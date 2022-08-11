Seán Keane set to take to the stage at the INEC

Internationally acclaimed singer and musician Sean Keane will bring his aptly named ‘Return’ tour to the stage of Killarney’s Gleneagle INEC Arena on Saturday, September 10.

Known for his distinctive sean-nós style voice, the Galway native was born into a musical family that included his renowned sister Dolores.

Steeped in music, Seán Keane grew to musical maturity in an atmosphere where nothing is more important than playing a tune well and singing a song as it should be sung.

Although heavily influenced by traditional styles and values, Seán Keane cannot be categorised simply as a traditional singer.

Whether the songs are traditional, folk, country or blues, he applies a unique voice and unforgettable individual style.

Songwriter, broadcaster and journalist Shay Healy said there is a “simple, lucid clarity to Seán Keane’s singing voice which – like a laser – cuts through the cacophonous clatter and bang of a noisy world”.

“He is a storyteller, whose voice is the sound of everyman. Sometimes he can sound as lonely as an emigrant standing on the prow of a ship taking him away from his native homeland,” said Healy.

“ More times he can sound like a cyber survivor, full of strength and valour that provides comfort to those who battle unequally with the hostile emotional landscape of the modern world. Seán Keane is a touchstone of great singing tradition. He is the past, the present and the future,” he added.

Seán Keane’s tenth solo album, ‘New Day Dawning,’ with the single ‘One More Hour’ has received much attention and radio airplay.

His songs such as ‘Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears’, ‘Galway to Graceland’ and ‘Home Away From Home’ are enduringly popular with his many listeners and his new like ‘Paint Me a Picture of Ireland,’ ‘Nature’s Little Symphony’, ‘Don’t Teach Me How to Cry’ and ‘One More Hour’ have become modern standards.

Tickets for his Killarney gig €25 (plus booking fee) from www.ticketmaster.ie.