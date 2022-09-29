Richard Hawley set to make a welcome return to the Cork Opera House

HAVING last played the Cork Opera house in 2016, singer/songwriter is set to return to the stage of the Leeside venue on Sunday, October 16 as part of latest Irish tour.

It has been two decades since Hawley, the former guitarist with Longpigs and then Pulp, decided to follow a solo path forging one of the most singular careers in modern music.

A prolific recording artists, Hawley has released 11 studio and live albums and since his last visit to Irish shores co-created a musical based on a collection of his songs that won the UK Theatre Awards ‘Best Musical’, enjoying a run at The Crucible Theatre in his hometown of Sheffield, attended by over 26,000 people.

Then, there’s also the small matter of the man celebrating his 20th anniversary as a solo artist, something that he views with his customary sense of bluff realism.

“I suppose 20-years is quite a long time in this business, but to be honest, even after all this time, I’m still a searcher,” said Hawley.

“I’m still genuinely searching for things, in music and in life. I can’t tell you exactly what I’m looking for, or where I’m actually going but when I get there, I’ll probably send you a text,” he added with a wry grin.

His ability to cut across styles, time and, in some instances, place, is down to Hawley’s deep and intuitive understanding of music itself, his grounding stemming back to his childhood when his father, a musician himself, introduced Hawley to country, blues and rock ’n’roll.

As well as releasing a string of solo albums that have managed the rare feat of being both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, Hawley has worked with a host of impressive collaborators including Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, Texas and Paul Weller.

He has also collaborated with some of his own musical heroes including co-producing Duane Eddy’s 2011 album ‘Road Trip’, and penning Shirley Bassey’s 2009 smouldering ballad ‘After The Rain’ as well as working with Nancy Sinatra, Lisa Marie Presley and British folk royalty Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson.

Hawley has also played with bona fide pop stars over the years including Robbie Williams, All-Saints and Texas and his song ‘Tonight The Streets Are Ours’ was featured in ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Exit Through The Gift Shop: A Banksy Film’.

Tickets for Richard Hawley at the Cork Opera house from www.corkoperahouse.ie prised at €36.50.