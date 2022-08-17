Ryan Sheridan announces Ballycotton Sea Church gig

PLATINUM selling Irish singer/songwriter Ryan Sheridan will bring his Irish ‘Love & Peace’ Irish tour to the stage of the intimate Sea Church in Ballycotton on Friday, September 2.

Known for his fast paced, finger picking guitar style, Sheridan burst onto the Irish music scene in 2011 following the release of his acoustic-guitar driven debut hit singe ‘Jigsaw’.

He followed this up with two albums ‘The Day You Live Forever’ & ‘Here and Now’, a number of singles and has toured to sold out audiences across Europe China, the US and the UAE.

In May of this year Sheridan released his third album ‘Americana’, a reflection and deeply personal ‘thank’ you to the sounds and sights of America from when he lived there.

The critically acclaimed album includes his sting gospel-balled take on John Hiatt’s timeless classic ‘Have A Little Faith In Me’.

Tickets for his Sea Church gig, priced at €25, are available at www.seachurch.ie.