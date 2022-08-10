What’s on in Newmarket

A great crowd of musicians at the Monday night session in the Cultúrlann this week. €5 entry fee, Tea and refreshments included, great music guaranteed every Monday night!

This week:

- Monday night session @ An Chultútrlann - there is an open session happening every Monday. Loads of local music from all your favourite stalwarts. €5 charge at the door. Tea and biscuits served.

- Tuesday 8-10pm : Duhallow Choral Society Practice ( closed to public, unless interested in joining )

- Wednesday - Weekly Trad Session @ The Rock Bar

- Thursday - Ciorcail Gaeilge (grúpa comhrá) ar siúíl sa Halla Mór sa Chultúrlann. Participants are asked to contribute €5 a week towards running costs.

- Friday - Acoustic Session in Scanlon’s Bar - 9:30pm - the usual mix of pop/rock/country/folk and whatever anyone brings on the night. All levels of musicians and singers, and all types of instruments and styles welcome.

Upcoming Events:

- Friday 12th August - Rambling House @ the Cultúrlann - Join singer Billy O’ Brien, and other great musicians for an enjoyable night of music and storytelling . Proceeds in aid of the Ray Of Sunshine Foundation and Billy’s upcoming trip to Kenya to help with their building projects there. Tickets €10.

- Saturday 13th August - Regular Second Saturday Rambling House @ the Culturlann. All are welcome for songs, music and storytelling. Participation, if desired, is welcome and there’s a break for refreshments and chat. Admission €5.

- Sunday 14th August - Paudy Scully CD Launch @ the Cultúrlann.