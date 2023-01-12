Are you a budding Karate kid in Macroom?

Watching ‘The Karate Kid’ movies and sitting at the bottom of the hall in Baile Mhúirne as my children learned the basics of Tae Kwon Do from Master Dan Dalton (possibly the greatest teacher I’ve ever seen) was as close as I got to martial arts. Here’s a chance for those who may be interested in the discipline of Karate. Classes are opening up again at the Macroom Karate Club and the venue is St Coleman’s Boys School on Wednesday evenings. Classes for younger learners are between 5.30 and 6.15 while older children and adults have their class between 6.30 and 7.30. Contact Sensei Colm 085-2371082.