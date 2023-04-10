Will the Limbo Revolution transform me from overweight to healthy?

Though I’ve been trying to lose weight for what seems like all my adult life, I feel I have taken a giant step forward in the past month and not just towards a slimmer version of myself but towards a sustainable healthier future.

I’ve tried them all – Weightwatchers, Slimming World, Motivation Weight Management, allergy testing, Fasting – and they’ve all helped. I’ve learned things from all the different group leaders I’ve been with and I’ve had success to varying degrees with them all.

The greatest success was achieved after the birth of my son, who’s now almost 20, when I lost more than four stone weight in a little more than a year. Then circumstances intervened and my wife and I had welcomed a daughter into the world. I stopped going to the weekly weigh in and I started putting the weight back on.

Years later, here I am, I’ve lost a stone weight or around 7 kilos in a month, and I’m still heavier than what I was when I began my weight loss journey after the birth of my son.

But I’m always optimistic when I start on a new route towards weight loss and healthiness. Perhaps too optimistic. I always hope this is the one that will see me emerge from my fat suit into the true me which, obviously, is a far more compact person!

A month ago I signed up for Limbo Life which, contrary to expectations, is nothing to do with the spiritual state between hell and heaven but is a tech based support for helping you monitor your food intake and exercise, sleeping, showers and basically every breath you take, every move you make during every day.

The system comprises a glucose sensor with a tiny needle which you affix to your arm and which links to an app on your phone and on this app you see a visual illustration of your glucose levels in a line which when in the red, it’s obviously bad news. When it’s purple, well, that’s the middle ground whereas the blue area is when your body is actually burning your fat reserves for energy.

When I started initially, my line rarely strayed into the blue area – it was mostly red and sometimes purple but that’s changed now. I’m in the blue area for much more of the time and the red section much less.

And that has been translated on to the scales, which is another piece of kit you get when you sign up. I weigh in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and it also measures my body fat composition in comparison to my muscle mass.

There’s also a band to wear on the wrist which measures heart rate and sleeping patterns and the like.

On top of that, I should give an account as the day progresses on the app, of what I eat and drink, and whether I take a hot or cold shower, go for a pre breakfast walk or an after dinner stroll, take a nap or whatever during the day.

Cold shower? Apparently a cold shower in the morning is as good as a twenty minute run to burn up calories. I take a hot shower at first and then turn to cold for a few minutes, a little more every time. There’s no getting past the shock to the system but then I do feel refreshed afterwards in a way I’ve only previously felt after a sea swim. So as I’m a long way from the beach, it’s not a bad alternative.

All this information is collated and assessed by the Limbo system, which is powered by artificial intelligence, and it feeds back to me on the app on whether I have chosen poorly or wisely, a bit like the ancient Crusader in the Indiana Jones film about the Holy Grail.

The advice it comes back with is generally of the type I might have got from my parents when I was younger and which, of course, I ignored. Now I will pay for it and be glad of the advice.

As I’ve just started and I have approximately another 40 kilos to go before I hit my target weight of 100 kg, I feel the algorithm that’s driving it is geared towards the most efficient and perhaps drastic course of weight loss which is ketosis.

That means you cut out carbs almost completely as they contain sugar, refined or otherwise, and despite the fact that they contain other vital nutrients such as fibre and vitamins.

So when I eat breakfast – let’s say some porridge and a little fruit and yogurt or a boiled egg with a slice of toast, the advice I might get back would be that it was ‘carby and will stop you getting to your goals’ where a breakfast in which I had sausage, fried egg and a rasher would be described as a ‘good choice’.

I tend to take the advice with a pinch of salt. I have cut the carbs to the point that almost all junk food is eliminated and all unwise snacking between meals has been eliminated. I have upped my exercise and, since I’ve cut caffeine after lunchtime, I am sleeping better. There’s more to explore about this Limbo lifestyle and I’m carrying on for the moment with attending my local Unislim class – it’s kind of a belt and braces approach.

This Easter I wore a shirt which had seemed tight the last time I tried it on – and now it’s comfortable. It’s a good feeling and it’s encouraging as I carry on this road.

But, brr, those cold showers!