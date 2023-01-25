Cork

Seán Keane to play February gig at Killarney’s INEC

corkman

Bill Browne

Internationally acclaimed singer and musician Sean Keane will make a welcome return to the stage of Killarney’s Gleneagle INEC Arena on Saturday, February 25.

Known for his distinctive sean-nós style voice, the Galway native was born into a musical family that included his renowned sister Dolores.

Privacy