Stunning images scoop top Mallow Camera Club awards

Colour Image of the Year - 'Still We Rise by Viv Buckley.

Overall Image of the Year & Mono Image of the Year - 'Mother Was Born' by Bella Daly.

THE Mallow Camera Club (MCC) recently finished off another busy season for members with the announcement of its 2022 Image of the Year competition.

One of the club’s premier competitions, it consists of a colour and mono sections with each entrant submitting one digital image in each category.

Club PRO Neil O’Mullane said they were delighted that renown professional photographers Michell La Grue and Gerry Andrews agreed to judge the competition.

“As had been anticipated, the competition attracted a very high standard, giving Mitchell and Gerry a very tough tasks to select the category and overall winners,” said Neil.

“They put in an excellent effort especially in providing feedback on each image with positive observations and constructive suggestions for improvement where appropriate. We greatly appreciate their contribution,” he added,

After some very close scoring, the winner of John Doheny Perpetual Trophy for overall Image of the Year was Bella Daly for her stunning image entitled ‘Mother Was Born’, which also won the mono Image of the Year award.

The Colour Image of the Year, was awarded to Viv Buckley (FIPF) (AFIAP) for her fabulous image ‘Still We Rise.’

“The physical presentation of trophies and medals to the winners will take place when we resume face-to-face meetings,” said Neil.

“As usual, we would like to thank Lisa Egan and Viv Buckley for organising the competition.

One of the oldest of its kind in Cork, Mallow Camera Club currently has more than 60 members, many of whom have won prestigious provincial and nationals awards for their work.

“We hold weekly meetings, regular competitions and photography workshops and have regular guest speakers. For the past couple of years these have all been conducted over Zoom, although we are hopeful to resume face-to-face meetings in September,” said Neil.

“New members are always welcome. For more information on the club visit our website at www.mallowcameraclub.com or our Facebook news page,” he added.