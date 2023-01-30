Cork

Time to pay a visit to the Ring of... Cork

The Carrigaline to Crosshaven Greenway is a flat trail that flows besides the Owenabue River. It's on the old railway line and is ideal for cycling, running and walking. Expand
The breath-taking Cliff Walks at the end of Ballycotton fishing village and continues for just over 3.5km to Ballyandreen beach. Expand
An aerial view of the Ballycotton Cliff walk Expand
Passage West Greenway follows the route of the former Cork, Blackrock and Passage West Railway line, which opened in 1850. It's considered an easy route and is popular for running, walking and cycling. Expand
Rostellan Woods, Aghada, is hidden deep in the East Cork coastline overlooking Cork Harbour. Expand
Marlogue Woods are located on the southeast of Great Island (Cobh) and bounds the Ballymacorra River and Cork Harbour. It is an out and back trail of 3km. Expand
An aerial view of Myrtleville Beach Expand

A new brochure has been launched to encourage visitors to spend some time on the Ring of…..Cork.

Surely that’s a mistake, some will say.  I’ve heard of the Ring of Kerry but this is the first time I’ve heard any one speak out loud about the Ring of Cork. Has the Rebel County got a tourism destination to rival the famous tour of the Iveragh peninsula with its spectacular views of Skellig Rock and the beautiful strand at Rossbeigh? 

Privacy