Around the Districts: Aghinagh, Ballyhea, Boherbue and Western Duhallow

Cork County Mayor Councillor Gillian Coughlan chatting to recently arrived Ukranian students Ivan Rudeshko, Dariia Chornous and Aleksandr Lobchenkko during her recent visit to Boherbue Comprehensive School. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

AGHINAGH

G.A.A, Lotto Results

There was no jackpot winner; numbers drawn 7, 17, 40; €50 Paud Lehane, Kilvoultra. €20 Colin and Sally Wolfe, Leades House; €20 Braken Family, Mount Bolos, Co. Offaly; €20 Shelia Fitzsimons, Carrigulla; €20 Conor McCarthy, Castle View. Next week’s jackpot €2,050.

Ballinagree Vintage

On next Saturday night June 11th in the Laine Bar Ballinagree Vintage are presenting all the proceeds of their recent Tractor Run to the Irish Community Air Ambulance twill be followed by music by Pat Daly. A great night is assured.

Mushera Platform

Mushera Platform will host its first dance on Friday night June 24th from 8.30pm to 10.30 pm Music by The Lee Sound.

St John’s Well

Mass will be celebrated at St John’s Well on June 24th at 7.30 on St John’s Day. It’s good to celebrate our traditions, so please come along in big numbers as our ancestors used to do.

Corpus Christi Procession

The Corpus Christi Procession for 2022 will take place this year in Ballinamorrive on June 19th at midday. All First Holy Communion children are invited to attend, and the girls are asked to bring a basket of flower petals to strew in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

Recent Bereavements

Sincere sympathy is extended to the Quill family, Carrigulla on the untimely passing of Finbar in New Jersey.

To the relatives and many friends of Paddy O’Sullivan, Rusheen who also went to his eternal reward recently. May the Lord grant them both eternal rest.

Recent Engagement

Congratulations to Claire Ambrose Clonavrick and Jason Browne Killorglinwho got engaged recently.

Dancing in Berrings

Music in Berrings on next Saturday night is with The Jarvey.

BALLYHEA

Church Notes

Confessions are heard on request. Exposition and Benediction after Mass on Thursday.

The Rosary is recited before Daily Mass and after the 8.30 Sunday Mass the Irish Catholic (€2.50) Sacred Heart Messenger (€2) Donate at ballyheaparish.com.

Easter Blessing of Homes – If you would like to have your home blessed, please leave your details into the sacristy so that a suitable time may be arranged, or contact 086 3016859.

Mass at Our Lady’s Well – The annual May Mass at the Holy Well was offered by Archbishop Crotty, Apostolic Nuncio in Burkina Faso. Many thanks to all who attended especially the boy and girls from the First Holy Communion class. After an absence of two years, this year’s Mass had a record attendance. Many thanks to the Holy Well Committee for all the preparations.

Church gate collections – No church gate collection taken up at St Mary’s Church, Ballyhea is endorsed by the parish. Any group or organisation intending to collect outside the church gates are asked to present copies of their permits in the sacristy, together with copies of letters of authorisation of those collecting on their behalf. This should be done before the collection commences.

GAA club notes

Lotto – The numbers drawn on May 28 were 6, 27, 33. There was no winner of the jackpot of €8,400. Lucky-dip winners of €30 each: Ollie Morrissey c/o Ger O’Shea, Kevin Codd c/o Jim Codd, Bernice O’Shaughnessy c/o lotto – On – Line.

Next draw is Saturday, June 4, for a jackpot of €8,500. Get your tickets before 5 p.m. on Saturday from Costcutters Ballyhea, Corbett Court, The Idle Hour or from any of the ticket sellers or they can be purchased online at play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=199#Anchor Thank you for your continued support.

Due to the continuing Covid 19 situation and to ensure transparency and integrity in the lottery draw, the club have decided to hold the lottery draw on Saturday nights. The first three numbers of the National Lottery Main Draw will be the jackpot numbers. If a number higher than 42 is drawn in the first three, the draw will continue with the next number drawn under 42.

The club appreciates the support of lottery players and supporters during these difficult times and are very grateful for your continued support. Keep safe and the best of luck in draw.

Golf classic – The Ballyhea GAA golf classic will be held on Friday, June 10, in Charleville Golf Club. Looking forward to seeing you again for what will be another great occasion for the club.

Cúl Camp – Ballyhea GAA are hosting a Kellogg’s Cúl Camp from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15. This is open for boys and girls from six to 13 years. The entry cost is €75 for first child, €60 for second child and €50 for third and each subsequent child. Each participant will receive a jersey, ¼ zip and backpack. Bookings can be made at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie. If you have any queries please contact Ger O’Shea 087 8237697. Early booking is recommended.

Munster Minor Hurling Final – Congratulations to Ciaran O’Regan, who was standby referee/lineman for the recent Munster Minor Hurling Final.

