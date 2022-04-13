What did some well known Cork people put in their Census time capsule...

HAS your Census form been collected yet by your friendly enumerator? Or is it still sitting on the mantlepiece? If so you have still got time to fill in the Time Capsule element - if you haven’t already done so. It is optional but you really can’t miss out on the opportunity to have your words be read 100 years from now!

The Corkman asked some well known Cork people to tell us about what they put in their Time Capsules - it might inspire you!

Linda Dennehy, Principal Scoil Iosagáin, Mallow.

“I would love to put our Scoil Íosagáin tracksuit in to the time capsule which demonstrates how uniforms have developed in 2022 to reflect the playful nature of learning in schools along with some of our most used resources including lego, cubes and a football!”

Councillor Ian Doyle, Charleville;

“As a Fuel Merchant, I have to say I would include a lump of coal – in 100 years when they open up the Capsule, they will never believe that we burnt this stuff in our fires and used it to heat our homes!”.

Roy Keane, Football Pundit and former Irish international soccer player:

“I would include the life stories of two people; Alex Ferguson and Micheál Martin”.

John Paul McNamara, C103 Producer and Presenter, Mallow

“What I am going to write in my time capsule within Census 2022 is our daily routine as it will be so different in 100 years.

The fact that the day starts at 5.30am to 6am, the rush at breakfast and then the daily commute by motor car as we leave our homes at a certain time of the morning to beat the traffic rush on our roadways.

Some evenings we go to a gym to train and stay fit and healthy.

Other evenings we just go for a walk in our local neighbourhood or relax while watching television be that TV Soaps, dramas, sport or the evening news. We use our phones a lot mainly to scroll through the various social media channels.

We all wish to own our own homes but it’s difficult to do so and many continue to rent, I’m lucky enough to own mine.

My current view from my house is over Tivoli Dock which is a working dock and the marina in Cork City, however when you read this, the Dock will be long gone and the area hopefully now a modern part of the city with apartments, parks and restaurants!

We’re lucky to have really great friends who would do anything and many live in this housing estate.

The big thing is to enjoy life, be happy and stick with those who make you happy!”