Twitter hit Tadhg takes his show on the road

Tadhg's House Share in Cork take on the plight of loyalists in Northern Ireland following Brexit attracted well over 1m views. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Tadhg Hickey is bringing his one man show on a tour of Ireland and the UK and will be performing in the Everyman in June.Picture: Cathal Noonan

DURING the pandemic Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey brought his particularly edgy comedy to social media with a series of house share sketches which explained some tough historical and political issues with deceptive simplicity and devastating humour.

Explaining Brexit and its consequences for Northern Ireland loyalists using the vehicle of a ‘house share’ in Cork was one of the most popular, gaining more than a million views - as well as a fair amount of criticism from unionists - and other sketches, which generally last no more than two minutes have dealt with colonialism and Israel’s occupation of parts of Palestine in the Middle East.

Among those to like his sketch on loyalism post Brexit was Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and UK comedy legend and producer of Veep, Armando Ianucci.

Now the Corkman is taking to the road with a new show which he describes as a ‘surreal story’ of his own alcoholism which, you may think, is not ideal comedy material. Critics and those who are attending the show entitled ‘In One Eye, Out The Other’ are describing the performance in glowing terms. Impressionist Mario Rosenstock said the show is ‘absolutely brilliant’ while the Sunday Independent reviewer described it ‘as great art, a vital catharsis’.

In the show, Tadhg takes on the persona of Feargal, a person who ever since he was very young wanted to grow up to be an alcoholic.

“The comedy is still challenging as I like to do stuff that’s a bit darker or more difficult,” Tadhg told The Corkman.

“I can easily see myself doing a fully political show down the line but this particular show is trying to arouse discussions around alcoholism and mental health.

“It’s not dark and depressing though, it’s more funny than anything, I’m just trying to make people laugh and be a bit more thought provoking about addiction and mental health.

“There’s no politics in this show at all so some people are going to be a bit disappointed but others will be relieved!”

“They’re sick of me banging the same old lefty drum,” he said.

He said that he consciously tried to create a character to avoid the show being ‘just me chatting’.

“In this show, I play a fictional character called Feargal and that’s my way of kind of dealing with my own alcoholism, make it a character, make it really surreal so that people feel comfortable to laugh if they want to laugh or be upset if they want to be upset.”

When it’s put to him that more and more performers appear to feel that they need to reveal their inner secrets to get an audience, he has this answer:

“I find the more interesting areas of comedy for me are in darker, more thought provoking areas because,I found anyway, I wouldn’t say it’s easy but it’s achievable to get laughs for a straight up joke that has no underpinning a serious or political message.

“I think it’s harder to get laughs when you’re working through difficult areas like addiction or poverty or mental health issue - that’s a little bit trickier.

“I think it’s much richer.”

Taking on the more difficult issues is what attracts Tadhg to sensitive subject matter - be it personal or political - and it’s certainly drawing crowds. An attendee at his Dublin show travelled from Glasgow to berate him for not including a Scottish date on his tour!

He will be performing in the INEC in Killarney on Sunday, May 8, and his last gigs on this tour will be in Cork’s Everyman Theatre in June. More details as to dates and venues: www.tadhghickey.com.