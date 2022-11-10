Around the Districts: Aghinagh and Cill na Martra

Luke O'Carroll gazing fondly at his baby brother Mark who was christened in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Baby Mark O'Carroll with his parents Grace and Adrian, his brother Luke, Grandfather and Godfather David Fleming and Godmother Niamh O'Carroll, after his Christening Ceremony in St. Patrick's Church, Ballydesmond. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

AGHINAGH

G.A.A. Lotto results

Results of draw on Oct 31: Numbers drawn 3, 9, 28. €50 John Kelleher, Ballyverane; €20 Pat Barry Murphy c/o Martin Healy; €20 Ann Keating, Coolkisha; €20 Katelyn Cronin c/o Ballinagree Shop; €20 Gerard Kelleher, Moulnahorna.

Results of draw on Oct 7: Jackpot €1300. Numbers drawn 9, 22, 38. €50 Nora McCarthy, Ballinagree; €20 Tom Fitzgerald, Online Winner; €20 Matt & Julianne O’Leary, Coolnadane; €20 Ann O’Sullivan, Rusheen; €20 Anthony & Sean Hubbard, Bealnamorrive.

Bonanza Sale Day

Macroom Senior Citizens are holding Bonanza Sale Day in Fr Ryan Hall on Sat Nov 12th from 11am to 3pm. Come along next Saturday afternoon and grab a bargin, everything new, a good way of getting early Christmas gifts. All proceeds go to Meals and Wheels, who provide a wonderful service, they deliver to 7 Parishes and have 13 Voluntary Drivers they also deliver the Paper and The Lee Valley to the clients.

The Mid Cork Craft Group have made various items for the Bonanza so come along in your usual great numbers they need your support. A great afternoon assured.

Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest

The Committee would like to thank all those who helped to make their first Scarecrow Fest such a success, to Cork County Council for their help also Macroom Gardaí, to all their generous Sponcers. To local Businesses, shops and organisations for their support. To the children who participated in the beautiful Thanksgiving Mass and to those who entered the Art Competition from the surrounding National SchoolsTo all the volunteers who helped over the weekend. To each group, organisation, school, pre school, and individual who used their creative talent to provide such fantastic Scarecrows to display.

Special word of thanks to all who entered the raffle and congratulations to all the winners. Donations from the Fest will support Community Air Ambulance also Ballinagree Development Company. Presentations to the two beneficiaries will take place in the coming weeks.

Céilí Fundraiser

Fundraiser in aid of Daffodil Night Nurses in memory of Ted Kelleher in The Abbey Hotel Ballyvourney Saturday Nov 19th from 9pm Music by The Abbey Céilí Band plus music & singing in the bar.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht Lotto

Lotto 1-11-2022: Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 2, 6, 19 ná 22 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €22,000 ann ar an Mháirt, 1ú Samhain in Aire na nÓg. €100: Conchubhar Ó Cróinín, Seanbhaile Sheáin. Díoltóir: Peadar Ó Cróinín. €50: Barra Ó Cróinín. Ar-líne. €20; Siobhán Ní Thuama. Ar-líne. €20; Colmán Ó Corragáin, Maigh Chromtha. €20: Breda Uí Thuama, Réidh na nDoirí.

Lotto 7-11-2022: Roghnaiodh uimhreacha 4, 14, 18 agus 19 ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg ach ní raibh aon buaiteoir. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Jery Ó Loingsigh, Réidh na nDoirí: Marie Ní Loingsigh: Dara Ó Mangáin, Réidhleáin: Jabba agus Gráinne Ní Cholmáin, c/o An Chrois: Marie Ní Mhurchú, Prothas agus Marie Ní Shíocháin, Seanbhaile Sheáin.

November prayers for the dead

The Annual November Prayers for the Dead and the Blessing of Graves in both cemeteries is planned for Sunday next, November 13th. The ceremony will begin in Reilig Lachtaín Naofa immediately after the 11:30am Mass and it will be repeated in Dún dá Radharc Cemetery at 1pm.

An t-Oireachtas

Is mó duais agus bonn a thug iomathóirí Chill na Martra leo ón t-Oireachtas i gCill Áirne. Sna comórtaisí Agallamh Beirte bhuaigh Róisín Ní Shúilleabháin,Saoirse Ní Dhulchaointigh, Méabh Ní Chonaill agus Aodhagán Ó Ríordáin. Bhuaigh Ellen de Burca an chomórtas feadóg stáin agus bhí bua ag Finín Ó Conaill san chomórtas aithriseoireacht. Sna comórtaisí liteartha, bhuaigh Méabh agus Finín Ó Conaill boinn ór Fuair Siobhán Ní Mhuimhneacháin, Joe Ó Críodáin agus Eibhlín Ní Lionáird an céad áit sa chomórtas Sceits. Bhuaigh Joe bonn eile sa chomórtas amhránaíochta. Míle, míle comhghairdeas gach éinne.

Cristín’s homecoming

Silver medallist, Cristín Ní Dheasúna was welcomed back in Cill na Martra following her success in the European Boxing Champinoships.. A big crowd and a bonfire welcomed the boxing champion who spent ages being photographed with her many young fans. It was a memorable night for all present both young and old to see a real local hero. .

Sciath na Sraithe Fé 15

Bhuaigh foireann Chill na Martra fé 15 ar Oircheann ar an Satharn seo chaite i bPáirc Ui Chuana sa chluiche cheannais. Mile, mile comhghairdeas lads.

Cailíní Naomh Abán

Rinne Cailíní Naomh Abán éacht ar an Satharn seo chaite nuair a bhuaigh siad Craobh na Mumhan i Mala. Fuair siad an lámh in uachtar ar Úlla, Contae Luiminí tréis cluiche dian. Bhí páirt mór sa bhua ag cailíní Chill na Martra agus Réidh na nDoirí, a bhí ar an bhfoireann. Mile, mile comhghairdeas a chailíni agus gach ádh sa Leath Chraobh i gceann trí seachtaine.