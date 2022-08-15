Sultans of Ping announce second Opera House gig

The Sultans of Ping will play two gigs at the Cork Opera House next February, marking the 30th anniversary of their iconic debut album ‘Casual Sex at the Cineplex’.

NEXT February may seem like a long time away, but it can’t come quick enough for devotees of perhaps one of the greatest bands to have ever graced Cork’s vibrant music scene.

In fact, tickets for The Sultans of Ping’s gig at the Cork Opera House on Saturday, February 11, sold out with 48-hours of going on sale – promoting the band to pencil second date at the venue the night before.

The gigs, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal debut album ‘Casual Sex in the Cineplex’ will feature different special guests, making each show what drummer Morty McCarthy said would be a ‘unique, one-off experience’.

Formed in 1998 as the Sultans of Ping FC by Niall O’Flaherty, Pat O’Connell, Paul Fennelly and Ger Lyons, the band came to the attention of the Irish and UK music press with the release of the unforgettable single ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’

A wonderfully absurd slice of guitar driven indie-pop, it crashed the charts and put the band on the front of the influential music magazines NME and Melody Maker.

A series of brilliant singles followed supported by the bands riotous live show, memorable dress sense and an intelligent, coverage-friendly wit, which saw the band sign to Epic Records and release their iconic debut album in 1993.

The band released two more albums ‘Teenage Drug’ (featuring the classic ‘Michiko’) and ‘Good Year for Trouble’.

The latter album was not without its controversy, as major chains like HMV and Virgin deemed its overtly sexually explicit cover too hot to handle.

After leaving an indelible mark on the Irish and UK indie scene, the band spilt in 1996, reforming nine years later, playing a number of gigs with Jim Bob of Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine.

In 2006 the band released a live DVD ‘U Talk 2 Much: Live At The Cork Savoy Theatre’ and played several gigs in Ireland and the UK over the following months.

Morty McCarthy, who replaced Ger Lyons on drums in 1991, said they are really looking forward to next February’s gig.

“It’s our first show in Cork since 2014 and we are really excited to be playing Cork Opera House for the first time in the band’s history,” he said.

During the gigs fans can expect to tracks from their debut album such as ‘ ‘You Talk Too Much’, ‘Stupid Kid’, ‘Veronica’ and the classic ‘Give Him a Ball and a Yard of Grass’, based on a quote about footballer John Robertson by legendary Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.

Tickets for the second gig, priced at €26 & €30 (plus booking fee) will be available at www.corkoperahouse.ie from Wednesday morning at 10am.

Early booking is advised as the gig is once gain expected to sell out quickly.