Around the Districts: Aghinagh and Cill na Martra

AGHINAGH

No lotto draw

Aghinagh GAA didn’t hold the Lotto Draw this week as a mark of respect to Paudie Twohig.

Aoife Cooke

For Aoife this Olympics is over, but she shouldnt let it faze her she did her bestshe will improve. She is an Olympian. Aoife has Macroom and Clondrohid connections, her Grandmother was a Mary Herlihy from Kilvoultra and she also has relations in Macroom. Junes ‘Costcutter’ Massytown is a relative as well as Mary Kearney Lehane Sleaveen, so well done Aoife you have done Macroom proud

Recent Bereveament

A very sad death in Ballinagree this week of a young man Paudie Twohig just 44 years old.H e was a very popular Garda in Killarney, a lovely young man always a smile on his face, he will be missed, not only by his family but by the entire community of Aghinagh. Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Diane also a serving Garda in Killarney his little children Tara Grace and Olivia Hopehis Parents Maura and Johnny his Sister Mairéad Brothers Tadgh and Seán Sisters - law Sinéad and Lisa and Brother in Law Michaél Uncles and Auntsand the Twohig and Collins Family. Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam.

CILL NA MARTRA

Nuacht lotto

Níor aimsigh uimhreacha 6, 11, 19 ná 20 aon buaiteoir don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Mháirt, 3ú Lúnasa in Aire na nÓg. €100: Garpháistí Nollaig Ó Scanaill, Baile Bhúirne. Díoltóir: Dairygold, Baile Mhic Íre. €50: Lena Uí Chárthaigh, Ceann Droma. €20: Mairéad Uí Shuibhne, Oifig a Phoist, Réidh na nDoirí. €20: Máirín Uí Dhúill, c/o Jackie Ó Laighin. €20: Donncha Joey agus Adrianna, c/o An Chrois.

Roghnaíodh uimhreacha 11, 18, 19 agus 29 don phota óir oll-mhór le €20,000 ann ar an Luan seo chaite in Aire na nÓg ach ni raibh na h-uimhreacha buacach ag éinne. Bhuaigh na daoine seo leanas duaiseanna airgid: Sarah Daniell, Baile an Chollaigh; Breda Uí Chárthaigh, Baile Mhúirne; Seán Ó hUidhir, Cloch Aidhneach: Garpháistí Nollaig Ó Scanaill, Baile Bhúirne: Pádraig Ó Rinn, Réidh na nDoirí agus Máire Uí Chonaill, Claon Ráth.

Chiropodist

Joanna, the chiropodist will attend Cois Cille on this Saturday, August 14, Appointments are necessary and these can be made by ringing 089 2164254.

Fleadhfest

I mbliana bhí Fleadhfest againn in ionad Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, ach ba chuma, mar d’éirigh cómh maith le baill Craobh Lachtaín Naofa ann. Bhuaigh Ellen de Búrca, Lios Buí, Seán Ó Suilleabháin, Barr a tSean Chnoic agus Danielle Ní Chéilleachair, Cúil a Bhuacaigh boinn sna comórtaisí amhránaíochta. Maith sibh.

Wedding

Míle comhghairdeas to Danny Cotter, Gort na Binne and Gráinne Redmond, Clonmel, who were married recently. Saol fada agus sonas daoibh.

Bronnadh specialta ag Fleadhfest

Déanadh ard ollamh as Seán Ó Muimhneacháin, Cúil a Bhuacaigh ag an bhFleadhFest. Ag an ócáid céann bronnadh gradam ceannródaithe ar Mháire Uí Chéilleachair, an amhránaí cáiluil. Míle, mile comhghairdeas do Sheán agus do Mháire.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Bunty Cotter, Clonmoyle and formerly of Prothas following the death of her husband Teddy. Interment took place in Terelton Cemetery following Requiem Mass in St Finbarr’s Church, Toames. Codladh sámh i nGrásta Dé.

Heritage Week

Heritage week has come around again and this year the spotlight is on the former church of Ireland in Macroom. It is 30 years since the church was deconsecrated and Ted Cooke will speak on its history on this Sunday, August 15, at 2 p.m. Booking is necessary and this can be done by text at 086 8789891. Look up heritageweek.ie/projects/a-shared-island for a full list of events.