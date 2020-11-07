The challenge for vets working with wildlife

Most vets deal with wildlife as part of their daily job. When a member of the public finds an injured or sick wild creature, their first thought is often to contact their local vet clinic. This can present a challenge to vets, as I have discovered myself over the years.

Young people usually start out with a life ambition to be a vet because of a desire to help animals, and when vets qualify, we all take an oath to put the welfare of animals first, above all else. So when we are asked to help an animal, that's precisely what we want to do. However wild animals bring some particular challenges.

First, the basic rule of veterinary care is "before doing anything else, catch your patient". A physical examination is a central part of finding out what's wrong with an animal. I've lost count of the number of times I have been called out to a location because someone has found an animal in need of help, such as a swan with an injury, a seal in trouble, or a badger beside the road. By the time I've travelled to the place, the animal has vanished: wildlife excels in avoiding humans, and even when sick or injured, they are good at running away and hiding. In general, it makes far more sense to mobilise volunteers who are trained in capturing and restraining wildlife, and once the patient has been safely restrained, they can then be brought to the vet clinic. This is a far more efficient way of giving wild animals the care that the need.

Second, wild animals are dangerous: they almost never go out of their way to hurt people, but when cornered, they are likely to react with defensive aggression. It's easy to be bitten by badgers and seals, wing-beaten by swans and pecked by other birds. So at all times, interactions with wildlife need to be undertaken with precautions to ensure that proper restraint is used, ensuring that nobody gets hurt.

Third, the aim of any intervention needs to be clear. There are three possible outcomes when wild animals are brought to the vet. First, and ideally, the problem is resolved and the animal can be released immediately. A classic example is the swan that I saw with a fish hook impaled in his beak. Once I had removed this, the bird could be released at once, and there were no bad after effects. The second possible outcome is that the animal can be helped, but they need to be cared for in captivity for some days or weeks before they are well enough to release. This is more challenging: they need to be transferred from the vet to a wildlife rehabilitation unit. There are not many such places in Ireland, and I am one of the patrons of a project that will establish the first purpose-built wild animal hospital. This will fill a huge need: animals will finally have somewhere that will care for them properly, in ideal conditions, while they recover from illnesses or injuries. A general vet clinic is just not set up for medium term care of sick wild animals, and the best thing is to get any wild patients moved on as early as possible to somewhere more suited to their needs.

The third possible outcome is the sad one: in many instances, a wild animal is so badly injured or so sick that the only option is euthanasia, to prevent them from suffering. I remember a fox that was brought to me after being hit by a DART: the poor animal's back had been badly broken. The only way he could be helped was prompt euthanasia.

The final challenge with wildlife is a practical one: who should pay their vet bills? Obviously, wild animals, by definition, don't have owners, so there's no responsible person to pay for their costs. Many vets are prepared to give first aid care and pain relief free of charge, as a pro bono gesture to the greater good. But it gets more complicated when major interventions are needed: who will pay for the orthopaedic operation that takes three hours, involving a team of vets and nurses, with expensive titanium implants? And it's one thing when an occasional wild creature needs help, while it might be another story when wild animals are queuing up to be seen while you are trying to keep your business afloat by treating regular paying pets.

As a vet, this can involve a delicate balance of trying to do the best for the animal while also making sure that there's enough money for your business to pay all the bills. From a vet's perspective, it's helpful when the person who has found the animal is able to at least offer to contribute something towards the costs. These days, online fundraisers can be be useful as an extra way of generating financial resources too.

Apart from the animals that fall ill, or are injured in accidents, there is another category of wildlife work that is becoming increasingly significant: wildlife crime. As well as treating the animal victims, vets are sometimes asked to be expert witnesses, helping perpetrators to be brought to justice. From poisoning of birds of prey, to shootings and trappings, to badger baiting, hare coursing and deer poaching, vets need to be aware of the circumstances that lead to suspicions of wildlife crime. We also need to keep careful notes and picture records, in case we are asked to testify in court.

Wild animals cannot speak and have no owners to speak for them. We all need to play a role in their care.

For more information about wildlife in Ireland, see www.irishwildlifematters.ie/