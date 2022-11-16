Cork

Santa on way to Newmarket amid heaps of fun for festive season

The following is a near-comprehensive list of events planned for Newmarket over the coming weeks

corkman

Éilís Hourigan

- November 18th, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Liam Cantillion Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- November 25th, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Nelly O’Connor Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 2nd, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - PJ. Murrihy Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 3rd - Saturday - SANTA at the New Street!

- December 4th, Sunday - Christmas Fair @ the Cultúrlann. To book a stall contact 0872550333

- December 9th, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Teddy & Cathal Barry Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 9th, Friday - Christmas Table Quiz for Cork Simon @ Hourigan’s Lounge, High Street

- December 10th, Saturday @ Cultúrlann, 8pm - Students of Boherbue Comprehensive School would like to present an amazing night of music, song and dance.

Tickets are €10 and are available from the school office on 029-76032.

- December 16th, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Jerome Coakley & Lee Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 23rd, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Dermot Lyons Band.

€10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 26th, St. Stephen’s Night - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Michael Collins Band.

€10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- December 30th, Friday - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Mike Condon Band. €10. Free Draw with door ticket.

- January 6th, Women’s Christmas - Dance @ the CYMS, 9pm - 11:30pm - Dermot & Irene Ring Band.

€10. Free Draw with door ticket.

