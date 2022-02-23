Vibrant local town centres are a key part of ‘Our Rural Future’

The 2022 Commemoration of the Dripsey Ambush takes place on Sunday 27 February 2022. Pictured is some of the large crowd that attended the centenary commemoration in 2021.

THE first edition of the TidyTowns Newsletter 01/2022 has just been issued online, which notes that, for the first time, the number of active TidyTowns groups in Ireland has exceeded 1,000.

The number of groups now stands at 1,022 throughout the country, with a fair share of these in County Cork.

The newsletter just published features a range of updates and details on the SuperValu TidyTowns Competition as well as details of the 2022 TidyTowns Grant, which closes to applications on Monday 28 February 2022. Under the scheme, villages can apply for a grant of €1,000; small towns for €2,000, large towns for €3,000 and €4,000 in respect of large urban centres.

The newsletter is available to read by visiting www.tidytowns.ie and groups interested in submitting an article for upcoming editions of the newsletter can find out more by emailing tidytowns@drcd.gov.ie.

Towns and villages are a very important part of Irish life, not only for the rural areas that these settlements serve, but also simply because close to seven out of every ten people in Ireland live in towns and cities (68.6% to be precise, according to recent CSO statistics). While this is slightly below the EU average of 72.7% it is a considerable number involving well over three million people living in Ireland today.

In recent years there has been a growing focus on our towns and villages and a major new policy that aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into town centres has been published by Government. The policy, which is called Town Centre First, contains 33 unique actions which will give towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

For the first time, designated towns will also gain their own dedicated Town Regeneration Officers, who will be crucial to driving future development and the policy also contains a range of actions designed to achieve key objectives such as social and economic revival in towns, the provision of housing, as well as addressing challenges like vacancy and derelict buildings. The actions also support the protection of our environment, as well as the heritage and culture of our towns.

Speaking at the announcement of Town Centre First, the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD said: ‘Town Centre First’ represents a new approach to revitalising communities the length and breadth of this country. This is about bringing together our businesses, our local authorities and our town teams - so that they are at the fore when it comes to planning for the future development of their communities.

“It’s about ensuring our towns have the tools, resources and investment they need to tackle major issues such as dereliction and vacant properties.

“We know that so many of our towns, particularly in rural Ireland, face considerable challenges. But they also have extraordinary potential. With investment under the likes of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, we will ensure our towns become even better places to live, work and raise a family. ’Town Centre First’ will arm our towns with the ability to map out and deliver on their own unique vision, helping to revitalise Rural Ireland and deliver on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’.

The Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, added: “Architecturally, culturally and socially, the Irish town is unique in European terms. For far too long, we have turned our backs on this important heritage. The Government’s ‘Town Centres First’ policy seeks to support, enable and inspire communities to be active participants in the heritage-led regeneration of their towns and villages.

“This, in turn, will re-invigorate independent retail and promote town centre living, supporting local economic resilience through the co-creation of liveable, vibrant, nature-friendly urban spaces.”

The Town Centre First Policy is available at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/473d3-town-centre-first-policy/.

LOCAL FESTIVAL FUNDING

Towns and villages throughout county Cork are great places to visit, and with the continued relaxing of public health guidance measures we will again start seeing a number of fabulous events and festivals take place ar fud na háite.

Those looking to organise festivals for 2022 will be delighted to hear of Cork County Council’s recent announcement of the Local Festival Fund 2022, which is now open for applications. A total of €65,000 is available through this year’s fund and applicants can apply for amounts ranging from €500 up to a maximum of €6,000 per festival.

Welcoming the return of live festivals and events, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said “Cork County is internationally renowned as a festival haven and the return of live music and entertainment to our towns and villages has been much anticipated.

“The Local Festival Fund has enabled the hosting of some of our finest and most unique festivals over the years, such as Youghal Medieval Festival, Ballydehob Jazz Festival and A Taste of Fermoy to name but a few. It is also important to note the many social gains from festivals; they entertain, they celebrate, they encourage participation within our communities, and they offer a snapshot of the unique cultural identity of our county.

“I strongly encourage festival and event organisers to take a look at the criteria and consider making an application.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: “While the hosting of physical festivals and events over the last two years was considerably limited by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cork County Council has been committed to the continued support of local festivals. We have supported the development of virtual festival programmes and digital platforms, as well as hosting a series of Festival Development Workshops and providing funding to a smaller number of festivals that successfully hosted physical events during this period.

“The Local Festival Fund will be an important boost to local festivals and will be instrumental in this critical stage of recovery from the pandemic. Festivals and events will help to regenerate the economies of our towns and villages and will be a further incentive for visitors to make that return trip to Cork County.”

The Local Festival Fund criteria and online application is now available on www.yourcouncil.ie and will close on Tuesday 8 of March at 5.00 pm. For further information, email local.festivalfund@corkcoco.ie.

UPCOMING

2022 will also see a number of large commemorative events, like the very successful commemoration of the Clonmult Ambush held on Sunday 20 February, to the upcoming annual commemoration of the Dripsey Ambush, which takes place this coming Sunday at 3pm in Dripsey.