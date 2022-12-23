See spectacular Gougane Barra dawn which inspired US composer Kurt Rosenberg

A spectacular dawn over the Múscraí Gaeltacht beauty spot of Gougane Barra in west Cork has inspired a US based musician to compose a piece which has now been accompanied by a video produced by local film-makers.

Kurt Rosenberg is an award winning composer and film-maker from Oregon on the west coast of the US.

His song ‘Highland Home’ inspired the production of a full length feature film by the same name.

What was termed an ‘amazing dawn’ at Gougane Barra prompted the latest work which has just been posted by the Gougane Barra Hotel on its social media platforms.

Kurt Rosenberg's Original Song "Dawn At Gougane Barra" was orchestrated by Jake Morgan music and filmed by Luke Morgan and Morgan Creative in Gougane Barra last summer