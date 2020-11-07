Song that has captured our hearts in difficult times

Few songs have touched hearts and lifted spirits as much as 'You'll Never Walk Alone', especially in the current climate.

In April, the song topped a lockdown listening list' put together by The Official Charts Company, ranking the UK's most popular Covid-19 quarantine tracks.

Also that month, a version by 99-year-old Captain Tom Moore and Michael Ball, featuring the NHS Voices of Care Choir, went straight to number one in the UK charts, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

In doing so it became the fastest-selling single of 2020 so far and made Moore - six days short of his 100th birthday - the oldest person to score a No. 1 hit, easily outstripping previous record holder Tom Jones who was 68 when his Comic Relief version of 'Islands In The Stream' with Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon reached the top in 2009.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' started life in 1945 musical 'Carousel' as a show tune from the hugely influential Rodgers and Hammerstein. That year, Frank Sinatra became the first artist to take it into the charts, achieving a No. 9 hit in the Billboard charts.

It's been covered by many, many artists down the years, but this side of the Atlantic Liverpudlian Gerry Marsden and his Pacemakers are synonymous with the song. Produced by George Martin, their 1963 recording saw them become the first act to reach number one in the UK with their first three singles.

Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly was so impressed with the song, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was quickly adopted as a club anthem.

The Liverpool squad was subsequently invited to perform the track with the band on The Ed Sullivan Show. According to Marsden: "Bill came up to me. He said, 'Gerry my son, I have given you a football team and you have given us a song'."

It's the official motto on Liverpool FC's coat of arms and is sung by fans in Anfield moments before the start of each game (or was until the Covid lockdown).

It's also been adopted by other teams, including Celtic (supporters sing it prior to every home European tie), Dutch teams FC Twente, Feyenoord and SC Cambuur, and other clubs in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Greece, Japan and Indonesia, as well as ice hockey teams in Germany and Croatia.

