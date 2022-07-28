Top stars lined-up for the return of ‘Fermoy Goes Country’

SOME of the biggest names on the contemporary Irish country music scene are set to grace the stage at Fitzgerald’s Park in Fermoy on Sunday, August 14 for what promises to be a hugely enjoyable afternoon of music and craic.

Following its inaugural outing pre-Covid in 2019 ‘Fermoy Goes Country, a fundraiser for the local GAA club, will make a welcome return to the venue with proceeds going to help fund the club’s ambitious future development plans.

The line-up for the day will include Mike ‘The Galway Boy’ Denver and his band who will perform a set including his hits ‘Tommy K’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Blown Away’ and multi award-winning singer Cliona Hagan and her band.

They will be joined on the bill by Robert Mizelle and Ciaran Rosney.

Fermoy GAA club PRO Bryan Barry said they are hoping to repeat the success of the 2019 mini-festival, which attracted hundreds country music fans from the locality and across the country to Fermoy.

“Country music has a huge following across the country, something that was very evident from the large turnout for the 2019 event, with people coming from far and wide for the event. We are anticipating that the 2022 edition will be equally popular,” said Bryan.

Following the success of the inaugural ‘Fermoy Goes Country’ plans were in place to make it an annual event. Like many other festivals across the country, it was impacted by the Covid pandemic with the organising committee left with no option but to cancel the event in 2020 and again last year.

However, Bryan said that now things have returned to some sort of normality, it is hoped ‘Fermoy Goes Country’ will become a permanent fixture on the local entertainment calendar.

“In addition to bringing a welcome financial boost to the town, the event will also help us fund a big community development plan that we are putting in place that will see the club widen its footprint both at Fitzgerald’s Park and Colman’s Sports Complex,” said Bryan.

Tickets for ‘Fermoy Goes Country’, which will run from 1pm-7pm, are available from Barnes Jewellers, Shinnick’s Spar and Marelas Hair Salon in Fermoy, priced at €25.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gr8events.ie.