TG4 star musician to play Ionad Cultúrtha

IT will be a case of ‘bringing it all back home’ for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí traditional musician Diarmuid Ó Meachair when the TG4 Young Musician of the Year plays a set of tunes at Baile Mhúirne’s Ionad Cultúrtha for its Culture Night schedule on Friday.

Diarmuid, a qualified teacher, is one of the country’s most skilful accordion players and will shortly be publishing his first album.

In the meantime, however, the virtuouso musician will be playing a free concert at 5.30 pm on Culture Night - that’s this Friday - at the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne, located just a few miles from his home in Cúil Aodha.

Earlier this year Diarmuid played in Dublin’s National Concert Hall when he was awarded the TG4 Ceoltóir Óg na Bliana Award. He was one of two Múscraí musicians to be acknowledged on the evening. Connie O’Connell won the TG4 Gradam Comaoine.