the previous year.

Nationally, road deaths were down also and hopefully that trend will continue during 2022. Let’s all play our part, whether we are pedestrians, cyclists or motorists.

CLONDROHID

Passing of Teddy Kelleher RIP

It was with deep sadness that members of Clondrohid Dev Group and Clondrohid, Carriganima and Muinfliuch Active Retired learned of the death of our esteemed Chairman and friend Teddy Kelleher last week.

Teddy had done trojan voluntary work for the Parish and especially Clondrohid, all his life, from teaching dancing, especially sets to many generations of the same family, to all his work in the Community Field, and to all his work and advice down over the years, for the Development Group for the betterment of the village. and in later years when he joined the newly formed Active Retired, as Chairman.

Many a night he enthralled us with his singing, storytelling and wit in the Community Hall and on bus tour outings, especially the I.R.D’s Jack’s Mystery Tours.

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Juliana ,Matthew, Margaret, Catherine, Jackie, Nora, Gobnait, Michel, John, Connie ,his beloved grandchildren, and the extended Kelleher family. We are sure he will be set dancing, and storytelling in his new home in heaven. Rest in Peace Teddy.

Lotto

Results for Jan 5. Jackpot €6,000. €70 Margaret O’Shea, Bridgemount. €20 Kate Hallissey, Lioscreassig; Danny Leahy, Ballinagree; Johnny Allen c/o MCP; John and Breda Kelleher, Kilvoultra.