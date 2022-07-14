Trio of female Irish musical legends on the same stage

A TRIO of arguably Ireland’s finest ever female musicians and singers will grace the stage of the Cork Opera House on Sunday, September 11 for what promised to be a magical night of song, story and craic.

Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan are three of the most successful female artists Ireland has to offer and are no strangers to each other, having performed and recorded together as an integral part of the successful Woman’s Heart albums and tours.

The three artists will play a set each with their own musicians, performing many of their greatest hits before joining each other on stage together to complete the night with a rousing grand finale.

Once a member of The Waterboys, Sharon Shannon received worldwide recognition with the song ‘Galway Girl’ from movie, ‘PS I Love You’.

Traditional Irish music is Shannon’s background, but she has been fearless in her musical exploration, having defied genres and woven her unique style through country, French-Canadian reggae, hip-hop, dance and classical.

At various times, she has collaborated, toured and recorded with Bono and Adam from U2, Steve Earle, Jackson Browne, Nigel Kennedy, Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Christy Moore.

She has contributed music to many TV shows and some feature films including Neil Jordan’s Ondine and has received several industry honours, including a Meteor Lifetime Achievement in 2009.

When the late Nanci Griffith called Frances Black “the sweetest voice of Ireland,” she was paying tribute to someone who has been one of Ireland’s best-loved and most enduring artists since the late 80s, with a string of best-selling albums, awards and other accolades behind her.

The extent of her popularity and talent has been reflected in the awards and accolades that she has received for her albums and live performances. She has twice been the recipient of one of the highest honours in Irish music, the prestigious Irish Recorded Music Association’s Best Irish Female Award, and was also delighted to receive a National Entertainment Personality of the Year award, as it has always been vitally important to her to connect with her audiences during a performance.

Mary Coughlan is the only singer these shores have produced to rival the greatest of European cabaret and American jazz club blues because of one thing: her voice.

She is unique in blending the whisky-blurred, smoke-seared, husky notes and laconic wit of Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee and the line of deep, down and dirty blues singers back to Memphis Minnie and Bessie Smith with the sardonic, bitter-sweet defiance and despair of the Piaf chanteuse, born out of war, in the shadow of Brecht, at war with the world, men and finally herself.

And Mary Coughlan enfolds it all in a delicious and unapologetic drawl, sceptical, rueful, mournful and melting, ardent for love, all in one voice which wraps itself around Cole Porter and Jerome Kern, Elvis Presley and Joy Division, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and sails down that long river of blues that links the Mississippi to the Liffey, in her magnificent Irish brogue.

Tickets for the gig, priced at €36 (including booking fee) from www.corkoperahouse.ie.