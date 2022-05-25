Welcome return of the popular Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

Fermoy Town Park will host a free lunchtime concert on Monday, June 6 under the umbrella of the Blackwater Valley Opera Festival.

Then recital, and a similar event taking place the previous Saturday in Youghal Green Park, will offer people a unique opportunity to experience highlights of the festival’s classical and operatic repertoire in a less formal way, enhanced by outdoor scenic settings.

The summer festival, which will run from next Tuesday (May 31) to June 6, will incorporate an exciting programme of world-class opera featuring award-winning musicians, international performers, and acclaimed dance troupes who will perform in unique venues across the Blackwater Valley.

Works by local artist Leon Neligan, a member of the Fermoy-based Blackwater Valley Makers collective, is being spotlighted by the festival with his artwork featured on this year’s programme and promotional material.

One of the stand out festival highlights will be the headline opera ‘Orfeo ed Euridice’ by Gluck featuring the Irish Baroque Orchestra, which will be performed on three evenings (June 1, 3 & 4) amid the atmospheric surroundings of the enchanting Lismore Castle.

Other highlights will include Maurice Steger & Friends ‘Music for Opera intermissions, Giovanni Bellucci Concert ‘Myths and Legends – Orpheus’ and a performance of Handel’s in the company music Irish Baroque Orchestra with Nuria Rial and Juan Sancho all of which will take part at Dromore Yard in Co Waterford.

Villierstown Church will host a ‘Stepping Out From The Chorus’ recital and the festival will host a very special ‘Voices of Ukraine’ recital entitled ‘Blakytne Nebo i Pshenychni Polya’ (Blue Skies and Wheat Fields), with all profits from the event being donated to UNICEF’s work supporting children in Ukraine.

Delicious dining and hospitality at the festival will include formal dinner options and gourmet picnics by Eunice Power & chef Colin Hennessey.

For more information about the festival including the full programme line-up and how to buy tickets for the events visit www.blackwatervalleyoperafestival.com.