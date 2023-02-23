The Cork Proms back with a bang at the Cork Opera House

Majella Cullagh will perform classic numbers from Broadway show at The Cork Proms.

AN eclectic mix of music by the Beatles, Beethoven and toe-tapping Broadway numbers will fill the auditorium of the Cork Opera House next month with the return of the popular Cork Proms.

Curated by Director Wayne Jordan (‘The Wizard of Oz’, ‘ProdiJIG: The Revolution’, Cork Proms 2019) and conducted in turns by renowned conductors John O’Brien, Conor Palliser, and Elaine Kelly, the Cork Proms celebrates Cork as a musical city while giving audiences the opportunity savour some the greatest music ever written.

The 2023 edition of the Cork Proms will kick off on Thursday, April 6 when Maestro John O’Brien will lead the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra in performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’ and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.

Sure to be a firm favourite for classical music buffs, the concert will also offer those not so familiar with the genre a pathways to take their first steps into the world of classical music through some of Beethoven’s most famous orchestral works.

On Saturday April 8 and Easter Sunday (April 9) audiences will be taken on a magical journey to the ‘Big Apple’ through a showcase of some of the best loved tunes from American musical theatre songbook.

Under the baton of conductor Conor Palliser the concerts will see Cork soprano Majella Cullagh and baritone Joe Corbett, performing alongside Simon Morgan, Alison Arnopp and Caroline Kay.

Together they will bring hits from iconic stage shows including ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Carousel’ and ‘Chicago’ together in a mesmerising music mix that will bring the magical atmosphere of the ‘city that never sleeps’ to Leeside.

The Cork Proms will conclude on Wednesday April 12 and Thursday 13 with two nights of pure pop nostalgia celebrating the music of the ‘Fab Four’.

The Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra conducted by Elaine Kelly the resident conductor with the Irish National Opera, will be joined by a stellar cast of performers who will breathe fresh life into the Beatles sound.

Featuring two-time Irish Meteor award-winner Wallis Bird, acclaimed Cork singer/songwriter Jack O’Rourke, University Concert Hall Limerick ‘Rising Star’ award winner Emma Nash and rising Cork stars Christiana Underwood & Rowan the shows will feature a plethora of classic tracks including ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Here Comes the Sun’, ‘Norwegian Wood’, ‘Across the Universe’ and many more.

Executive producer and Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson said the Cork Proms lies in the fact that it is “a festival for everyone.”

“Audiences will leave having heard something familiar as well as something they’ve never heard before and will hopefully have fallen a little more in love with our Concert Orchestra as a result,” said Ms Gleeson.

For full details of the Cork Proms series, tickets prices and availability visit www.corkoperahouse.ie.