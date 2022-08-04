Top Irish trio taking to road to Cyprus Avenue

A TRIO of the best-known faces on the Irish music scene are going ‘On the Road Again’, with their critically acclaimed live show coming to Cork next month.

Following their first sell-out show in May, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Tom Dunne and Alan Connor will play Cyprus Avenue on Saturday, September 24.

Despite having shared stages across the globe over the decades Something Happens frontman Tom Dunne and Hothouse Flowers guitarist/vocalist Fiachna Ó Braonáin had never played together until invited to do so on the RTE Radio 1 Ray D’Arcy Show.

As the duo played Christy Moore’s ‘John O Dreams’ and Willie Nelson’s ‘On The Road Again’ it became clear something special was happened as they quickly developed a unique musical chemistry.

The pair enjoyed the experience so much they half-joked “we must do this again sometime’ and after several coffee’s later they decided to make it happen.

While their respective bands come worlds Dunne and Ó Braonáin have been united by their love of performance and song-writing and were very taken with what those different schools of thought could bring the table.

Since then they have been working on what songs they could perform together including some new songs neither have performed publicly before.

Multi-instrumentalist Alan Connor , who has toured with Sharon Shannon, regularly performed with Sharon Shannon & Mary Black and is a member of the ‘Late Late Show’ house band was drafted in to add some piano, guitar and percussion into the mix.

‘On The Road Again: An Evening With Fiachna Ó Braonáin, Tom Dunne & Alan Connor promises to be a special night of music, stories from the road and above all great craic.

Tickets for the gig, priced at €30, from www.cyprusavenue.ie.