Stellar festival line-up unveiled as Cork prepares to ‘jazz things up’

OVER the more than four-decades that it has been going the Cork Guinness Jazz Festival has built up an enviable reputation as one of the foremost events of its kind in Europe, if not the world.

Now in its 44th year, has grown from humble beginnings as a gathering of local musicians to become a globally recognised event, attracting up to 50,000 people to Leeside each year to see some of the world’s top musicians perform live.

Over the years it has hosted some of the most influential jazz artists ever to grace the world stage including Ronnie Scott, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck, Wynton Marsalis, Van Morrison, Buddy Rich, BB King, Gregory Porter, Marcus Miller and Chick Corea to name just a few.

The 2022 edition over the October bank-holiday weekend is promising more of the same, with festival organisers putting together a “stellar line-up” featuring some of the biggest names from the jazz world.

Returning to Cork 32-years after their memorable performance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh New Power Generation will celebrate their mentor Prince, performing a tribute to arguably one of the greatest musicians in recording history.

Brazilian composer and multi-instrumentalist Hermeto Pascoal, once described by the legendary Miles Davis as being ‘one of the most important musicians on the planet’ will return to Ireland for the first time in almost two-decades, while Choice Music Prize ‘Album of the Year’ winner Denise Chalia will perform her final show of the year during the festival.

Other set to play the festival include leading Brazilian contemporary jazz musician Amaro Freitas and American blues and ragtime musician Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton, with artists including OGO Penguin, Deun Kuti & Fela’s Egypt and Jazzanova set to play intimate gigs at venues across the city.

Music fans can also expect to enjoy gigs by an exciting array both up-and-coming and established Irish artists including LYRA, Toshín, Fendah, Bricknasty and Mas Exodus.

Once again the Metropole Hotel will be one of the key hubs of activity with the return of the popular ‘Festival Club’, featuring a mouthwatering line-up of Irish and international acts across several staged.

The Jazz Music Trail will bring live music to more than 60 venues across the city and the festival will also feature an exciting array of pop-up events, secret gigs and plenty of free on-street entertainment across the weekend.

To see the full 2022 Guinness Jazz Festival programme and get details of ticketed events visit www.guinnesscorkjazz.com.