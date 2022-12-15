What’s on around Cork for Christmas

Vocal ensemble Madrigal ’75 will perform a repertoire of rarely performed works and Christmas classics at the Cork School of Music's Curtis Auditorium on December 21 &22.

WITH the festive season now well and truly in full swing, there is no shortage of live music and events to enjoy over the coming days .

Below is a selection of some of the events taking place across Cork up to the New Year, with something to suit all ages and tastes.

On Tuesday, December 27 Northern Ireland-based Instrumental outfit And So I Watch You From Afar, will play Cork’s Cyprus Avenue. . The quartet has consistently defied the layman’s definition of post-rock by pushing boundaries with their intricate and ecstatic guitar-based compositions and their frenetic and pulsating live shows.

Irish hip-hop Versatile will play the venue the following night, Abba tribute act Abbaesque on Friday, December 30, with DJ Marty hosting a New Year’s Eve party special at the venue.

Ticket information at www.cyprusavenue.ie.

Cork’s very own ‘Chicago Diva’ soul singer Karen Underwood will bring her ‘Un-Christmas’ show to the White Horse in Ballincollig on Thursday, December 22.

The show will feature her inimitable renditions of songs by Nina Simone, Quincy Jones, Nat King Cole, Etta James, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin and many more with stories that only she can tell from her Chicago roots.

On Thursday, December 29 veteran folk-rock band Scullion will play the venue featuring tracks from their latest album ‘Time Has Made A Change In Me’.

Recorded during lockdown, the album is an uplifting and inspirational collection of songs “from the head and heart’, with Janes Joyce, Bob Dylan and Sufjan Stevens woven into its DNA.

Tickets information at www.whitehorse.ie.

The Crane Lane Theatre has a packed festive line-up with free gigs by acts Corks ska favourites The Service (Friday, December 23), jazz & funk ‘groove masters’ Souldriven (Tuesday, December 27) and Rory Gallagher tribute act The Barry McGivern Band (Thursday, December 29).

Full line of gigs at www.cranelanetheatre.ie.

The festive line-up at De Barras Folk Club in Clonakilty will include gigs by Choice Music Prize Nominee Junior Brother (December 29) and The Kates, a group comprised of Cork singers Mide Houlihan, Liz Clark, Mary Beth O’Mahony, Eva Clague and Paula K O’Brien who pay tribute to the ‘rock Goddesses’ who inspired them on December 30.

Tickets information at www.debarra.ie.

London-based singer Elly O’Keeffe will be back on home turf for her by now traditional Christmas concert accompanied by her brother Dan on Thursday, December 29.

The Knocknagree native, who made headlines in 2020 following her critically acclaimed performances on the ‘Voice UK’ talent show, has a stunning vocal range that earned her comparisons to legendary chanteuses Eva Cassidy and Janis Joplin.

Tickets from www.coughlanslive.ie.

The Cork Orchestral Society will host two festive concerts at the Cork School of Music’s Curtis Auditorium on December 21 & 22 featuring vocal ensemble Madrigal ’75 and conductor James Taylor.

Madrigal ‘75’s repertoire includes rarely performed works and Christmas classics, with music spanning the ages from early to contemporary.

Tickets from www.corkorchestralsociety.ie.

The legendary Gina & The Champions, who have been packing out venues since 1973, will kick off their 50th anniversary when they play Live at St Luke’s on Thursday, December 29.

Tickets from www.liveatstlukes.com.

The Glen Theatre in Banteer will host performances of John Hank Regan’s comedy play ‘God Rest His Soul’ presented by the Banteer Drama Group on December 28, 29 and 30.

A hilarious romp through three- days of an average Irish funeral and subsequent will reading, it exposes hypocrisy, family back-stabbing and bickering, human avarice and lusts of all kinds that many audiences will identify with.

Tickets from 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.

It’s also worth remembering that panto season is still in full swing across Cork, with traditional favourites ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘Cinderella packing them in at the Opera House and Everyman Palace respectively.

For those who might fancy a bit of festive fun away from the little ones for a night, the Improv Panto is back at the Cork Opera House for more outrageous chaos, craic and laughter with a different themed show each night.