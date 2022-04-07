Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Ballyhea, Boherbue, Cill na Martra, Clondrohid and Rockchapel

The junior boys squad from Boherbue Secondary School that tasted victory in the final of the recent Post Primary (south) basketball tournament at the Neptune Stadium in Cork.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto Results

There was no jackpot the numbers drawn were 3, 11, 31; €50 Eugene O’Riordan, Leemount, Coachford; €20 Hickey family, Ballinagree; €20 Seanie and Kay McSullivan, Carrigulla; €20 Tim Byrne, Carrigadrohid; €20 Rose O’Connor, Lyroe. The jackpot is €1,000.

Holy Week Penitential Service

A Penitential Service will be held in Macroom Church on Tuesday night April 12th at 7.30 pm . There will be a number of Priests available on the evening. This Service is always a lovely Service.

Ukraine Collection

The Ukraine collection realized €1,500.

Recent Bereavements

Sincere sympathy is extended to the Cunningham Family Sleaveen Road on the recent death of Maureen to Fiona and Priscilla Joe and Noel and their families and also the extended Cunningham family. God Rest you Maureen you were no stranger to the Lord you did your Adoration for many years.

To the Regan family, Codrum on the passing of Christine also to her partner Tom. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Ainm deilis.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard after Mass. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is Recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass. Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

Lenten Alms – The parish has adopted a Missionary Outreach in Burkina Faso in West Africa. Alms in support of this project may be left in, in the usual ways during Lent.

The entire proceeds of this initiative will be sent to Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso, to be applied on the ground to a deserving charity of his choice. Last year €800 was sent to the Mission in Burkina Faso.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

County Championship Draw – Ballyhea Senior hurlers were drawn against Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers and Ballymartle for the 2022 Cork County Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship.

Club Membership – Having been ratified at the recent AGM Club Membership for 2022 is €25 for each Juvenile, €25 for students, €50 per adult or €100 for family (two adults and all children under-18).

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Ballyhea National School

Enrolment forms are now available for September 2022. Please contact the office for more information at 063 81086 or by email to ballyhea.ias@gmail.com.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BOHERBUE

GAA Social

Boherbue GAA Club players and supporters gathered in their numbers at the Killarney Heights Hotel in Killarney on Saturday night last to celebrate the 2021 County Junior ‘A’ football championship title and promotion to the Intermediate grade.

It was more in line with a wedding than a social, the style although skimpy in certain areas was both colourful and attractive.

The boys too were ‘’dressed to their best’’ with a shine from their forehead to their shoes.

Many of the attendance had travelled long distances for the occasion and they all enjoyed it.

Club Secretary Steven Lynch acted as MC while other speakers included chairperson Eileen Casey O’Connor, team manager Conor O’Riordan, team captain Adrian Murphy, Junior B manager Diarmuid Ankettell, 1972 selector Mick Aherne and Duhallow Board treasurer Joe Kearns.

With the 1972 Duhallow champions also being honoured it was a night for all age groups and an opportunity to mingle and debate the past and present.

The County champions and team management each received a framed poem relating to the team which were presented by Canon John Fitzgerald.

The chairperson made the presentations to the 1972 squad while vice-chairman Jack Murphy presented the Clubperson of the Year award, the Billy McAuliffe memorial trophy, to 2020 winner Steven Lynch and the 2021 winner Conor O’Riordan.

After a tasty meal they danced away the night to the music of the Kelts followed by a disco.

It was described as a very special night by all present and another chapter for the history book.

Holy Week ceremonies

The times for the Easter ceremonies area as follows:

Holy Thursday: Boherbue 7.30pm

Good Friday: Kiskeam 3pm

Holy Saturday: Boherbue 7.30pm

Easter Sunday: Kiskeam 10am; Boherbue 11am.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 15, 19, 25 ná 31 aon buaiteoir don phota óir le €19,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg. €100: Stephen Field agus Lisa Ní Shúilleabháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin. Díoltóir: Máire Uí Shúilleabháin. €50: Timmy Ó Murchú, Cuil Aodha. €20: Patrick Ó Muimhneacháin, Droichisd na Toinne. €20: Jason Mac Cárthaigh, Ar-líne. €20: Seán Ó Liatháin, Lios Buí Mór.

Scoil Lachtaín Naofa Ukraine Fundraiser.

Ranganna five agus six in Scoil Lachtaín Naofa must be full of budding entrepreneurs, as they raised an awesome €1,800 during their recent coffee morning and cake sale during their Ukraine fundraiser. Maith sibh, a pháistí.

Nuacht Peile

D’éirigh go geal le fóirne Chill na Martra an deireadh seachtaine seo chaite. Bhí Cill na Martra ró – mhaith do Fánaith na Claide an Aoine seo chait sa Sraith an Chontae Roinn 1B.Sé an scór ná 2-7 in aghaidh 0-8.

Tháinigh Cill na Martra amach ar barr sa cluiche i gcoinne An Druipseach ar an Satharn sa Sraith Sinsear A Mhúscraí. Chríochnaigh an cluiche leis an scór 1-11 i gcoinne 0-11.

