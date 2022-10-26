Trad giants Shaskeen at the Glen Theatre in Banteer

Shaskeen will play the Glen Theatre in Banteer on Saturday night.

VETERAN trad band Shaskeen will play a gig amid the intimate surroundings of the Glen Theatre in Banteer this coming Saturday evening at 8pm.

The band was formed 52-years-ago at the Oxford Tavern in London’s Kentish Town following a request from the landlord the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

With seven core members the band has recorded 17 records, toured extensively throughout Ireland, the UK, Europe and North America, selling out parish-halls, art centres, churches and festivals.

Few bands playing traditional music and songs today have the heritage, cultural contest, longevity and experience of Shaskeen, a band of genuine skilled musicians with no gimmickry – just a great variety of tunes, straight forward arrangements, stunning songs and a fierce collective drive.

Between the jigs, reels, songs and onstage Banter, music fans will not find a contemporary traditional Irish trad band that engages and entertains audiences as brilliantly as Shaskeen.

Tickets for the concert €20 from 029 56239 or 087 755 8752.