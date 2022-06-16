Summertime concert season at the Triskel

Violinist Elizabeth Cooney and pianist Ciara Moroney will play the second of six recitals in the Triskel Art Centre’s Saturday lunchtime ‘Summertime Concert’ series on July 2.

THE Triskel Art Centre’s popular ‘Summertime’ series of Saturday lunchtime concerts will make a welcome return to the atmospheric and intimate Cork City venue on Saturday, June 25.

The series will incorporate a run of six concerts over the coming two months featuring an exciting mix of some of the country’s leading classical, folk and jazz musicians.

The series will open with a free concert under the umbrella of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) ‘Fellows Festival’, a day-long conference taking place at the Triskel, featuring a recital by Florence-based, Galway-born cellist and vocalist Naomi Berrill.

A graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Berrill continued her studies in Italy and Switzerland and in 2010 founded ‘High Notes’, an annual summer music festival which takes place in the Apuan Alps.

She will perform a selection of original compositions for cello and voice from her three albums and her arrangements of baroque, classical and jazz pieces.

The second concert in the series on July 2 will see violinist Elizabeth Cooney and pianist Ciara Moroney take the audience back to 1930’s Paris and the music of Stavinsky and Poulenc.

The recital will revolve around Poulenc’s impactful sonata for violin and piano composed in tribute to his close friend Spanish poet Lorca who was killed in the Spanish Civil War.

On July 23 concertina player, composer, producer and academic Jack Talty will showcase a programme of original traditional Irish compositions and pay homage to the music of a number of pioneering pre-revival musicians from the west Clare tradition.

The fourth concert in the serious on August 6 will see Cork native cellist Aoife Burke and her duo-partner, American pianist Alexander Bernstein present a pair of sonatas from the staple cello/piano duo repertoire.

The programme will comprise of Beethoven’s turbulent and exuberant second of five cello and piano sonatas and Mendelsson’s beautifully warm and lyrical first cello sonata.

The fifth and penultimate summertime concert on August 13 will feature a solo performance by award-winning Galway guitarist and singer Niamh Regan.

Widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most distinctive new songwriters, her songs seamlessly weave between the intimacy of the Irish tradition and the expansive breadth of American songwriters such as Karen Dalton, Stevie Nicks and Joni Mitchell.

However, her acclaimed 2022 debut album ‘Hemet’ has proven that Regan has a sound that is distinctly her own.

The final concert of the series on August 27 will feature a recital by mezzo-soprano Niamh O’Sullivan accompanied by pianist Gary Beecher.

The programme for the concert will include a cycle of Schumann songs, in addition to well-known favourites by Gershwin, Jerome Kern and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

For more information about the series and prices for the five paid concerts visit www.triskelartscentre.ie.