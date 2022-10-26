Wallis Bird to play gig at Cork’s Cyprus Avenue

FOLLOWING the release of her seventh album ‘Hands’ singer/songwriter Wallis Bird will play Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on Friday, November 11.

Wallis Bird has been enrapturing audiences for over a decade, winning multiple accolades in the process including two Irish Meteor Awards and an Irish Choice Music Prize nomination.

Her irrepressible energy on stage is one of her trademarks, with the Irish Times famously saying it could ‘kick-start and entire economy’.

‘Hands’ finds Wallis Bird in more reflective mood, turning the spotlight in herself and raising difficult issues including trust, alcohol abuse, stagnations, self-censorship and self-improvement.

Despite this, Bird still manages to deliver the songs with a voice blessed with joy, ingenuity and empathy.

Tickets for her Cyprus Avenue gig from www.eventbrite.ie.