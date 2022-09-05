Trio of top Irish acts added to Jazz Festival line-up

IN line with their long running ethos promoting home-grown talent, organisers of the Cork Guinness Jazz Festival have announced three top Irish have joined the line-up for the October bank-holiday weekend musical extravaganza.

Fresh from their sets at last weekend’s Electric Picnic Dec Pierce and Jenny Greene will play the Cork Opera House on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 respectively, while King King Company will play the venue on Sunday, October 30.

Two of the country’s most popular artists, Jenny Greene and Dec Pierce need little introduction to Cork audiences, with several Cork Opera House, Live at the Marquee and Indiependence shows under their belts.

Greene has remained at the top of the game since her introduction to dance music fans at the tender age of just 17. She has since managed to have an entry in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest continuous DJ set, become a mainstay on national radio and sold out shows across the country both as a solo artist and with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Dec Pierce’s ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ first hit Irish airwaves in 2018, with its combination of classic 90’s dance hits, timeless R&B and boundless hip-hop an instant success with Irish audiences. More recently, Pierce has taken the show to the masses, with live shows for thousands in venues up and down the country. The live show is a performance of the world’s biggest dance anthems featuring a DJ set, live tribal drummers and special guests.

King Kong Company have long since established themselves as one of Ireland’s most renowned live acts. Firm festival favourites, the Waterford outfit bring an energy-filled show with the incredible hype-dancer Box Head adding a fantastic visual and theatrical element to the performance.

The band’s debut album was produced by The Prodigy’s producer, Neil McLellan - and they have even had a Buckfast beer named after them.

Tickets for all three gig now on sale from the Opera House box office on 021 427 0022 or at www.corkoperahouse.ie.