Wild Youth to play headline gig at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

AFTER supporting Westlife for their two summer Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs, Irish pop connoisseurs Wild Youth will play a headline gig at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on Sunday evening.

A mainstay on Irish airwaves and music charts since their debut in 2017, Wild Youth’s burgeoning international appeal has seen them become an equally present force across streaming platforms, with well over 10M streams on Spotify.

Read More

With the support of their loyal and ever-growing fanbase who remain thirsty for their signature catchy choruses, David Whelan, Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam’s unapologetic creativity has seen them tour alongside household names including Mumford and Sons, The Script and Niall Horan to name but a few.

Last year, the band released their colourful six-track EP ‘Forever Girl’, which showcased a collection of bold and diverse tracks, underscoring Wild Youth’s determination not to be labelled as ‘just another average pop band’. While expansive in both style and execution, from the flirtatious ‘Champagne Butterflies’ to the abrasive powerhouse anthem ‘Can’t Say No’, the one thing that stood out on the EP was the bands ability to craft credible music with snappy and punchy chorus lines.

Tickets for Wild Youth at Cyprus Avenue from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €24.96.