Time to pay a visit to the Ring of... Cork

A new brochure has been launched to encourage visitors to spend some time on the Ring of…..Cork.

Surely that’s a mistake, some will say. I’ve heard of the Ring of Kerry but this is the first time I’ve heard any one speak out loud about the Ring of Cork. Has the Rebel County got a tourism destination to rival the famous tour of the Iveragh peninsula with its spectacular views of Skellig Rock and the beautiful strand at Rossbeigh?

The answer, according to the South East Cork Area Development Partnership – SECAD – is a resounding yes according to this new brochure which is focused on getting us up and walking or cycling and focuses on 15 attractive locations in the east Cork and harbour area.

The brochure, which was created by SECAD, includes walkways, and cycleways to explore coastal, river and wood trails in the Ring of Cork and provide inspiration to get outside and keep moving, in nature.

Located across the East Cork and Cork Harbour region, the locations have been handpicked so there is something to suit everyone. From morning hikes to Sunday strolls, family picnic spots to fishing areas, the list has been carefully curated.

The past few years have shown an increased demand for outdoor recreational spaces.

Findings from a survey from the Central Statistics office last year discovered 55% more people spent more time outdoors than they did prior to the pandemic, with 97% of those who spent time in natural spaces felt healthier, and 93% felt happier afterwards. The most popular activities taken up were hill walking (26%), hiking (24%), running (24%), cycling (22%), and sea swimming (21%).

Keep Moving in Nature provides a unique offering for visitors and locals. The brochure includes well known locations such as the Youghal Boardwalk and Ballincollig Regional Park, it also includes lesser-known gems such as the Knockadoon Cliff walk and Ballyannon Woods, and explorers can stumble upon historical features along the way.

According to Elga Ryan from SECAD, it’s never been more important to get outside and stay active.

"We are so lucky to have such incredible amenities right here on our doorstep, but sometimes, with so much choice, we don’t know where to start. “Keep Walking in Nature is a prompt – it’s inspiration.

"We wanted to create something for people who might think “where will I go today?” and can simply choose one of the 15 fantastic locations in the Ring of Cork.”

Elga acknowledged the funding support from the Department of Community and Rural Development through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme had made the project to publish the brochure and publicise the walking and cycling opportunities in East Cork possible..

“The brochure means you can pick what’s right for you, for the time you have, or your mood on the day - or start at the top and tick off each activity, week by week.”