Rebel Óg Football Kicking Competition – The results of the football kicking competition are as follows: Representing the club at under-12: James Ronan, Ben Ronan and Paraic Crowley. Under-13: Danny MacNamara, Finn Curtin and Leon Barrett. Under-14: Alex Kennedy, Tiernan Walsh and Daniel Mackessy. Well done, boys.

Under-16 Cork Colleges Final – Congratulations to Dylan Barrett, Darragh Crowley (Captain) and Donal Lynch on winning the Cork County under-16 C Colleges Hurling Final with Cólaiste Mhuire Buttevant defeating Carrigtwohill 2-17 to 2-13.

Online Shop – The club’s online shop is proving to be very popular. All the latest club gear can be purchased from the O’Neill’s website. Check it out at oneills.com/shop-by-team/GAA/ireland/ballyhea-GAA.html

Instagram – The club can now be followed on Instagram. To see the latest club pictures go to ballyheagaaclub.

Camogie club

Under-10 training and older groups have returned to training. U.6 and U.8’s are also back on Saturday mornings. New members welcome. Contact Edel, club secretary at 087 249 86 48 for more information.

Community Alert

Ballyhea Community Alert has successfully set up a Text Alert Network to immediately alert our community when an incident occurs. Prompt information to and from Gardaí deters criminal activity. If you are interested in becoming a member of our Text Alert Network please phone any of the following people for information and sign up details – Phil Ryan 087 2937465, Pat Daly 086 1220114, James Horgan 087 2572271, Willie Meaney 087 1936842, Con Walsh 086 8570355. The fee for this service is €10 annually.

BOHERBUE

Golf Society

Boherbue Golf Society will play the Captain’s Prize on the O’Mahony Point course at the Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on Saturday week, June 18 with tee-off times commencing at midday. This year’s Captain is Kay Bambury and it’s the Society’s only outing this year.

Existing members or casual golfers who want to join just for the day are all welcome. If interested contact John McAuliffe at 086 8562614 and enjoy a wonderful day out.

Cemetery Mass

The Boherbue Cemetery Mass takes place on this Fridat, June 10 at 7.30 p.m.

Pilgrimage

The Boherbue-Kiskeam pilgrimage to Knock Shrine takes place on Wednesday, June 29. Contact Philomena at 029 76116 or Maura on 76217.

WESTERN DUHALLOW

Cork victory

After the display by the Cork minor footballers in Tralee a few weeks ago, few if any, would have predicted the turnaround witnessed at Pairc Ui Rinn in the Munster final on Wednesday night last when Cork gave an exhibition of point kicking along with how to capitalise on goal scoring opportunities when they materialise.

Proud Munster champions who gave us all a major lift and had the fingers texting westwards towards the Kingdom well into the night.

After Tralee the Cork supporters had every reason to be concerned. On that night, Cork just didn’t ‘turn up’ but redeemed themselves by ‘turning it on’ in Pairc Ui Rinn, the scenes of joy afterwards were a treasure to behold. No one rushing away. Silage or hay were the last things on the supporters minds.

The presentation was even delayed as the players mingled with their families and friends. Selfies were the or4der of the night – phones flashing.

At the presentation itself, the Munster Council officer on duty, himself a Kerry officer looked to be at pains to try and string a few sentences together, looking shocked and nervous.

Obviously, he had plan ‘A’ neatly folded in his inside pocket and forgot to prepare plan ‘B’. Even if he could have cracked a smile it would have covered up to some extent his disappointment at the final result.

Anyway, Cork gave an exhibition, anything from here on is a bonus for the Western Duhallow supporters.

Ballydesmond’s Donncgha O’Connor was a selector, thanks Donncha as a player you gave sterling service to Cork, in management your long range kick coaching was clearly visible on the night.

Well done to all involved. See Sports section in this newspaper for full match report.

Feis Laitiarian

The village of Cullen will be a hive of activity on Sunday, June 12, for the annual Feis Laitiaran, one of the oldest Feiseanna in the country.

Competitions commence at midday. Ceol, Amhranaiocht, Teangan, with open and confined competitions.

The sports get under way at 3 p.m. followed by entertainment at approximately 3.30 p.m. including music, song and dance.

Laitiarian Sunday is always a day of enjoyment, fun and laughter in Cullen with huge crowds attending. Go along and enjoy the craic.

Cemetery Masses

Boherbue: Friday, June 10, 7.30 p.m. Kiskeam: Monday, June 13, 7.30 p.m. Gneeveguilla: June 27, 8 p.m. Rathmore: June 29, 8 p.m. Knocknagree: July 4, 8 p.m. Nohoval: July 18, 8 p.m.

Kiskeam lotto

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 11 and 14. Lucky dip €50 Denise Murphy, Knockeenacurrig. €20 each Caoimhe Meehan, Knockavoreen; Shelia O’Shea, Glounreagh; Marie O’Leary, Knockavoreen. Seller’s prize: Patsy Breen.