Around the Districts: Aghinagh and Cill na Martra

AGHINAGH

G.A.A Lotto results

The Jackpot of €2,500 was not won; numbers drawn 6, 31, 38. €50 Bríd Kelleher c/o M&J Kelleher Oil. €20 Paud Lehane, online winner; €20 Billy Spillane c/o MCP; €20 Denis and Eileen Lynch Knockrour; £20 Teddy and Maura Bradley, Dromree.

BT Young Scientist

Congratulations to three young ladies from the Parish of Aghinagh and St. Mary’s Secondary School Macroom, Caoimhe O Brien, Lilly O Shea and Grace Kelleher who won the E Flow Sustainable Transport Award at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition in Dublin recently, a fantastic achievement.

Caoimhe, while in Dublin on Thursday, had a trial with Cork City FC under-17 in Cork - she came down by train to Cork did her trial got accepted, went back up to Dublin again, that’s dedication! Lilly plays under-16 football and camogie, and Grace is also into football. What a wonderful future they are starting. Every good luck girls.

Aghinagh Comhaltas

Last Sunday Aghinagh Comhaltas hosted Ceol an Gheimhridh Competitions in the De La Salle College Macroom. This Competition was originally established to provide inter branch activity.

All the Branches in Cork County attended, twas a very very busy day but very successful. The competitions were String, Reed, Ceili Band, Duet and Quartette Singing, Recitation Storytelling, Set and Ceili Dancing Set Dancing Classes.

Set and Ceili Dancing commences on next Tuesday night Jan 24th in Clondrohid Hall with Alan from 8pm to 10pm.

Jackies Scriorth

Next Wednesday night in The Laine Bar Ballinagree Jan 25th Jackie will be your host for the very popular Scriorth beginning at 9pm.

Social Dancing

There will be dancing in Inchageela Hall next Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5.30pm. Music by Finbar Dennehy.

CILL NA MARTRA

Lotto Cumann Peile Cíll na Martra

Seachtain eile gan buaiteoir. S’iad na huimhreacha dóchasacha ná 11, 12, 23, 32–bhuaigh Colm Baróid €100, Eileen Ní Choileáin €50, Martina Ní Bhuachalla, Aileen Uí Liatháin agus Nora Uí Uidhir €20 an duine.

Another week with no winner in the GAA lotto draw. Above mentioned are the lucky few who nabbed the smaller prizes in the draw.

CCÉ Craobh Lachtaín Naofa

Comhghairdeas le buaiteoirí áitiúla ag Ceol an Geimhridh i Maigh Chromtha ar an Domhnach. Amhránaíocht (11-14) : 1st Seán Ó Súilleabháin, CCÉ Lachtaín Naofa; 2nd Finín Ó Conaill, CCÉ Lachtaín Naofa. Scéalaíocht (Faoi 11): 2nd Aisling Ní Cheallacháin, CCÉ Lachtaín Naofa. Dán a Aithris/Recitation: 2nd Mairéad Ní Cheallacháín, CCÉ Lachtaín Naofa (Faoi 11); 1st Finín Ó Conaill, CCÉ Lachtaín Naofa (11-14)

Congratulations to all the winners from the competition at the weekend at Ceol an Geimhridh in Macroom. Brilliant results from some fantastic talents in the locality.

Recognition must also be paid to the members of Comhaltas Cíll na Martra who put on an outstanding preliminary performance of Fáilte Abhaile recently in the Ionad Phobail, Cíll na Martra. The show was a rehearsal for an upcoming competitive event and will be performed in the Ionad Cultúrtha, Baile Bhúirne in the coming months. Go n-éirí go geal libh go léir!

Comórtais Dairteanna/ Darts Tournaments

Tá áthas orainn a chloisint go bhfuil na comórtais dairteanna faoi lán t-seoil arís i mbliana. Beidh dhá chomórtas éagsúl á rith acu:

Comórtas lae atá oscailte do gach éinne, le táille €20 an duine chun chur isteach air. Chomh maith le comórtas ‘King of the Cross’ atá rite thar roinnt dheireadh seachtaine chun an imreoir dairt is fearr i gCíll na Martra a aimsiú. Comórtas áitiúl é le táille €5 an duine air.

There’s great enthusiasm around the parish and beyond about the return of the darts tournaments. There is a choice of two tournaments:

One day long tournament open to all with an entry fee of €20. Contact Seanie/Shane/Homer if you wish to sign up. The other competition, King of the Cross, runs over a number of weekends and is restricted to customers of An Chrios vying to be crowned the best dart player in the Cross. The entry fee is €5 and contact Seán or Burkey to enter.

Coiste Phobail Chíll na Martra

Bhí céad chruinniú ag Coiste Phobail Chíll na Martra oíche Luan i dTigh Uí Mhurchú. Tháinig sár-slua amach in ainneoin an sneachta chun cúrsaí phobail a phlé. Clúdaíodh an-chuid topaicí agus bhí tuairimí den scoth le roinnt ag daoine ar an oíche. Táimid ag súil go mór le cad atá le teacht!

Coiste Phobail Chíll na Martra held its first meeting in Ó Murchú’s on Monday night. There was great enthusiasm from the crowd who braved the elements to get there. Many topics were discussed regarding improving the community and community spirit of the parish. It was fantastic to hear all the ideas people had to contribute. May they go from strength to strength!

Comhrá le Cupán

Tá an maidin caife ag ath-thosnú i gCois Cille ar an 18ú Eanair tar éis sos a thógaint don Nollag. Is maidin álainn é chun deis a thabhairt do dhaoine an cheantair bualadh lena chéile chun craic is comhrá a bheith acu.

The coffee morning in Cois Cille, Cíll na Martra resumes on Wednesday 18th January after a break over the Christmas period. It will run every Wednesday morning from 10am to 12.30pm and offers the opportunity for a catch up and craic over a cup of tea and some delicious home baking. Fáilte roimh chách!