Sympathy

Pobal Chill na Martra and especially Muintear Cnoc Rua were truly saddened by the premature death of Nóirín O’Driscall, Ovens.

The late Nóirín must have inherited every good gene from her O’Riordan and Hoare ancestors, as she was oozing with music, creativity and talent, yet she remained humble, gentle and unassuming. She is fondly remembered by the old Cór Chill na Martra when she coaxed music, as a young teenager, out of the old organ in the Gallery.

Her death leaves a huge void in the lives of her husband, Pat, son Paul, sisters Bríd and Elle, brothers Tadhg and Dónal and the extended O’Driscoll and O’Riordan families. Sincere condolences to all Ceol na nAingeal go gcloise sí.

Cluichí le teacht

Ar an Déardaoin seo, 7ú Aibreán, beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Acadh Eidhneach sa Riusín ag 6: 30in sa Sraith fé 17. Beidh Cill na Martra ag imirt Úibh Laoire ar an Satharn seo, 9ú Aibreán I bPáirc Ui Chuan ag 1in sa sraith fé 13. Gach ádh oraibh lads.

Ukraine collection

A massive €2,315 was donated by parishioners in both churches for the recent Ukraine collection. This sum has been forwarded to Caritas International, which is the helping hand of the church on the ground in Ukraine. Mile buíochas gach éinne.

Annual Easter Penitential Service.

The annual Easter Penitential Service will take place on Monday next, April 11, in Séipéal Lachtaín Naofa at 8 p.m. An tAthair Joe assures a céad mile fáilte to all.

Radio Kerry

The fans who are missing Tim Coughlan’s Totally Irish programme on Sunday nights since February, might like to tune into Radio Kerry’s Seán Reilly on Sunday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Seán presents a similar style programme.

CLONDROHID

Ahakeera Drama Group

Once again a great night was had in Community Hall last Friday night with ‘Drinking Habits’ Well done to a talented group of actors, great entertainment with plenty of laughs to brighten our days. Hopefully they will be back with another performance later in the year.

Thanks to all who came along to support this event, a big ‘Thank You’ to all those who sponsored items for the raffle, and to the hard working committee who helped to keep things running smoothly.

Blood Donation Clinic

Please mark it in your diary, they will be visiting the Community Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, May 25/26. Please ring 1800731137 to book an appointment. Thank you.

Active Retired

As mentioned before this group are getting more active as the weeks go by, Exercises, laptop training, card playing, art classes, coffee mornings, dining out, and much more. Great to see this group getting back to normal living, while trying to be as safe as possible.

GAA news

Well done to under-nine footballers who played St Colum’s in the first of their Go games. The under-11s played Macroom as well. Great weather for games, well done all. Congratulations to the under-19s, who defeated Ballingeary in a league game last week, on a score line of Clondrohid two – 21, Ballingeary 1-03

Rebel Bounty Draw: Clondrohid had three winners in this draw last week. Congratulations to Michael Kelleher Clondrohid village, Gary O’Brien, Clondrohid and Pat and M O’Connor Mullinroe.

Laochra Og: Congratulations to Laochra Og’s under-15 on winning the Féile recently. Congratulations to all who turned out last Sunday to support the Tractor Run in aid of Pitch development. Great crowd, well supported. Thanks to Ml. And Nora McCarthy for use of facilities, and to M & J Kelleher for sponsoring vouchers, won by Christy Ring and Jerome Healy both of Carriganima.

Lotto

Results for March 23: €70 Denny Moloney, Kilnagurteen. €20 Jackie Spillane, Moulnahorna; Helen Kelleher, Aghabullogue; Brendan Lehane, Clondrohid; Jackie Spillane, Moulnahorna.

Results for March 30: jackpot €8,400. €70 Seán O’Connor, Mullinroe. €20 Jerry Dineen, Ballincollig; Mary O’Sullivan, Carriganima; Caroline, Jen and Siobhán c/o Ploughman, Denny Moloney, Kilnagurteen.

ROCKCHAPEL

Stand With Ukraine

The Rockchapel Comminuty will hold a fundraising walk in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal. The walk will depart from Rockchapel Community Centre at 12 noon on Sunday April 10. Donation buckets will be available on the day for people to ‘Donate to Particapate’. All support is greatly appreciated.

‘The Righteous Are Bold’

Rockchapel Community Centre Committee are holding a fundraiser in association with the Abbeyside Players, who will present ‘The Righteous Are Bold’, a play by Frank Carney.

Directed by Merce Hobson, this three-act play is a phycological thriller that is sure to keep you entertained till the end. Set in the kitchen of a poor farmhouse on the western ridge of Croagh Patrick, early in 1945 it tells the story of a young woman who is possessed by evil spirits till exorcised by an elderly priest.

This will take place on Sunday, April 24, at 8 p.m. For more information call check out the Rockchapel Community Centre Facebook page or contact any member of the hall committee. Your support would be greatly appreciated.